Brighton vs Fulham Match Prediction BHAFC 73 % Chance of Winning FUL 27 % Bet Now! The first match day of the Premier League 2025-26 edition will get even more intense, as Brighton prepares to go against Fulham. This match will be played on 16 August at 7:30 PM IST, at the American Express Stadium, which means Brighton takes on the home ground advantage. The team finished in 8th spot in the previous season, with 16 wins in 38 matches. Taking the home ground advantage, they will be eager for a good start to the new season, like they did before. On the other hand, Fulham finished at 11th spot in the rankings with 15 wins in 38 matches. They will also be looking forward to starting the new season with a victory. In its previous match, Brighton defeated Tottenham by 4-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham lost its previous match against Manchester City by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. Thus, Brighton aims to continue its winning momentum as Fulham aims to regain its form.

Brighton vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Fulham holds the upper hand in the games they have played against Brighton. Out of their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Brighton has won just one game, while three games have been won by Fulham, and the remaining one match resulted in a draw.

However, Brighton has showcased better form in the previous season and also takes home ground advantage, which provides them with a higher chance to win the match. The team has not lost any of its last two home matches, defeating Liverpool by 3-2 and drawing the game against Newcastle United by 1-1.

On the other hand, Fulham will aim to turn the tables, noting the fact that they have a better record in head-to-head encounters. In their last two away games, they have won one against Brentford by 2-3, and lost the other against Aston Villa by 1-0.

Brighton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The Premier League is set for a thrilling clash between Brighton and Fulham, where the home team emerges as the favourites to win. The team has been on a winning momentum lately, and the home ground advantage further adds to their edge against Fulham, which could help them to start off the new season with a win. On the other hand, Fulham will be eager to take advantage of their strong record against Brighton to turn the tables. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 1.92, has a higher chance to start off the season with a win against Fulham, with the odds of 4.00.

Brighton was able to regain its form towards the end of the previous season, which helped it to finish at 8th spot with 16 wins and 9 losses in 38 matches. The team ended up scoring 66 goals in 38 matches, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.74, and they also made 382 shots, out of which 191 remained on target. Brighton dominated when it came to penalties, scoring all 7 of them, and they also had the XG rate of 59.21. But their defensive side had a setback, as it conceded 59 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.55, with 315 interceptions and 122 blocks.

For Brighton, their forward line-up has players like Georginio Rutter, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 10 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Abdallah Sima, and Tom Watson. Their midfielders consist of Jack Hinshelwood, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 3 goals and an assist in 34 appearances, Kaoru Mitoma, with 10 goals and 4 assists in 36 appearances, Mats Wieffer, with a goal and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Matt O’Riley, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, and Andrew Moran. When it comes to defence, Brighton has Tariq Lamptey, with 7 interceptions and 7 blocks in 15 appearances, Adam Webster, with 20 interceptions and 9 blocks in 14 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with 24 interceptions and 22 blocks in 34 appearances, Diego Coppola, and Lewis Dunk, with 13 interceptions and 18 blocks in 25 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper with 91 saves and 7 clean sheets in 36 appearances.

It can be seen that Brighton holds an all-round line-up for the upcoming match against Fulham, and also takes home ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. In their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 13 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Along with that, only one of their last four wins in the Premier League has been with a clean sheet. It is likely that the team will win the next game over Fulham without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham could have been a strong contender in the next game, but their recent form has not been great. The team finished in 11th spot in the previous season with 15 wins and 14 losses in 38 matches. In its last five matches, Fulham has scored a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 9 goals in these games. Fulham scored 54 goals in the previous season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.42, and they also made 346 shots, out of which 173 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, the team scored 3 out of 4, and they also put up the XG rate of 49.88 in the previous season. In its defensive side, they conceded 54 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.42, with 302 interceptions and 113 blocks in 38 matches.

On the forwards side, Fulham has Raúl Jiménez, with 12 goals and 3 assists in 38 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and one assist in 31 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances, and Alex Iwobi, with 9 goals and 6 assists in 38 appearances. For the midfield unit, the team has Harry Wilson, with 6 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Sasa Lukic, with 2 assists in 30 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 16 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances, and Tom Cairney, with 2 goals in 25 appearances. Their defensive side has stars such as Kenny Tete, with 32 interceptions and 12 blocks in 22 appearances, Issa Diop, with 9 interceptions and 7 blocks in 21 appearances, Antonee Robinson, with 62 interceptions and 9 blocks in 36 appearances, and Calvin Bassey, with 20 interceptions and 17 blocks in 35 appearances. Bernd Leno will continue as their primary goalkeeper, with 110 saves and 5 clean sheets in 38 appearances.

For the first clash of the new season, both Brighton and Fulham won't have to stress out on their main players missing out due to yellow cards, as none of their players is close to a suspension. Thus, the football enthusiasts will be able to watch both teams put down their best line-ups for the opening match. Taking a look at the past records, it can also be predicted that Fulham to receive at least two yellow cards in the match against Brighton.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 55

Brighton Wins: 21

Fulham Wins: 25

Matches are Drawn: 9

Brighton vs Fulham Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.92

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.