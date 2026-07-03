Tomorrow Liga Profesional Argentina Football Matches

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Liga Profesional Argentina Team List

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River Plate

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Belgrano Cordoba

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Argentinos JRS

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Independ. Rivadavia

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Rosario Central

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Gimnasia L.P.

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Boca Juniors

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Estudiantes L.P.

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Talleres Cordoba

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Velez Sarsfield

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Huracan

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Union Santa Fe

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Lanus

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Racing Club

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Sarmiento Junin

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Independiente

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Barracas Central

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San Lorenzo

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Gimnasia M.

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Instituto Cordoba

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Tigre

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Defensa Y Justicia

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Central Cordoba de Santiago

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Banfield

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Platense

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Newells Old Boys

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Atletico Tucuman

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Deportivo Riestra

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Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto

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Aldosivi