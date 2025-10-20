AVFC (Aston Villa) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction AVFC 60 % Chance of Winning NUFC 40 % Bet Now! The opening week of Premier League 2025-26 is filled with exciting clashes, as Aston Villa goes against Newcastle United. This match will be played on 16 August at 5:00 PM IST at Villa Park, which means Aston Villa will be taking the home ground advantage in this game. The team was able to perform well in the previous season, finishing at 6th place with 19 wins in 38 matches. Their first clash against Newcastle this season will be intense, but they will be eager to come out on top. On the other hand, Newcastle United was also among the top performers last season, finishing in the 5th spot, just above Aston Villa, with 20 wins in 38 matches. Eager to continue its winning momentum, the team will be looking forward to defeating Aston Villa in the first game. Aston Villa was not able to end its previous campaign on a positive note, as it lost its last game against Manchester United by 2-0. On the other hand, Newcastle United also lost its previous match against Everton by 0-1, ending the campaign with a loss. Thus, both teams will be eager to start off the new season with an impressive win.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Aston Villa in the previous matches against each other. Out of their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has been able to secure two wins, while the remaining three matches have been won by Newcastle United.

But Aston Villa has a strong record against Newcastle in home clashes, which further increases their chances of winning. The team has been victorious in its last two home matches, defeating Tottenham Spurs by 2-0 and Fulham by 1-0, showcasing their home dominance.

On the other hand, Newcastle United holds the advantage of a better head-to-head record over them, which also puts them as a close contender in this game. Out of their last two away games, the team has lost one against Arsenal by 1-0 and drawn the other against Brighton by 1-1.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa will be heading to the first game of the new season against Newcastle United as the favourites to win. The team will have home ground advantage in this game, where they have showcased strong records against Aston Villa, which could help them to easily come out victorious in this game. On the other hand, Newcastle United has the power to turn the tables to their side anytime, as they have been strong against Aston Villa in the head-to-head encounters. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.39, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Newcastle United, who are close with the odds of 2.80.

Aston Villa was among the top performers of the previous season, as the team ended the campaign at 6th spot with 19 wins and 10 losses in 38 matches. They were able to score 58 goals in the previous season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.53, and they also made 340 shots, out of which 170 remained on target. With an impressive XG of 57.31, the team's attacking side did well, but they were able to score just 3 out of the 6 penalties in the last edition. Their defensive side suffered a few setbacks during the previous season, due to which the team conceded 51 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.34. However, they also secured 240 interceptions and 107 blocks in 38 matches.

Aston Villa will be heading to the next game with in-form forwards like Lewis Dobbin, with a goal in 15 appearances throughout his career, Ollie Watkins, with 16 goals and 8 assists in 38 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 14 appearances, and Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances. In the midfield section, the team has players such as Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, Youri Tielmans, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances, John McGinn, with a goal and 4 assists in 34 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 3 goals in 26 appearances, Leon Bailey, with a goal and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with a goal and 3 assists in 29 appearances, and Boubacar Kamara, with a goal in 26 appearances. When it comes to the defensive side, Aston Villa got players like Matty Cash, with 23 interceptions and 8 blocks in 27 appearances, Erzi Konsa, with 24 interceptions and 11 blocks in 34 appearances, Pau Torres, with 10 interceptions and 11 blocks in 24 appearances, Ian Maatsen, with 15 interceptions in 29 appearances, and Lamare Bogarde, with an interception and 3 blocks in 8 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper with 100 saves and 8 clean sheets in 37 matches, conceding 45 goals.

Having a strong line-up with home ground advantage, Aston Villa comes out as a strong contender in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 5 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Although their attacking side was not very effective in these encounters, their defensive side was able to secure clean sheets in three of these games. Taking a look at this, it is likely that Aston Villa will secure a win over Newcastle United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Newcastle United had a better campaign than Aston Villa, finishing in the 5th spot with 20 wins in 38 matches. They have also showcased impressive form, scoring a combined total of 6 goals while conceding just 3 goals in the last five matches. Overall, they scored 68 goals in the previous season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.79, and also made 350 shots, out of which 175 were on target. They had also secured an XG rate of 65.36, while scoring 5 out of 6 penalties. On its defensive side, the team conceded 47 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.24, with 270 interceptions and 141 blocks.

Newcastle United will be entering the next game with forwards like Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, Alexander Isak, with 23 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances, William Osula, with a goal in 14 appearances, and Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances. Their midfield unit is also strong with stars such as Joelinton, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 8 goals and 12 assists, and Bruno Guimarães, with 5 goals and 6 assists in 38 appearances. For the defence, the team has Dan Burn, with 27 interceptions and 25 blocks in 37 appearances, Fabian Schär, with 45 interceptions and 26 blocks in 34 appearances, Matt Targett, with an interception in 2 appearances, and Sven Botman, with 5 interceptions and 4 blocks in 8 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper with 8 clean sheets and 88 saves in 28 appearances.

Along with that, no player from either Aston Villa or Newcastle United is currently in the phase of receiving a suspension, allowing both teams to use their line-ups well in the opening match. But upon taking a look at the team form and recent performances, it is expected that Newcastle United will receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 175

Aston Villa Wins: 60

Newcastle United Wins: 76

Matches are Drawn: 39

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.39

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 2.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.