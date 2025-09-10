WHU (West Ham United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction WHU 31 % Chance of Winning TOT 69 % The fourth match week of the Premier League will provide fans with another intense clash, as West Ham United will be going against Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams will square off against each other on 13 September at 10:00 PM IST, at the home ground of West Ham United, which is the London Stadium. They have finally regained the winning momentum, which now puts the team in 16th spot in the standings. Now, the next game against Tottenham Hotspur will be challenging for them to continue the winning momentum. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has been among the top performers this season, holding the 4th spot with 2 wins in 3 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to get to the top three in the Premier League rankings. In its previous match, West Ham United defeated Nottingham Forest by 0-3 to regain its winning momentum, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur lost its previous match against Bournemouth by 0-1, which was a home game for the team. As West Ham aims to continue its winning momentum, Tottenham Hotspur aims to regain its form.

Facts: The last time West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other at London Stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Ham United has not won any clash against Tottenham Hotspur since their last win in the Premier League 2023/24 season, when they won the away clash by 1-2.

Out of the last five victories secured by Tottenham Hotspur over West Ham United, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Tottenham Hotspur has not won any of its last five clashes against West Ham United at the London Stadium, losing two and having three of them finish with a draw.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur holds the upper hand with two wins, as West Ham United won one, and two games finished in a draw.

With Tottenham Hotspur having a strong record over West Ham United, they enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. However, their away form has been mixed lately, with the team having secured a loss against Aston Villa by 2-0 and a win against Manchester City by 0-2, in its last two away games.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be taking the home ground advantage, along with their improved performances, to turn the tables. But, it should be noted that the team has lost both of their last two home games, losing against Nottingham Forest by 1-2, and Chelsea by 1-5.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

In the next Premier League clash between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, the latter comes in as the favourites to win. They have won more head-to-head encounters against West Ham United, and will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, West Ham United has regained its form, and also takes home ground advantage, which puts them as a close contender in the next game. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 2.16, has a higher chance of winning the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 3.35.

Tottenham Hotspur received a perfect start to the new season, as the team currently stands 4th in the Premier League rankings with 2 wins and a loss in the 3 games played. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.67, and they have also made 24 shots, out of which 9 shots were on target inside the box. The XG rate of Tottenham Hotspur currently stands at 3.62, as the team has also made 1319 passes across all three games. Their defensive unit has also been strong, conceding just one goal, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.33, and they also secured 12 interceptions and 10 blocks in 3 matches.

Their forward side covers players such as Richarlison, with 2 goals and an assist in 3 appearances, Brennan Johnson, with 2 goals and 42 passes, Dane Scarlett, Dominic Solanke, who has just been used as a substitute by the team, and Mathys Tel, with 9 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances. In its midfield unit, the team has Mohammed Kudus, with 2 assists and 62 passes in 3 appearances, Pape Matar Sarr, with an assist and 94 passes, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 116 passes and 4 tackles, João Palhinha, with a goal and 74 passes, Xavi Simons, and Yves Bissouma. Tottenham Hotspur also has a strong defence, covering star performers like Cristian Romero, with 5 tackles and 4 interceptions in 3 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 5 tackles and one interception, Djed Spence, with 2 tackles and a block, Micky van de Ven, with 3 interceptions and 2 blocks, Kota Takai, Destiny Udogie, with a tackle in one appearance, Kevin Danso, and Ben Davies. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper, holding 2 clean sheets and an impressive total of 13 saves in 3 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur surely has an in-form team ready for its upcoming match, which poses a big challenge to West Ham United, if they want to continue their winning streak. Their form has also improved lately, with the team scoring 6 and conceding 7 goals in their last five matches. However, the team has still managed to secure 2 clean sheet wins in its last three games, which shows the strength in its defensive unit. Moreover, this makes Tottenham Hotspur likely to win the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United had just the opposite start to the new season, but has regained its momentum, which puts the team 16th in the standings. However, their defensive unit has not been up to the mark, with the team scoring 8 and conceding 11 goals over their last five Premier League matches. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 32 shots, out of which 14 shots were on target inside the box. Scoring one penalty in three games, West Ham United also has its XG rate standing at 3.71 this season. But, the team has also conceded 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.67, and they have still made 17 interceptions and 7 blocks in 3 matches.

To the forward side, the team has Niclas Füllkrug, with 46 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances, Jarrod Bowen, with a goal and 74 passes, Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 5 passes in one appearance, Callum Wilson, with a goal and 11 passes in 3 appearances, and Luis Guilherme. Their midfield unit also has some depth with players such as Lucas Paquetá, with 2 goals and 163 passes in 3 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with 23 passes and 3 tackles in one appearance, Tomás Soucek, with 66 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, James Ward-Prowse, with 114 passes and 4 interceptions, Freddie Potts, with 30 passes and a tackle in one appearance, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 2 assists and 87 passes in 3 appearances, and Andy Irving, with 16 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances. Moving to its defensive side, West Ham United has Kyle Walker-Peters, with 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Maximilian Kilman, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Konstantinos Mavropanos, who played as a substitute in one match, and Ollie Scarles. Mads Hermansen will be their goalkeeping choice, as he holds 7 saves and one clean sheet in 3 appearances.

Fans will be able to see an intense clash between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, as both teams will bring out their best line-ups for the upcoming match, with no player at risk of suspension. But Tottenham Hotspur has already received 6 yellow cards this season, which makes them more likely to get two yellow cards in the upcoming match against West Ham United.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-head

Matches Played: 166

West Ham United Wins: 54

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 71

Matches are Drawn: 41

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.35

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.16

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.