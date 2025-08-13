Liverpool vs Bournemouth Match Prediction LIV 83 % Chance of Winning AFCB 17 % Bet Now! The English Premier League is all set to start off with a new season, as Liverpool goes against Bournemouth in the opener. This clash will be played on 16 August at 12:30 AM IST at Anfield, which means Liverpool takes the home ground advantage. Being the defending champions, the team was able to assert its dominance in the previous season, securing 25 wins in 38 matches. Now, they will be looking to the game against Bournemouth as an opportunity to start the new season with a win. On the other hand, Bournemouth finished 9th in the previous season with 15 wins in 38 matches. The clash against Liverpool will be challenging for them to start the campaign. In its previous Premier League match, Liverpool played a draw against Crystal Palace by 1-1 to end the campaign. On the other hand, Bournemouth was able to end its campaign with a 2-0 win over Leicester City. With both teams going against each other in the season opener, it is expected to be an intense clash.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Bournemouth in their clashes against each other. Out of their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Liverpool has showcased its dominance with four wins, while Bournemouth has only been able to grab one win in these games.

Holding a strong record against Bournemouth, combined with its home ground advantage, Liverpool enters the clash with a higher chance of winning. Moreover, the team also holds an undefeated record over their last five home matches in the Premier League, winning three games while the remaining two against Arsenal and Crystal Palace ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Bournemouth would be looking forward to turning the tide to their side. They have not won any of their last four Premier League clashes against Liverpool, which further adds to their troubles. In their last two away games, the team has won against Arsenal by 1-2, but lost to Manchester City by 3-1.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The season opener of the Premier League 2025-26 between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be intense, with the home team coming out as the favourites to win. They have dominated against Bournemouth historically, being undefeated against them in home games, and also have the home ground advantage, which could help them to start off the new season with a win. On the other hand, Bournemouth will be eager to take advantage of its winning momentum, which might help it to turn the tables. Thus, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.33, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth, who lag behind with the odds of 8.50.

Liverpool was once again able to dominate the Premier League, as they ended the previous season being the champions, with 25 wins and 4 losses in 38 matches. In the previous season, the team had managed to score 86 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.26, and made 462 shots, out of which 231 remained on target. Along with that, they also maintained the XG of 83.46 throughout the season, adding more to its strength, while managing to score 9 penalties. Their defensive side also did well, as the team conceded just 41 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.08, and they also made 299 interceptions with 97 blocks.

Liverpool will once again be entering the next Premier League clash with a strong forward line-up, holding players such as Mohamed Salah, who scored 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 matches. Besides him, the team also got players like Darwin Núñez, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, and Cody Gakpo, with 10 goals and 4 assists in 35 matches, while some players might be making their Premier League debut. Coming to their midfield unit, the team is filled with stars like Dominik Szoboszlai, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 36 appearances, Alexis Max Allister, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, and Harvey Elliot, with one goal and 2 assists in 18 appearances. Their defensive side now looks strong with performers like Joe Gomez, with 7 interceptions and 6 blocks in 9 appearances, Virgil van Dijk, with 56 interceptions and 16 blocks in 37 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 17 interceptions and 15 blocks in 31 appearances, and Milos Kerkez, with 45 interceptions and 11 blocks in 38 appearances. Alisson Becker will be their primary goalkeeper, as he made 78 saves and 9 clean sheets in 28 appearances.

It can be seen that Liverpool will be entering the season opener clash against Bournemouth with a star line-up, which will be playing an important role in the team's victory. In their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored a total of 11 goals, but they have also conceded 10 goals in these games. Thus, Liverpool would require some improvements in its defensive line-up if they want to secure a clean sheet win over Bournemouth in the first match. They also finished the previous season with 14 clean sheets, being the highest throughout. It is likely that the team will start off the new season with a win over Bournemouth with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Bournemouth was able to put forth a positive finish to their previous campaign, which further boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming season. The team finished at the 9th spot in the standings with 15 wins and 12 losses in 37 matches. In its last five matches, Bournemouth has scored 6 goals and also conceded the same number of goals in these games. Talking about their overall position, the team was able to score 58 goals in 38 matches, which puts their goal-per-match rate of 1.53, and they also made 404 shots out of which 202 shots were on target. In penalties, the team managed to score 6 out of the 7 they received in the previous season, while maintaining their XG at 64.97. Their defensive side also did well, conceding just 46 goals in the entire season, while they also secured 351 interceptions and 136 blocks in all the games.

The team also got strength in its forward line-up, having players such as Evanilson, with 10 goals and one assist in 31 appearances, Dango Ouattara, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Justin Kluivert, with 12 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 11 goals and 5 assists in 37 appearances, and Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances. When it comes to the midfield unit, Bournemouth has players such as Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 36 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 29 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, and Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances. In its defensive side, the team has Julián Araujo, with 6 interceptions and 10 tackles in 12 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with 14 interceptions and 7 blocks in 17 appearances, Adam Smith, with 15 interceptions and 5 blocks in 25 appearances, James Hill, with 15 tackles and 9 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Illia Zabarnyi, with 41 interceptions and 20 blocks in 36 appearances. Neto will be their primary goalkeeper, as he conceded just 2 goals in 2 appearances with 11 saves.

Fortunately, no players from both Liverpool and Bournemouth is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, as the new season begins. It will further allow both teams to use their line-ups wisely in the opening match and clash off for a winning start. But, it is also likely that Bournemouth will get at least two yellow cards in this game.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 24

Liverpool Wins: 19

Bournemouth Wins: 2

Matches are Drawn: 3

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.33

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.05

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.