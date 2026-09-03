Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Lands in Kerala, Here’s Why Fans Are Excited
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro is on a 2 day Kerala visit, where she met Chief Minister V D Satheesan and experienced the state’s huge football passion. Malayalis shared their love for Ronaldo, and Elma promised to pass their wishes to her brother.
Ronaldo currently has 978 career goals and continues chasing the 1,000 goal milestone.
As the football fever in Kerala continues to grow, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro is spending 2 days in the state. During her visit, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan met Elma and spoke about the deep affection Malayalis have for Ronaldo and football. Elma, who also works as CR7’s brand director, promised to pass the fans’ warm wishes to her brother.
She described her India visit as an unforgettable experience and praised the welcoming nature of the people. Ronaldo, currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has scored 978 career goals and is chasing the huge milestone of 1,000. His latest international appearance came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July, where Portugal exited in the round of 16.
Ronaldo has also indicated that the tournament could be his final World Cup, saying football remains his passion. Elma’s Kerala visit has therefore created excitement among local supporters, giving fans a memorable connection to the Portuguese superstar through his sister.