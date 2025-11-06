Sunderland vs Arsenal Match Prediction SAFC 12 % Chance of Winning ARS 88 % More intense clashes in the Premier League are waiting for the fans in the 11th match week, as Sunderland will be going against Arsenal. This match will be played on 8 November at 11:00 PM IST, as Sunderland takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stadium of Light. The team has given some brilliant performances this season, which puts them 4th in the standings with 5 wins in 10 matches. Their upcoming match against the table-topping Arsenal will be a huge challenge for them to overcome. On the other hand, Arsenal has cemented its place as the most dominant team this season, with 8 wins in 10 matches. They will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to secure yet another win. In its previous match, Sunderland had a draw against Everton by 1-1, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal won its previous match against Burnley by 0-2, which was an away game for the team. With both teams eager to maintain their glory, one of them will be able to do it in the next clash.

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Facts: The last time Arsenal and Sunderland faced each other at the Stadium of Light, the match was won by the away team by 1-4.

Sunderland last defeated Arsenal during the 2012 FA Cup, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Arsenal over Sunderland, only one has been with a clean sheet. This also shows that Sunderland will be eager to put up a fight in the next game.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stadium of Light, Arsenal holds the upper hand with four wins, as Sunderland won none, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Sunderland in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Sunderland has won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Arsenal, having a dominant record against Sunderland, will also take advantage of their winning momentum, which gives them a higher chance of winning. They have also won both of their last two away games, winning against Fulham by 0-1 and Burnley by 0-2.

On the other hand, Sunderland takes the home ground advantage, which will play a crucial role for them to turn the tables. It should be noted that the team has not lost any of its last two home games, winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-0 and drawing to Everton by 1-1.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal is awaited by the fans, as Arsenal enters the game being the strong favourites to win. The team holds a strong record against Sunderland in the head-to-head encounters, and also has maintained a winning streak, which boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming match. On the other hand, Sunderland will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.42, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 8.40.

Arsenal has been able to dominate this season, as the team holds top spot in the rankings with 8 wins and a loss in 10 matches. This season, the team has scored 18 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.80, and they have also made 90 shots out of which 56 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has also scored two penalties, as their XG rate stands at 17.47 after ten games. Their defensive side still remains the best, as the team has conceded 3 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.30; and they have also made 60 interceptions and 26 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Bukayo Saka, with 2 goals and 196 passes in 8 appearances, Viktor Gyökeres, with 4 goals and 108 passes in 10 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with a goal and 2 assists in 8 appearances, and Noni Madueke, with 94 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Eberechi Eze, with a goal and 2 assists in 9 appearances, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and 627 passes in 10 appearances, Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 2 assists, and Mikel Merino, with a goal and 123 passes in 9 appearances. Maintaining their defensive strength, Arsenal will be heading with players such as William Saliba, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 9 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with a goal and 2 assists in 10 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, and Riccardo Calafiori, also with a goal and 2 assists. David Raya is likely to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 7 clean sheets and 16 saves in 10 appearances.

Arsenal will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, which will play a vital role in the team's win in the next game. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded just one goal, highlighting its overall dominance. Along with that, four of their last five games this season have resulted in a clean sheet. This might help the team to assert its dominance over Sunderland once again in the next game. It is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland did not fail to impress in the current season, as the team holds 4th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 10 matches. In their last five games, the team has scored 6 and conceded just 4 goals, which shows their overall superiority over the other teams. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 37 shots remained on target inside the box. Sunderland has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 10.01 after ten games. The team has also done well on the defensive side, conceding 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.80; as they have also secured 77 interceptions and 37 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Wilson Isidor, with 4 goals and 55 passes in 10 appearances, and Bertrand Traoré, with 83 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 347 passes and 15 tackles in 10 appearances, and Granit Xhaka, with a goal and 3 assists. Sunderland brings its best players on the defensive side, covering stars such as Trai Hume, with an assist and 16 tackles in 10 appearances, Reinildo Mandava, with 14 tackles and 9 interceptions in 7 appearances, Nordi Mukiele, with a goal and 21 tackles in 8 appearances, Dan Ballard, with a goal and 9 tackles, and Lutsharel Geertruida, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions in 7 appearances. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 34 saves in 10 appearances.

Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki from Sunderland and Riccardo Calafiori from Arsenal have 3-4 yellow cards each to their names, which puts them at risk of suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Sunderland or Arsenal is close to being suspended. It is likely that Sunderland will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 154

Sunderland Wins: 50

Arsenal Wins: 63

Matches are Drawn: 41

Sunderland vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.40

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.42

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.