TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction TOT 87 % Chance of Winning BURL 13 % Bet Now! The Premier League is about to be more exciting for the fans, as Tottenham Hotspur get ready to face Burnley. This match will be played on 16 August at 7:30 PM IST, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, providing them with the home ground advantage. The team finished just above the relegation zone, standing at the 17th spot with 11 wins in 38 matches. With the match against Burnley, they will aim to get a positive start to the new season. On the other hand, Burnley is among the new teams in the Premier League, as they got promoted from the Championship. They will also be looking forward to making a mark in their Premier League clash against Tottenham. Tottenham Hotspur didn't end the previous season well, as the team suffered a loss against Brighton by 1-4, which was an away game for the team. Burnley, on the other hand, won its previous match against Millwall by 3-1, which was also a home game for the team. Both Tottenham and Burnley will aim for a winning start in the 2025-26 edition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur have been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have been dominant with wins in four matches, while Burnley has only secured one win.

Having a strong record against Burnley, combined with the home ground advantage, Tottenham Hotspur has a higher chance of winning in the next game. In their last two home matches, the team has failed to secure wins, as they lost against Brighton by 1-4 and Crystal Palace by 0-2.

On the other hand, Burnley will be eager to secure a win over Tottenham Hotspur to start off the season with a win. But, considering their record over them, it looks a bit challenging for the newly promoted team. In their last two away games, Burnley has won against QPR by 0-5 and Watford by 2-1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley is likely to be one-sided, in favour of Tottenham Hotspur. They will be playing at their home ground, and also hold a strong record against Burnley, which will play an important role for the team to start off the new campaign with a win. On the other hand, Burnley, being just promoted to the Premier League, will aim for a strong comeback after missing out on the previous season. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 1.37, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 8.90.

Tottenham Hotspur was not able to perform well in the previous season of the Premier League, as the team ended the campaign at the 17th spot, with 11 wins and 22 losses in 38 matches. They were able to end up scoring a total of 64 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.68, and they also made 370 shots, out of which 185 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, Tottenham Hotspur have scored 3 out of 4 in the last edition, and they also were able to maintain the XG of 59.7 throughout. But their defensive side remained a concern, as the team conceded 65 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.71, with 322 interceptions and 159 blocks.

Tottenham Hotspur will be prepared for the next game with a formidable line-up, where their forwards consist of Richarlison, with 4 goals and an assist in 15 appearances, Mathys Tel, with 2 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Brennan Johnson, with 11 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, Dane Scarlett, with an assist in 3 appearances, and Wilson Odobert, with a goal in 16 appearances. Towards their midfield unit, the team has Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Archie Gray, who has made 28 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances, and Alfie Devine. When it comes to their defensive side, the team holds players like Djed Spence, with 21 interceptions and 9 blocks in 25 appearances, Ben Davies, with 12 interceptions and 19 blocks in 17 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 36 interceptions and 17 blocks in 33 appearances, and Destiny Udogie, with 22 interceptions and 6 blocks in 25 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper, having 4 clean sheets and 68 saves in 24 appearances.

Thus, Tottenham Hotspur will be entering the new edition of the Premier League with an experienced team, which will help them to start off the season with a win over Burnley. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score just 3 goals but conceded a massive total of 14 goals in these games. This suggests some improvements are required, as Tottenham Hotspur enters the new Premier League season and the match against Burnley is set to be a great opportunity for the team to regain its form. It is likely that Tottenham Hotspur will win the next game against Burnley without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley will aim to start off the season well, after a stellar performance in the Championship, which helped them to be promoted to the Premier League. They finished in the 2nd spot in the league stages of the tournament, holding 28 wins and 2 losses in 46 matches. In their last five matches, they scored a combined total of 14 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Overall, the team was able to score an impressive total of 69 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and conceded just 16 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 0.35. It can be seen that the main strength of Burnley lies in its defensive side.

Burnley also got a formidable line-up, with their forward having stars like Manuel Benson, who has made 8 appearances, Jaidon Anthony, with 3 goals and an assist in 33 appearances, Lyle Foster, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Marcus Edwards, Jacob Bruun Larsen, with 6 goals in 32 appearances, and Ashley Barnes, with 42 goals and 6 assists in 200 appearances. Their midfield unit covers players like Aaron Ramsey, who has made 14 appearances in the Premier League, Josh Cullen, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Zian Flemming, and Josh Laurent. Moving to its defensive side, the team has Kyle Walker, with 3 interceptions and 4 blocks in 15 appearances, Joe Worrall, with 3 interceptions and 4 blocks in 7 appearances, Oliver Sonne, Connor Roberts, with 4 interceptions and 6 blocks in 14 appearances, and Lucas Pires. In goalkeeping, the team will rely on Martin Dúbravka, with 5 clean sheets and 29 saves in 10 appearances.

Further, both Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur will be able to use their line-ups wisely in the first match of the new Premier League season, as none of their players is close to a suspension or suspended. Fans could now anticipate a thriller between returning Burnley and a formidable Tottenham Hotspur. However, it is also likely that Burnley will receive at least two yellow cards in their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 125

Tottenham Hotspur Win: 55

Burnley Win: 42

Matches are Drawn: 28

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.37

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.90

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.