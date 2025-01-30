BFC (Brentford) vs TOT (Tottenham Spurs) Match Prediction BFC 53 % Chance of Winning TOT 47 % Bet now! Brentford and Tottenham Spurs are set to go off in an exciting clash on the 24th match day of the Premier League. This match will be played on 2 February at 7:30 PM at the Gtech Community Stadium, which also serves as the home ground to Brentford. They have been able to give some impressive performances in the tournament lately, as the team holds the 11th spot in the standings with 9 wins and 10 losses in 23 matches. The upcoming match against the Spurs could help them get up to the top ten in the rankings. On the other hand, the Spurs stand in 15th place, with 7 wins and 13 losses in 23 matches. They will also be eager for a win to get closer to the top ten. In their previous match, Brentford was able to defeat Crystal Palace by 2-1 in an away match, which further boosted their confidence for the upcoming game also. On the other hand, the Spurs lost their previous match against Leicester City in a home game by 2-1, and they are looking to regain their winning momentum. Thus, one team is looking forward to regaining its momentum while the other eyes continue it, which makes this match interesting.

Brentford vs Tottenham Spurs Chances of Winning

Tottenham Spurs have been strong over Brentford in their recent head-to-head clashes in the Premier League. In their last five Premier League matches, the Spurs have won two games, Brentford won one, and the remaining two matches ended up in a draw.

But Brentford has shown better form lately, which increases their chances of winning in the next game. Also, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage, which will further help them to grab an edge in the match. In their last three home matches, the team has suffered losses in games against Liverpool and Arsenal, with one match against Manchester City ending up in a draw. However, the upcoming match against Spurs could help them for another home win this season.

Although the Spurs have shown a better record than Brentford, their current form in the tournament has not been up to the mark. The team has lost both of their last two away games against Everton and Arsenal. Since the team is currently on a losing streak, they will be looking forward to capitalising on the record against Brentford to turn the tables.

Brentford vs Tottenham Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford enters the next Premier League clash against Tottenham Spurs as the favourites to win. Although their record against the Spurs has not been great, the team has shown impressive form over the last few games, which gives them an edge in the upcoming match. Along with that, they also have a home-ground advantage, which will further help them secure a win and rank in the standings. Considering these facts, Brentford, with an odds of 2.07, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. But Tottenham Spurs, with the odds of 3.30, are also not far behind, as they will try to turn the momentum to their side and grab a win.

Brentford's performances have been filled with various ups and downs in the current season, as the team holds the 11th spot in the standings with 9 wins and 10 losses in 23 matches. The team has scored 42 goals in 23 matches, with their goal-per-match rate being at 1.83, and they have also made 255 shots out of which 117 were on target, putting their accuracy at 46%. Also, their attack scored 3 penalties while creating 51 big chances. When it comes to their defence, the team has managed to concede 40 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.70, but they have also made 3 clean sheets and 107 saves.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo has been the top performer with 14 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with players like Yoane Wissa, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with one goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, and Kevin Schade, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances. These players will help them to get a formidable attack for the next match. For goalkeeping, the team will rely on Mark Flekken, with 2 clean sheets and 105 saves in 23 appearances.

Given this form, Brentford is likely to take advantage of multiple factors in the upcoming match against the Spurs to become victorious. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score 10 goals combined and conceded just 8 goals, which showcases their overall strength. Although their defence has not been strong enough to get clean sheets in various games, this might give an opportunity for Tottenham Spurs to prevent a goalless game. However, it can be predicted that Brentford to win the upcoming match against Spurs by a margin of at least one goal.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs had a great time in the tournament but their losing streak has made things miserable for the team. They are heading into this match after consecutively losing four of their previous five matches. In these games combined, the team managed to score 7 goals but conceded 11 goals. Talking about the points table, Spurs hold 15th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 13 losses in 23 matches. Their attack has done well, with 46 goals putting their goal per match rate at 2, with 333 shots, out of which 127 were on target. Although the team has not managed to score a penalty, they have been able to create 56 big chances. When it comes to defence, they have conceded 37 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.61. But they have also managed to grab 4 clean sheets and 68 saves.

For Tottenham Spurs, Dominic Solanke has been among the star strikers, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 18 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other strikers like Brennan Johnson, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Son Heung-Min, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, and James Maddison, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances. These players could help the team to turn the tables in the game against Brentford. For goalkeeping, they will have players like Guglielmo Vicario, with 3 clean sheets and 29 saves in 12 appearances, and Fraser Forster, with one clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances.

None of the players from Brentford or Tottenham Spurs is close to receiving a suspension in the current season due to the yellow cards. Thus, both teams won't be facing any issues with the playtime of their star players due to the yellow cards. However, for the upcoming match against Brentford, the Spurs are predicted to get at least two yellow cards.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Tottenham Spurs Head-to-head

Matches Played: 23

Brentford Wins: 3

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 13

Matches are Drawn: 7

Brentford vs Tottenham Spurs Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 2.07

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 3.30

Match to End in a Draw PARIMATCH: 4.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.