Barcelona Wanted Lautaro Martinez, But His Response Sends a Huge Message to Inter Fans
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez has addressed Barcelona transfer speculation, admitting the links made him proud but stressing that staying at Inter remains his priority. Speaking to Sky, the striker praised the club, its people and supporters, while saying he wants to remain as long as he is wanted.
His comments offer Inter a strong boost amid continued transfer uncertainty.
For the latest transfer speculation surrounding Lautaro Martinez, the Inter captain has made his position clear by expressing a strong desire to remain at the Italian club. The Argentina striker addressed reports linking him with Barcelona and admitted that the interest from the Spanish side makes him proud. However, Martinez stressed that staying with Inter is his priority at present.
Speaking to Sky in comments relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Martinez spoke positively about Inter, its people and the club’s supporters. He also indicated that he wants to continue at San Siro for as long as he remains wanted by the club. His comments represent a clear public statement of intent, although they do not amount to a new contract announcement or confirm that Barcelona have ended their interest. The remarks come as Martinez continues to attract attention amid transfer speculation.
By directly addressing Barcelona, the Inter captain has attempted to put some clarity around the situation while showing his commitment to the Nerazzurri. For Inter, Martinez’s message should provide some reassurance. The club continues to view its captain as an important part of its attacking plans, with his future remaining central to the team’s long term project.