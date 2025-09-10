MCI (Manchester City) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction MCI 72 % Chance of Winning MUFC 28 % The final clash of the fourth match week of the Premier League will be intense, as Manchester City will be going against Manchester United. The clash of the Manchesters will take place on 14 September at 9:00 PM IST, and Manchester City will be taking the home ground advantage, with the match being at Etihad Stadium. The team has not been able to secure consistent wins this season, having a win in three games, which puts them 13th in the standings. However, they will be looking forward to the game against Manchester United as a chance to get to the top ten. On the other hand, Manchester United has also not been able to perform well consistently, which puts them 9th in the standings with a win in three games. The next game against Manchester City could be challenging for them. In its previous match, Manchester City suffered a loss against Brighton by 2-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United secured its first win in its previous match, defeating Burnley by 3-2 in a home game. As both Manchester teams look to their second win of the season, it will be intense to see which one of them gets it.

Facts: The last time Manchester City and Manchester United faced each other at Etihad Stadium, the match was won by the away team, with the score of 1-2.

Manchester City secured its last win over Manchester United during the 2023/24 edition of the Premier League, winning the home game 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Manchester United, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Etihad Stadium, both Manchester City and Manchester United have won two games each.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United holds a strong record over Manchester City in their clashes against each other. Both teams have shown equal dominance in the last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, with Manchester City and Manchester United having two wins each, and one match ending in a draw.

However, Manchester City has shown better form and also takes the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. Their form has been mixed in the last two matches played at home, with the team winning one against Bournemouth by 3-1, and losing the other against Tottenham Hotspur by 0-2.

On the other hand, Manchester United will be eager to capitalise on its winning momentum and a strong record over Manchester City to come out victorious. But the team has not won any of its last two away games, losing one against Chelsea by 1-0, and drawing the other against Fulham by 1-1.

Our Prediction

Favourites to Win: Manchester City

Manchester City enters the upcoming Premier League match against Manchester United as the favourites to win. The team has shown better form lately, and also takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to win the next game against Manchester United and also regain their winning momentum. Over their last five matches, the team has secured three wins and two losses, which makes them eager to regain form. On the other hand, Manchester United has regained its form and has also been strong against Manchester City in the head-to-head encounters. In its last five Premier League matches, the team has secured two wins and two losses, with one game ending in a draw. Our prediction is that Manchester City will win the next game against Manchester United by a margin of at least one goal.

Facts

The last time Manchester City and Manchester United faced each other at Etihad Stadium, the match was won by the away team, with the score of 1-2.

Manchester City secured its last win over Manchester United during the 2023/24 edition of the Premier League, winning the home game 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Manchester United, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Etihad Stadium, both Manchester City and Manchester United have won two games each.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The final Premier League fourth match week clash is awaited by the football fans, as Manchester City heads to the game against Manchester United as the favourites to win. Manchester City has been in better form and also holds the home ground advantage, which will help the team to secure a much-needed win in the next game and boost the standings. On the other hand, Manchester United will be eager to capitalise on their winning momentum and strong head-to-head record over Manchester City to get another win. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.70, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 4.85.

Manchester City did not have a good start to the new season, as they have encountered consecutive losses, which puts them 13th in the standings with a win and 2 losses in 3 matches. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.67, and they have also made 22 shots, out of which only 6 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands high at 5.84, and they have also made 1653 passes in 3 matches. They have also conceded 4 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, the team has 22 interceptions and 7 blocks in 3 matches.

Their forward unit covers players such as Savinho, Erling Haaland, with 3 goals and 27 passes in 3 appearances, and Omar Marmoush, with an assist and 47 passes. In the midfield, the team has Oscar Bobb, with an assist and 89 passes in 3 appearances, Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and an assist, Bernardo Silva, with 105 passes and 5 tackles, Rodri, with 117 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes, with 64 passes and a tackle, and Rayan Cherki, with a goal and 62 passes. Manchester City also has a strong defensive unit, with players such as John Stones, with 2 interceptions and a block in 3 appearances, Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 9 tackles and 5 interceptions, Abdukodir Khusanov, with 5 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, Rico Lewis, with an assist and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, Rúben Dias, with 2 tackles and 2 blocks, Nathan Aké, with a tackle and an interception in one appearance, and Josko Gvardiol. James Trafford will be their primary goalkeeper choice for the next game, having a clean sheet and 11 saves in 3 appearances.

Manchester City surely has a formidable line-up ready for the next game against Manchester United, which will play a crucial role in their win. But their form raises various concerns, as the team has scored 10 and conceded 5 goals in their last five matches. However, four of these 5 goals have been conceded by the team in its last two games, which highlights the need for improvements to its defensive side, if they want to secure a clean sheet win in the next game. As of now, it is likely that Manchester City will win the next game over Manchester United without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United will now be looking forward to consecutive wins in the Premier League, with the team holding 9th spot in the rankings with a win and a loss in 3 matches. In their last five matches, the team has scored 6 goals and conceded 5 goals, which has been slightly better as compared to their previous performances. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 32 shots, out of which 20 shots remained on target inside the box. Out of 2 penalty opportunities, the team has scored just one, and their XG rate stands at 6.78 after three matches. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 4 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, the team has 12 interceptions and 10 blocks in 3 matches.

Manchester United has forwards such as Matheus Cunha, with 47 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, with a goal and 81 passes, Amad Diallo, with 76 passes and 6 tackles, and Benjamin Sesko, with 20 passes. To the midfield, the team has Mason Mount, with 65 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances, Casemiro, with 108 passes and 6 tackles, Bruno Fernandes, with a goal and 193 passes, and Manuel Ugarte, with 29 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances. In its defensive side, the United have depth with stars like Diogo Dalot, with an assist and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 interceptions and 4 blocks, Leny Yoro, with 5 tackles and 5 interceptions, Luke Shaw, with 7 tackles, Lisandro Martínez, Ayden Heaven, who made a substitute appearance this season, and Harry Maguire, with two substitute appearances this season. Altay Bayindir has been their primary goalkeeper this season, with 5 saves in 3 appearances.

Manchester City and Manchester United will have an anticipated clash in the upcoming Premier League match, as no player from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League. But Manchester City has received 5 yellow cards in the new season, which makes them likely to get two more in the game against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 195

Manchester City Wins: 61

Manchester United Wins: 55

Matches are Drawn: 79

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.70

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.