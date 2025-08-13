Facts: Linsey Smith was the highest wicket-taker of The Hundred Women 2024 with 15 wickets from eight games

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has scored 4138 runs from 155 T20 innings at an impressive strike rate of 130

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with 6 wickets from two games

Southern Brave-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Chance of Winning

Southern Brave Women have got real steel in their batting order with the presence of Danni Wyatt-Hodge at the top, as well as the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Devine’s experience in the middle-order. Lauren Bell has been in red-hot form with the ball, and that keeps the Brave in good stead.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers Women have also won their first two games quite convincingly and boast an incredible array of all-rounders like Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham to give them quality and balance. They will also like Davina Perrin to carry on from where she left off against Trent Rockets Women.

SOB-W’s chance of winning is 56%

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 44%

Southern Brave-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Tips

Betting on Danni Wyatt-Hodge is a great idea because of how prolific she has been at the top of the order. In her T20 career, Wyatt-Hodge has scored 4138 runs at an average of 29.3 and a strike rate of 130. Annabel Sutherland was the Player of the Tournament in the previous season and is always a great choice to have, with 1828 runs and 118 wickets in her T20 career so far under her belt. Lauren Bell is a safe betting option given her form with the ball so far this season.

Southern Brave-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Toss Prediction

In eight completed matches of The Hundred Women 2025 at the time of writing, the split is even with teams willing to bat first and bowl first four times each. However, the results are tilted more towards the team that bats first, with six games having been won by teams defending the total and the remaining two by teams chasing. The Rose Bowl, Southampton, has hosted one game this season so far, with Southern Brave winning by 15 runs batting first.

Weather Report

With just 3% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are very less chances of the 11th game of The Hundred Women being affected by rain interruptions. 80% cloud cover promises some help for the new ball bowlers.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danny Wyatt-Hodge Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave Women have had a fantastic start to The Hundred Women 2025 season with two wins from two games. They are placed second on the points table with 8 points and an NRR of +0.742.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Holly Armitage All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Kate Cross Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers Women, like Southern Brave Women, have also begun their The Hundred Women 2025 campaign with two wins from as many games. They are at the top of the table with eight points owing to a superior NRR of +1.992.

Southern Brave-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Head-To-Head

Southern Brave Women have faced off against Northern Superchargers Women 5 times in the competition’s history, with the Brave emerging victorious on 3 occasions and the Superchargers winning just once, and the remaining fixture ending up in a tie.

Southern Brave-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Sophia Dunkley bring the kind of T20 impact that any side would covet, giving Northern Superchargers a strong platform in almost every outing. Since January 2023, this dynamic trio has scored at a combined strike rate of 148 in the first six overs, underlining their ability to seize control early and set the tone for the innings. So back them to do the same in the upcoming season as well.

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Southern Brave-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Best Batters

Danny Wyatt-Hodge to be Southern Brave Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Danny Wyatt-Hodge has gotten off to a great start in The Hundred Women 2025 season with 91 runs from her two innings at an impressive strike rate of 137.87. She is the highest run-scorer for the Brave so far this season and that makes her a great candidate to bet on.

Davina Perrin to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Davina Perrin is the highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers Women so far this season with 93 runs from two innings at an outstanding strike rate of 145.31. She is fresh off a Player of the Match performance against Trent Rockets Women, where she scored 72 off just 40 balls. It is a straightforward choice to place a bet on her.

Southern Brave-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Bell has been in sensational form with the ball for the Brave this season as is deservingly the highest wicket-taker so far with six scalps from two games at an economy rate of 6.92. With three-fers in each of her two matches, Bell is a no-brainer to bet on.

Kate Cross to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kate Cross has been a touch expensive this season, but has also picked the most wickets for the Superchargers so far with four scalps from two games. She can make the new ball talk, and that makes her a very attractive choice to place a bet on.