BFC (Brentford) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction BFC 37 % Chance of Winning NUFC 63 % Get ready for another thrilling match in the 11th match week of the Premier League, as Brentford will be going against Newcastle United. This match will be taking place on 9 November at 7:30 PM IST, as Brentford takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Gtech Community Stadium. They have been able to perform well lately, which puts them 12th in the standings with 4 wins in 10 matches. If they are able to beat Newcastle United in the next game, it will help the team to enter the top ten. On the other hand, Newcastle United has shown mixed performances this season, as the team holds 13th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 10 matches. The team will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the next game against Brentford. In its previous match, Brentford suffered a loss against Crystal Palace by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Newcastle United lost its previous match against West Ham United by 3-1, which was an away game for the team. As both teams aim to regain their winning momentum, only one will be able to succeed in the same.

Facts: The last time Brentford and Newcastle United faced each other at Gtech Community Stadium, the home team came out victorious by 4-2.

Newcastle United won their last head-to-head match by 2-1, playing at their home ground.

Out of the last five victories secured by Newcastle United over Brentford, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Gtech Community Stadium, Newcastle United has been strong with three wins, as Brentford has won the other two.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Brentford in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with four wins, as Brentford has only won one.

With Newcastle United showcasing a dominant record over Brentford, they will be entering the next game with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games in the Premier League, losing to Brighton by 2-1 and West Ham United by 3-1.

On the other hand, Brentford takes the home ground advantage, which also puts them as a close contender in the next game. But they have shown mixed form over the last two home games, losing to Manchester City by 0-1 and winning against Liverpool by 3-2.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brentford and Newcastle United will be a close one, as Newcastle United heads to the game being the favourites to win. The team takes advantage of its strong head-to-head record against Brentford, which will play a crucial role in them getting another win. On the other hand, Brentford takes the home ground advantage, which is also the same ground where they last won the game against Newcastle United. This means Brentford shall not be underestimated for the next game against Newcastle United. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.42, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 2.88.

Newcastle United has struggled to secure consistent wins this season, which puts them 13th in the standings with 3 wins and 4 losses in 10 matches. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 78 shots out of which 44 shots remained on target inside the box. Newcastle United has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 12.74 after ten games. Taking a look at its defence, the team has conceded 11 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.10, and they have also made 82 interceptions with 29 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Anthony Gordon, with 128 passes and 5 tackles in 7 appearances, and Nick Woltemade, with 4 goals and 98 passes. Moving to the middle, the team has Jacob Murphy, with 2 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Joelinton, with 232 passes and 13 tackles in 8 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with an assist and 519 passes in 10 appearances, and Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances. Newcastle will be bringing in some depth with the defensive side in the next game, having players such as Sven Botman, with 6 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 appearances, Malick Thiaw, with 9 tackles and 10 interceptions in 7 appearances, Emil Krafth, with 19 passes in one appearance, and Dan Burn, with an assist and 13 tackles in 10 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Brentford, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 33 saves in 10 appearances.

Newcastle United has a formidable line-up ready for its upcoming match against Brentford, which will play a crucial role in their win in the next game. But over their last five games this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded 8 goals, which shows that although their attacking side has done well, the defensive unit has not been able to convert it into wins. This might even allow Brentford to get a chance in the next game and turn the tables. As of now, it is unlikely that Newcastle United will win the next game against Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford stands 12th in the rankings with 4 wins and 5 losses, as they remain eager to enter the top ten. In their last five games this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 6 goals, highlighting the improvements they have made lately. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.40, and they have also made 84 shots out of which 40 shots remained on target inside the box. Brentford has also scored two out of three penalties, as their XG rate stands at 14.31 after ten games. The defensive side remains a concern, as the team has conceded 16 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.60; still, they have made 74 interceptions and 45 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Igor Thiago, with 6 goals and 142 passes in 10 appearances, and Dango Ouattara, with 2 goals and 112 passes in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Kevin Schade, with 2 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 2 assists and 407 passes in 10 appearances, and Yehor Yarmoliuk, with an assist and 322 passes. Brentford has made some improvements to the defensive side, which has been possible with the help of key performers such as Sepp van den Berg, with 6 tackles and 7 interceptions in 10 appearances, Kristoffer Ajer, with an assist and 13 tackles in 7 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 12 tackles and 13 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Michael Kayode, with 17 tackles and 10 interceptions. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 25 saves in 10 appearances.

Nathan Collins (4), Kevin Schade (4), Jordan Henderson (3), and Igor Thiago (3) from Brentford, and Dan Burn (3) and Bruno Guimarães (3) from Newcastle United are at risk of being suspended in the Premier League. This shows that both teams might have to make some changes to their line-up if any one of them gets a yellow card. It is likely that Brentford will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 21

Brentford Wins: 5

Newcastle United Wins: 15

Matches are Drawn: 1

Brentford vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.88

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.42

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.