AVFC (Aston Villa) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction AVFC 45 % Chance of Winning AFCB 55 % Fans are excited for the upcoming match in the eleventh match week of the Premier League, as Aston Villa will be going against Bournemouth. This match will be played on 9 November at 7:30 PM IST, as Aston Villa takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Villa Park. The team has now been performing well, as a streak of wins puts them 11th in the standings with 4 wins in 10 games. Their next game against Bournemouth will help them to continue their winning momentum in the tournament. On the other hand, Bournemouth has also been among the strong performers this season, holding 5th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 10 games. The team will be eager to continue its momentum even in the next game against Aston Villa. In its previous match, Aston Villa suffered a loss against Liverpool by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth also lost its previous match against Manchester City by 3-1, which was an away game for the team. As both teams now aim to regain their winning momentum, only one of them will be able to do it.

Facts: The last time Aston Villa and Bournemouth faced each other at Villa Park, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth last defeated Aston Villa during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Aston Villa over Bournemouth, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Villa Park, both Aston Villa and Bournemouth have secured two wins each, as one game ended in a draw.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Bournemouth in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, as Bournemouth has won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Aston Villa having a dominant record over Bournemouth, combined with their home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that they have won both of the last two home games, winning against Burnley by 2-1 and Manchester City by 1-0.

On the other hand, Bournemouth will be eager to secure a win in the next game as they have also maintained a winning momentum. But the team has not won any of its last two away games, drawing to Crystal Palace by 3-3 and losing to Manchester City by 3-1.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash will be intense, as Aston Villa faces Bournemouth in the eleventh match week. Aston Villa will be heading to the game as the strong favourites to win, as they have been strong against Bournemouth in the head-to-head encounters, and also take home ground advantage, which will help them to win. On the other hand, Bournemouth will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help it to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.22, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Bournemouth, with the odds of 3.35.

Aston Villa didn't start well this season, but regained their form, which puts them 11th in the standings with 4 wins and 3 losses in 10 matches. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.90, and they have also made 62 shots out of which 37 shots remained on target inside the box. It should be noted that Aston Villa is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, still their XG rate stands at 7.66 after ten games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 10 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1; and they have secured 56 interceptions and 46 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Ollie Watkins, with a goal and 136 passes in 10 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with a goal and 2 assists, and Evann Guessand, with 71 passes and 15 tackles in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has John McGinn, with a goal and 277 passes in 10 appearances, Boubacar Kamara, with 2 assists and 339 passes in 8 appearances, and Amadou Onana, with 201 passes and 12 tackles in 6 appearances. Aston Villa is known for having some of the finest players on the defensive side, which has players such as Matty Cash, with 2 goals and 16 tackles in 10 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 6 tackles and 9 blocks in 9 appearances, Lucas Digne, with 2 assists and 14 tackles in 10 appearances, and Pau Torres, with 7 tackles and 4 interceptions in 7 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 17 saves in 8 appearances.

Aston Villa will be heading to the next game against Bournemouth with a strong unit, which will help them to grab the win over them. Taking a look at their last five matches this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded just 5 goals, which shows that their overall performances have improved. But, it should also be noted that only one of their last five games has been a clean sheet for the team. And with Bournemouth performing well on its attacking side, it could get a chance for a comeback. As of now, it is unlikely that Aston Villa will win the next game against Bournemouth with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has been among the top teams this season, holding 5th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 10 matches. In its last five games, the team has scored 11 but conceded 9 goals, which shows that it requires some improvements to the defensive side. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.70, and they have also made 92 shots out of which 34 shots remained on target inside the box. Bournemouth has scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of eight), as their XG rate stands at 11.76 after ten games. The team has not been able to do well with its defence lately, as they have conceded 14 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.40; still, they have been able to secure 89 interceptions and 29 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Eli Kroupi, with 4 goals and 54 passes in 7 appearances, and Antoine Semenyo, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has David Brooks, with an assist and 198 passes in 9 appearances, Tyler Adams, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, and Alex Scott, with a goal and 330 passes. Bournemouth might face some challenges on the defensive side, as the team has players such as Álex Jiménez, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 7 appearances, Bafodé Diakité, with 11 tackles and 8 interceptions in 8 appearances, Adrien Truffert, with an assist and 21 tackles in 10 appearances, and Marcos Senesi, with 2 assists and 18 interceptions. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 31 saves in 10 appearances.

Tyler Adams (4), Marcos Senesi (3), Álex Jiménez (3), and David Brooks (3) from Bournemouth, and Matty Cash (3) from Aston Villa are close to being suspended in the tournament. Except for them, no other player is standing close to a suspension in the next game of the Premier League. It is likely that Bournemouth will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 15

Aston Villa Wins: 7

Bournemouth Wins: 5

Matches are Drawn: 3

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.22

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.