Burnley vs Liverpool Match Prediction BURL 1 % Chance of Winning LIV 99 % Fans will be able to see another exciting clash in the fourth match week of the Premier League, as Burnley goes against Liverpool. This match will be taking place on 14 September at 6:30 PM IST, and Burnley takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Turf Moor. They have not been able to give consistent performances in the current season, which puts the team 14th in the standings with just a win in three games. The next game against defending champions Liverpool will be a big challenge for them to overcome. On the other hand, Liverpool has regained its winning streak, which puts it at the top of the table with wins in all three games. They will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to get a big win and take a further lead in the standings. In its previous match, Burnley suffered a loss against Manchester United by 3-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool secured an impressive victory over Arsenal by 1-0, which was a home game for them. It will be intense for the football enthusiasts, as an underrated team goes against the Premier League defending champions.

Facts: The last time Burnley and Liverpool faced each other at Turf Moor, Liverpool ended up winning the game 0-2.

Burnley secured its last win over Liverpool during the 2020/21 edition of the Premier League, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Liverpool over Burnley, four of them have been with a clean sheet, highlighting their consistent dominance with their defensive unit over them.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Turf Moor, all of them have been won by Liverpool, and the home team has secured none.

Burnley vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has showcased its dominance against Burnley across all football competitions. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Burnley has no wins as all the games have been won by Liverpool, and four of those wins have been with a clean sheet.

Liverpool, holding a strong record over Burnley and also being on a winning streak, has a higher chance of winning the next game. But their away form has been mixed lately in their last two Premier League games, with the team losing one against Brighton by 3-2, and winning the other against Newcastle United by 2-3.

On the other hand, Burnley will be taking home ground advantage, which might help them to reverse the fortunes, if possible. Over their last two home games, the team has won both of them against Sunderland by 2-0 and Millwall by 3-1, which makes them eager to continue the strong home momentum

Burnley vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Liverpool and Burnley is expected to be one-sided, with Liverpool entering as the favourites to win. The team holds a dominant record over Burnley, and they are also on a winning streak currently, which will help the team to secure yet another win and strengthen their position as the table toppers. On the other hand, Burnley just holds the home ground advantage, which might not be enough for them to secure a win over the defending champions. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.31, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 9.75.

The defending champions, Liverpool, have once again dominated the season, as they now stand at the top of the table with wins in all three of their matches. This season, they have scored 8 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2.67, and they have also made 34 shots, out of which 10 shots were on target inside the box. Liverpool has also scored a free kick, and their XG rate stands at 3.43 after three games. On its defensive side, the team has seen some improvements, conceding 4 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, they have 11 interceptions and 13 blocks in 3 matches.

Their attacking side covers star performers such as Mohamed Salah, with a goal and an assist in 3 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with a goal and 2 assists, Hugo Ekitiké, with 2 goals and an assist, Federico Chiesa, with a goal and 6 passes, and Alexander Isak. To the midfield, Liverpool has Florian Wirtz, with 105 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 71 passes in 2 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with a goal and 105 passes, Wataru Endo, with an assist and 18 passes in 3 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 89 passes and 4 tackles, Trey Nyoni, and Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and 172 passes in 3 appearances. In its defence, the team has Virgil van Dijk, with 3 interceptions and 5 blocks in 3 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 2 tackles and 3 blocks, Milos Kerkez, with 6 tackles and 2 blocks, Conor Bradley, with a block in one appearance, Andy Robertson, and Joe Gomez. Alisson Becker will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Burnley, with a clean sheet and 3 saves in 3 appearances.

With a star-studded line-up, Liverpool will be heading to the next game as the strong favourites to come out victorious against Burnley. Their form has also improved lately, as the team has scored 11 and conceded 8 goals over their last five Premier League matches. Along with that, one of their three wins this season, and four of their last five wins against Burnley have been with a clean sheet. Thus, Liverpool is likely to win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has not been able to convert their winning momentum to consecutive wins, which comes as a challenge for the team, putting them 14th in the rankings with a win and two losses in three games. They have scored 12 and conceded 7 goals over their last five matches. This season, Burnley has scored 4 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 18 shots, out of which only 5 shots remained on target inside the box. Having their XG rate at 3.14, the team has also made 1006 passes in all three games combined. Their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 6 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2; still, they have secured 23 interceptions and 12 blocks in 3 matches.

Burnley has formidable players in the forward side, such as Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 42 passes in 3 appearances, Lyle Foster, with a goal and 52 passes, Jaidon Anthony, with 2 goals and an assist, Loum Tchaouna, with 22 passes and 2 tackles, Zeki Amdouni, and Marcus Edwards. Their midfield unit covers players such as Hannibal Mejbri, with 49 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances, Lesley Ugochukwu, with 65 passes and 6 tackles, Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist in 2 appearances, and Zian Flemming, with 3 passes and a tackle. On the defensive side, the team has Kyle Walker, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Maxime Estève, with 3 interceptions and 3 blocks, Hjalmar Ekdal, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions, Quilindschy Hartman, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions, Joe Worrall, with a tackle and an interception in 2 appearances, and Axel Tuanzebe. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper against Liverpool, with a clean sheet and 9 saves in 3 appearances.

The next clash between Burnley and Liverpool will be intense, with no player from either team being close to a suspension in the Premier League. In terms of foul play, Liverpool has received 6 yellow cards in the new season (Burnley holds 5 yellow cards), which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Burnley.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Burnley vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 112

Burnley Wins: 34

Liverpool Wins: 52

Matches are Drawn: 26

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 9.75

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.31

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.80

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.