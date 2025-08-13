SAFC (Sunderland) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction SAFC 44 % Chance of Winning WHU 56 % Bet Now! The first match day of the Premier League brings more thrills to the fans, as Sunderland will be going against West Ham United. This match will be played on 16 August at 7:30 PM IST at the Stadium of Light, which means Sunderland will be taking home ground advantage in this game. The team was able to qualify for the Premier League after a great campaign in the Championship. Marking their comeback to the tournament, they will be eager to start off with a win. On the other hand, West Ham United finished at 14th spot in the standings the previous season, with 11 wins in 38 matches. The team will be looking forward to continuing its winning momentum in the next match. West Ham United secured a win over Ipswich Town by 3-1 in its previous match, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Sunderland also defeated Sheffield United in the Championship Promotion finals by 2-1, in an away game. Both teams would have high hopes as they prepare for the new season of the Premier League.

Sunderland vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

West Ham United has been strong against Sunderland in their clashes against each other. Out of their last five head-to-head encounters in the Premier League, West Ham United has secured three wins and Sunderland has won none, while the remaining two games ended in a draw.

West Ham United will be entering the next game with a strong head-to-head record, which strengthens their chances of winning. The team has also won both of its last two away games, defeating Ipswich Town by 1-3 and Manchester United by 0-2, giving it a strong record in away games.

On the other hand, Sunderland will also be eager to take the home ground advantage and turn the tables. However, it should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two home games, losing one against Real Betis by 0-1 and having drawn the other match against Coventry by 1-1.

Sunderland vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Sunderland and West Ham United is eagerly awaited by the fans, as the away team emerges as the favourites to win. West Ham United hold a strong record against Sunderland in the past encounters, which comes in as a major factor to strengthen their chances to start the new season with a win. On the other hand, Sunderland will be taking the home ground advantage, which suggests that the game could go either way. Thus, West Ham United, with the odds of 2.32, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, who are close with the odds of 3.10.

West Ham United had struggled a lot in the previous edition of the Premier League, but the team fought back to finish at 14th spot with 11 wins and 17 losses in 38 matches. They were able to score a total of 46 goals in the previous season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.21, and they also made 292 shots, out of which 142 remained on target. In terms of penalties, West Ham United did well, scoring all three of them, and also maintained the XG rate of 48.14. Their defensive side was not able to do well, conceding 62 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.63, with 331 interceptions and 169 blocks.

In the forward side, West Ham United will be having Callum Wilson, with 9 goals and one assist in 20 appearances (2023-24 season), Crysencio Summerville, with a goal and an assist in 19 appearances, Michail Antonio, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances, Niclas Füllkrug, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 18 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with 13 goals and 8 assists in 34 appearances, and Callum Marshall. Their midfield unit is strong with star performers like Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 33 appearances, Edson Álvarez, with a goal in 28 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 9 goals and one assist in 35 appearances, Freddie Potts, and George Earthy, with a goal in 3 appearances. When it comes to the defending side, the team has Nayef Aguerd, with 17 interceptions and 24 blocks in 21 appearances, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 66 interceptions and 11 blocks in 36 appearances, Emerson, with 21 interceptions and 8 blocks in 31 appearances, and Ollie Scarles, with 11 interceptions and 2 blocks in 15 appearances. Alphonse Areola will be their primary goalkeeper, with 4 clean sheets and 82 saves in 26 appearances.

West Ham United holds a strong and in-form line-up, which will be playing a crucial role for the team to start off the season with a win over Sunderland. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 7 goals in these games. Although their attacking side has done well, it shows that the defensive side requires some improvements if they are willing to grab a clean sheet win in the next game. It is likely that West Ham United could win the next game against Sunderland without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland has just been promoted to the Premier League, after they had won the final match of the Championship. The team has scored a combined total of 5 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games, which suggests some improvements are needed as they prepare for a Premier League comeback. In the Championship, the team scored 58 goals in 46 matches, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.26, and conceded 44 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.96. Showcasing its dominance in the Championship, the team will be eager to start off well in the Premier League.

The team will be heading into the next game against West Ham United with forwards such as Simon Adingra, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Marc Guiu, Luís Semedo, Romaine Mundle, and Milan Aleksic. Coming to their midfield unit, the team got star performers such as Dan Neil, Alan Browne, Chris Rigg, Luke O’Nien, Jay Matete, and Granit Xhaka, with 17 goals and 24 assists in 225 Premier League appearances. On its defensive side, Sunderland will have players such as Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Jenson Seelt, Trai Hume, Zak Johnson, and Leo Hjelde, with 4 interceptions and 3 blocks in 2 appearances. Simon Moore could be the primary goalkeeper for the team, having 5 saves in 2 appearances. Since the majority of the players will be making their Premier League debut for Sunderland, it will be interesting to see which young talents shine against West Ham United.

Since this is a new season, no player from either Sunderland or West Ham United is close to a suspension. This means that both teams would be able to bring out their best line-up in the upcoming Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light to get an impressive start. However, it is likely that Sunderland will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Sunderland vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 92

Sunderland Wins: 31

West Ham United Wins: 36

Matches are Drawn: 25

Sunderland vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.10

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.32

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.