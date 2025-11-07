CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction CPFC 43 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 57 % The Premier League is providing fans with back-to-back thrillers in the 11th match week, as Crystal Palace will be going against Brighton in the next game. This match will be played on 9 November at 7:30 PM IST, as Crystal Palace takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace has performed well this season, as the team holds 9th spot with 4 wins in 10 games. The next game against Brighton could help them to get closer to the top five. On the other hand, Brighton has also given similar performances but they hold 10th spot with 4 wins in 10 matches. They will be eager to defeat Crystal Palace in the upcoming match. In its previous match, Crystal Palace secured a win over Brentford by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton also grabbed a win over Leeds United by 3-0 in its previous match, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the next match.

Facts: The last time Crystal Palace and Brighton faced each other at Selhurst Park, the match was won by the home team 2-1.

Brighton last secured a win over Crystal Palace during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 4-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Crystal Palace over Brighton, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace has been strong, with one win, as Brighton won none, and the remaining four games ended in a draw.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. But, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Crystal Palace and Brighton have shown equal dominance, with two wins each, as one match ended in a draw.

However, with Crystal Palace having a strong record over Brighton in the Premier League, combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. They have not lost any of the last two home games, drawing against Bournemouth by 3-3 and winning against Brentford by 2-0.

On the other hand, Brighton will be taking advantage of its overall record against Crystal Palace, which might help the team to some extent. It should be noted that they have not won any of the last two away games, drawing against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-1 and losing to Manchester United by 4-2.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton will keep the fans on the edge of their seats, as Crystal Palace heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has shown dominance against Brighton in the Premier League matches, and also takes the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them come out victorious. But Brighton shall not be underestimated, as the team holds a strong record against Crystal Palace in overall head-to-head encounters, which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.33, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brighton, with the odds of 3.05.

Crystal Palace has given some strong performances this season, which puts them 9th in the standings with 4 wins and 2 losses in 10 games. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.40, and they have also made 94 shots out of which 43 shots remained on target inside the box. Crystal Palace has also scored two penalties, as their XG rate stands at 18.54 after ten games. Their defensive side has done well, conceding 9 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.90; still, they have made 93 interceptions and 26 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 6 goals and 125 passes in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Yéremy Pino, with 182 passes and 9 tackles in 8 appearances, Jefferson Lerma, with an assist and 112 passes in 9 appearances, and Daichi Kamada, with 261 passes and 25 tackles in 8 appearances. The main depth lies in their defence unit, with the help of players such as Daniel Muñoz, with a goal and 2 assists in 10 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 32 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with an assist and 18 tackles, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and an assist, and Chris Richards, with 23 tackles and 12 interceptions. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Brighton, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 22 saves in 10 appearances.

Crystal Palace will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, which will help them to win the next game against Brighton. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 7 goals, as some improvements are required on the defensive side. Due to this reason, only one of their last five games has ended in a clean sheet, and this might allow Brighton to stage a comeback in the next game. It is unlikely for Crystal Palace to win the next game against Brighton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton stands just below Crystal Palace in the standings with 4 wins and 3 losses in 10 matches. In its last five games, the team has scored 11 and conceded 7 goals, which shows its strong performances lately. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.70, and they have also made 94 shots out of which 33 shots remained on target inside the box. Crystal Palace has scored two out of three penalties and one free kick, as their XG rate stands at 16.46 after ten games. On the defence, the team has conceded 15 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; still, they have made 74 interceptions and 22 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Danny Welbeck, with 6 goals and 138 passes in 10 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 2 assists and 143 passes in 9 appearances, and Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 3 assists in 10 appearances. In the middle, the team has Diego Gómez, with 2 goals and 141 passes in 9 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 246 passes and 11 tackles in 10 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 389 passes, and Mats Wieffer, with 2 assists and 248 passes in 8 appearances. The team has made some improvements to the defensive side, with the help of players such as Lewis Dunk, with 11 tackles and 8 interceptions in 10 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal and 19 tackles, and Ferdi Kadioglu, with 15 tackles and 2 interceptions in 9 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 23 saves in 10 appearances.

Carlos Baleba, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, and Mats Wieffer from Brighton, and Will Hughes and Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace, all have three yellow cards each to their name. Being close to a suspension, the respective teams will be monitoring their playtime to ensure that they do not get suspended by getting more yellow cards. It is likely that Brighton will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 111

Crystal Palace Wins: 39

Brighton Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 31

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.33

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.05

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.