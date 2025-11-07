CHE (Chelsea) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction CHE 73 % Chance of Winning WWFC 27 % The Premier League will be having an awaited encounter in the eleventh match week, as Chelsea will be going against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This match will be played on 9 November at 1:30 AM IST, as Chelsea takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stamford Bridge. The team has given some strong performances this season, which puts them 7th in the standings with 5 wins in 10 games. Chelsea will be looking forward to the next game against Wolves as an opportunity to secure another win and enter the top five. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers still continue their struggle in the new season, holding the last spot with no wins in 10 matches. The team will be eager to secure their first win of the season in the next game against Chelsea. In its previous match, Chelsea secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur by 0-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost their previous match against Fulham by 3-0, which was an away game for the team. With Chelsea aiming to continue its winning momentum, Wolves also look forward to their first win this season.

Facts: The last time Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers faced each other at Stamford Bridge, the match was won by the home team by 3-1.

Wolverhampton Wanderers last defeated Chelsea during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, where they won the away game by 2-4.

Out of the last five victories secured by Chelsea over Wolverhampton Wanderers, two have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea holds the upper hand with two wins, as Wolves won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong with three wins, as Chelsea won the remaining two.

Chelsea, having a strong record against Wolves and also the home ground advantage, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But their form remains mixed over the last two home games, with the team winning against Liverpool by 2-1 and losing to Sunderland by 1-2.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be eager to take advantage of their recent record over Chelsea to get their first win of the season. It should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two away games, losing to Sunderland by 2-0 and Fulham by 3-0.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers is expected to be one-sided, as Chelsea enters the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has shown a strong record over Wolves in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them to get the win. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be taking advantage of their recent record over Chelsea, which might help them to reverse their fortunes. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.36, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 9.35.

Chelsea has been among the key performers in the latest edition of the Premier League, holding 7th spot in the leaderboard with 5 wins and 3 losses in 10 games. This season, the team has scored 18 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.80, and they have also made 108 shots out of which 50 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of six), as their XG rate stands at 17.44 after ten games. The team has also done well at the defence, conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.10; and they have made 110 interceptions with 28 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Pedro Neto, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 10 appearances, João Pedro, with 3 goals and 3 assists, and Alejandro Garnacho, with a goal and 76 passes in 5 appearances. Chelsea brings their star players to the midfield, with players such as Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Moisés Caicedo, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances. The team also has depth on the defensive side, with the help of stars such as Marc Cucurella, with 2 assists and 23 tackles in 10 appearances, Reece James, with a goal and 2 assists, Malo Gusto, with an assist and 11 tackles in 8 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 2 goals and 12 tackles in 9 appearances, and Wesley Fofana, with 3 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 19 saves in 10 appearances.

For the next game, Chelsea is having a formidable unit ready, which will play a vital role in the team's victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 6 goals, which shows that they are able to pull up some great performances lately. Also, it should be noted that two of their last three wins this season have been a clean sheet, and this will put up some pressure on the attacking side of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers still waits for its first win of the season, holding the last spot with no wins and 8 losses in 10 matches. In their last five games this season, the team has scored 4 and conceded 10 goals, which shows the issues being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.70, and they have also made 70 shots out of which 32 shots remained on target inside the box. Wolves have also managed to score a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 9.47 after ten games. The major concern lies with the defence, as the team has conceded 22 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.20; still, they have made 89 interceptions and 38 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with a goal and 122 passes in 8 appearances, and Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 71 passes in 7 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Jhon Arias, with 196 passes and 24 tackles in 10 appearances, Marshall Munetsi, with a goal and an assist, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 159 passes and 10 tackles in 9 appearances. Wolves do have some depth in their defensive side, with the help of players like Toti Gomes, with 8 tackles and 4 interceptions in 7 appearances, Ki-Jana Hoever, with 5 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and an assist, Hugo Bueno, with 23 blocks and 14 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Santiago Bueno, with a goal and 11 tackles in 7 appearances. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 19 saves in 6 appearances.

Emmanuel Agbadou from Wolverhampton Wanderers won't be available for the next game, as he is serving a one-match suspension. Matt Doherty and João Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers are also having three yellow cards each to their name, putting them close to a suspension. No player from Chelsea is standing at the brink of being suspended, as it will allow them to use their best line-ups for the next game. It is also likely that Wolverhampton Wanderers will win the next game against Chelsea with a clean sheet.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 120

Chelsea Wins: 47

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 43

Matches are Drawn: 30

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.36

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 9.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.