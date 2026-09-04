Chelsea eventually agreed a deal worth €70m, around £60m, and reportedly reached personal terms with Kone. However, the transfer collapsed after Roma decided against selling because the Italian club could not secure a suitable replacement. Roma had attempted to bring in Youssouf Fofana from AC Milan and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg from Marseille but failed to complete either move. Chelsea also missed out on Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, while Fernandez completed a £125m transfer to Manchester City.