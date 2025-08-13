WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction WWFC 11 % Chance of Winning MCI 89 % Bet Now! The opening week of the Premier League 2025-26 edition is expected to be more intense than ever, as Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare to go against Manchester City. A clash between these two teams will take place on 16 August at 10:00 PM IST, at the Molineux Stadium, which means Wolves are all set to take up the home ground advantage. In the previous season, the team finished at the 16th spot in the rankings with 12 wins in 38 matches. With their opening match being against Manchester City, it will be a tough challenge for them to start with a win. On the other hand, Manchester City easily dominated in the previous season, finishing at the 3rd place with 21 wins in 38 matches. They will be looking forward to the game against Wolves as an opportunity to start with a win. In its previous match, Manchester City secured a 0-2 win over Fulham, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers had a draw in their previous match against Brentford, which was a home game for them. As both teams go against each other in the first match day, it is expected to be a thriller.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the head-to-head encounters. Out of their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Manchester City has secured wins in four games, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have only held one win.

Holding a strong record over the Wolves, Manchester City will be entering the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in its last two away games, winning one against Fulham by 0-2, while the other against Southampton ended in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will aim to take the home ground advantage to turn the tables. The team has not won any of its last two home games, losing one against Brighton by 0-2, while the other against Brentford ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City is anticipated by the fans, where Manchester City comes out as the favourites to win. The team holds a strong record against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they have also been on a winning momentum, which could help them to start off the new season with a win. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be taking the home ground advantage, with the hopes of changing the game to their side. Thus, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.47, has a higher chance of winning in their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are behind with the odds of 6.70.

Manchester City was able to unleash its best performances in the previous season, as the team got a top-three finish, ending at the third spot with 21 wins and 9 losses in 38 matches. On its attacking side, the team managed to score 72 goals in the previous season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.89, and they also made 434 shots, out of which 217 remained on target. Along with that, Manchester City scored three out of four penalties in the last season, and maintained their XG at 69.16. Their defensive side also came out to be strong, as the team conceded just 44 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.16, and they also made 229 interceptions and 89 blocks throughout the season.

Manchester City has a star-studded line-up, with their forward consisting of Omar Marmoush, with 7 goals in 16 appearances, Erling Haaland, with 22 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances, Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances, and Savinho, with a goal and 8 assists in 29 appearances. Moving to the midfielders, the team has Mateo Kovacic, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances, Rodri, with 8 goals and 9 assists in 34 appearances (2023-24 season), Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 6 assists in 26 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and James McAtee, with 3 goals in 15 appearances. In its defensive side, they will be coming with players like John Stones, with 4 interceptions and 3 blocks in 11 appearances, Jisko Gvardiol, with 44 interceptions and 20 blocks in 37 appearances, Manuel Akanji, with 9 interceptions and 8 blocks in 26 appearances, Rico Lewis, with 13 interceptions and 7 blocks in 28 appearances, Issa Kaboré, with 16 interceptions and 11 blocks in 24 appearances, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand. Stefan Ortega will be their primary goalkeeper with 3 clean sheets and 33 saves in 13 appearances.

Manchester City has a formidable line-up, which will help the team to start off the new season with an impressive win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The team has maintained an impressive form in its last five matches, scoring a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 2 goals in these games. Moreover, the team was able to secure three clean sheets in its last five Premier League matches, which further shows the pressure they will be putting on the Wolves in the next game. It is likely that Manchester City will win the next game over Wolverhampton Wanderers by a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers did not perform well in the previous season, finishing in 16th place with 12 wins and 20 losses in 38 matches. In their last five matches, the team was able to score a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 8 goals in these games. Overall, Wolverhampton Wanderers scored 54 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.42, and they also made 320 shots, out of which 160 remained on target. They were not able to score even a single penalty last season and had an XG rate of 44.18. Talking about its defensive side, the team conceded 69 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.82, and they also made 298 interceptions and 137 blocks in 38 matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers also have a strong forward line-up, with players like Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 14 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Fábio Silva, with 4 goals and one assist in 62 appearances (career), and Rodrigo Gomes, with 2 goals in 25 appearances. In their midfield unit, the team has players such as Marshall Munetsi, with 2 goals and one assist in 14 appearances, João Gomes, with 3 goals and one assist in 36 appearances, Jhon Arias, and Jean Ricner-Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances. Towards their defensive side, they got players such as Matt Doherty, with 22 interceptions and 15 blocks in 30 appearances, Hugo Bueno, with 6 interceptions and 4 blocks in 22 appearances (2023-24 season), Toti Gomes, with 25 interceptions and 17 blocks in 31 appearances, Pedro Lima, with 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, and Yerson Mosquera, with 10 interceptions and 10 blocks in 5 appearances. José Sá will be their primary goalkeeper, having 7 clean sheets and 71 saves in 29 appearances.

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers will square off against each other in an anticipated clash on 16 August, where no player from either team will be entering without the risk of suspension. This will further allow both teams to use their line-ups wisely in the opening match and get a rapid start to the Premier League 2025-26 season. But, it is also likely that Wolverhampton Wanderers will receive at least two yellow cards in their game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 131

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 49

Manchester City Wins: 56

Matches are Drawn: 26

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.70

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.47

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.