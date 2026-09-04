Mbappes Secret Advice to Xabi Alonso Nearly Sent £60m Star to Chelsea
Kylian Mbappe reportedly recommended France teammate Manu Kone to Xabi Alonso as Chelsea searched for midfield reinforcements. Chelsea agreed a £60m deal with Roma and personal terms with Kone, but the transfer collapsed after Roma failed to find a replacement.
The situation followed Enzo Fernandez’s £125m move to Manchester City, leaving Chelsea short of midfield options.
For the transfer story involving Chelsea and Roma midfielder Manu Kone, reports claim Xabi Alonso consulted Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe before approving Chelsea’s pursuit of the France international. Mbappe reportedly gave Kone a strong recommendation, encouraging Alonso to consider the midfielder as Chelsea looked for a replacement for Enzo Fernandez.
Chelsea eventually agreed a deal worth €70m, around £60m, and reportedly reached personal terms with Kone. However, the transfer collapsed after Roma decided against selling because the Italian club could not secure a suitable replacement. Roma had attempted to bring in Youssouf Fofana from AC Milan and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg from Marseille but failed to complete either move. Chelsea also missed out on Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, while Fernandez completed a £125m transfer to Manchester City.
The departures and failed midfield additions could leave Alonso with limited options, particularly with Romeo Lavia dealing with long term injury concerns and Moises Caicedo facing recent setbacks. Chelsea have started the new Premier League season with wins over Fulham and Brighton and now face Arsenal on Sunday.