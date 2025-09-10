Brentford vs Chelsea Match Prediction BFC 10 % Chance of Winning CHE 90 % The fourth match week of the Premier League brings another intense match for the fans, as Brentford prepares to go against Chelsea. Fans will be able to watch this match on 14 September at 12:30 AM IST, and Brentford takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Gtech Community Stadium. The team has struggled to secure consistent wins, which puts them 15th in the Premier League standings. They will be looking forward to the next game against Chelsea as a challenge to regain their form. On the other hand, Chelsea has maintained its dominant form this season, with the team holding the 2nd spot in the rankings. If they are able to beat Brentford by a big margin in the next game, the team could also become the table toppers. In its previous match, Brentford suffered a loss against Sunderland by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea defeated Fulham by 2-0 in its last game, which was also a home match for them. As Chelsea aims to continue its winning streak, Brentford aims to regain its winning momentum.

Facts: The last time Brentford and Chelsea faced each other at Gtech Community Stadium, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Brentford has not won a single Premier League match against Chelsea at Gtech Community Stadium.

Out of the last five victories secured by Chelsea over Brentford, four of them have been with a clean sheet, highlighting the dominance of its defensive unit.

Brentford has not won any of their last five matches against Chelsea at their home ground across all competitions, with the team losing two of them.

Brentford vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against Brentford in their clashes against each other, but Brentford holds an upper hand in the Premier League. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brentford has been strong with two wins, and Chelsea has won one, with the remaining two games ending with a draw.

Chelsea, with their dominance against Brentford, combined with their winning momentum, enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has also been able to win both of its last two away games in the Premier League, winning against Nottingham Forest by 0-1 and West Ham United by 1-5.

On the other hand, Brentford will be eager to take the home ground advantage, which might help them to secure an unexpected win in the next game. Their form in the home games has been mixed lately, with the team having won one clash against Aston Villa by 1-0, and losing the other against Fulham by 2-3.

Brentford vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brentford and Chelsea is awaited by the fans, as Chelsea goes to the game as the favourites to win. They hold a strong record over Brentford across the head-to-head encounters, and also have been on a winning streak, which could help the team to secure its third consecutive win and get the top spot in the rankings. On the other hand, Brentford will just take the home ground advantage, which might help them take the match to their side. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.79, has a higher chance of winning, as compared to Brentford, with the odds of 4.55.

Chelsea has been among the top performers in the current season of the Premier League, with the team standing at number 2 in the rankings with 2 wins and a draw in 3 matches. This season, they have scored 7 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.33, and the team has also made 32 shots, out of which 16 shots remained on target inside the box. Having scored a penalty this season, the XG rate of Chelsea is also standing at 6.70 after three games. Their defensive side has been among the strongest till now, with the team conceding just 1 goal, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.33, with 33 interceptions and 10 blocks in 3 matches.

For the next game, Chelsea will be heading with in-form players in the forward side such as Pedro Neto, with a goal and 90 passes in 3 appearances, Liam Delap, with 14 passes, João Pedro, with 2 goals and 2 assists, Estêvão, with an assist and 62 passes, Jamie Gittens, with 20 passes and 2 tackles, and Alejandro Garnacho. To the midfield, the team has Enzo Fernández, with 2 goals and an assist in 3 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 196 passes, Cole Palmer, with 33 passes and a tackle in one appearance, and Andrey Santos, with 22 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances. Chelsea also has depth in its defensive unit, with players such as Marc Cucurella, with an assist and 6 tackles in 3 appearances, Tosin Adarabioyo, with 5 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with a goal and 7 tackles in 3 appearances, Malo Gusto, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions, Levi Colwill, Reece James, with a tackle and 4 interceptions, and Wesley Fofana, with a tackle and an interception in one appearance. Robert Sánchez will be the team's primary goalkeeper choice in the next game, with 2 clean sheets and 8 saves in 3 appearances.

Chelsea has showcased impressive performances with their star-studded line-up, which will help them to likely secure another win by defeating Brentford in the next game. Over their last five matches, the team's form has been unmatched, scoring 9 and conceding just one goal combined in all games. Moreover, they have managed to end four of their last five matches in the Premier League with a clean sheet, showcasing that their defensive side will be putting up some challenges to the attackers of Brentford. It is now likely that Chelsea will win their next game over Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has not been able to give consistent performances this season, with the team holding 15th spot with a win and 2 losses in 3 matches. But over their last five matches, the team has scored just 6 and conceded 9 goals in these games, showcasing the need for some improvements if they want to climb the standings. This season, the team has scored just 3 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 18 shots, out of which 10 shots were on target inside the box. Out of the two penalty chances received, the team has scored one of them, and their XG rate stands at 3.90 after three games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 5 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 20 interceptions with 13 blocks.

Brentford has attackers like Igor Thiago, with 2 goals and 39 passes in 3 appearances, Dango Ouattara, with a goal and 22 passes in 2 appearances, Gustavo Nunes, and Keane Lewis-Potter, with 41 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances. In its midfield, the team has Mikkel Damsgaard, with 50 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 36 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 77 passes and 2 tackles, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with 80 passes and 7 tackles, Mathias Jensen, with 29 passes and 4 tackles in 2 appearances, Antoni Milambo, with 11 passes and 3 tackles in one appearance, and Yunus Konak. Brentford also boasts a strong defensive side with stars like Sepp van den Berg, with 2 interceptions and 4 blocks in 3 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 2 tackles and 3 interceptions, Michael Kayode, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions, and Benjamin Arthur. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having a clean sheet and 5 saves in 3 appearances.

Brentford and Chelsea will be able to have a fair game as they face each other in the upcoming Premier League match, with no player from either team being close to a suspension. However, Brentford has received 5 yellow cards already in the new season, which makes them more likely to get two more yellow cards in their upcoming match against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 23

Brentford Wins: 7

Chelsea Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 5

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.55

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.79

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.