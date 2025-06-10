Facts: Puneri Bappa and Eagle Nashik Titans are the only two teams to not lose a single game yet in MPL 2025.

The 200-run mark has only been breached once so far in MPL 2025.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Puneri Bappa have won both their matches played in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) so far, against Ratnagiri Jets and Raigad Royals. The team is looking very much settled but have a tough challenge in front of them. They are facing Eagle Nashik Titans who have emerged as the best team of the season so far. Puneri Bappa will be keen on continuing their winning run in this game.

Eagle Nashik Titans are certainly the best team of the season as they have not lost a single game in three outings thus far. The way they’ve played is certainly admirable but they are facing a formidable unit in Puneri Bappa on Tuesday (June 10) in their fourth game of the season. Can they keep their winning run going? Well, to do that, they will have to continue playing a similar brand of cricket that has worked for them.

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 55%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 45%

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sachin Bhosale opened the bowling from the other end for Puneri Bappa in their previous outing. He returned with brilliant figures of 2/15 in three overs and will be eager to make an impact with the ball again. Bhosale is a talented bowler and tends to keep the batter quiet with his variations. Hence, he can be backed again to pick up at least a couple of wickets.

Sahil Parakh bats as an impact player at number three for the Titans. He scored 27 runs off 16 balls while batting in the powerplay in the last game. His ability to clear the in-field makes him a special player and can certainly play a similar knock again, helping his team get off to a quick start in case they lose an early wicket. You can back Parakh to score more than 20 runs again.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

The pitch is at its best in the evening matches with the ball coming on the bat better under the lights. A score around 180-190 is expected as teams are expected to opt to bowl after winning the toss. The 200-run mark has been breached only once in this tournament so far.

Weather Report

After a long time, the weather in Pune is clear on Tuesday (June 10). There is no rain in the forecast at all for the whole day and like the earlier matches, even this game will see full 40 overs of action. The temperature is likely to be around 25--27 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Nahar All-Rounder Murtaza Trunkwala All-Rounder Sahil Autade Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Yash Kshirsagar (C) Wicketkeeper Naushad Shaikh Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa have played two matches in this season of MPL so far and have won both their matches.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade,

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Manoj Ingale Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans are the in-form team of the tournament. They have played three matches so far and have won all their matches.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Puneri Bappa and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other four times in the history of MPL. Both teams have won and lost two games each.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa

Eagle Nashik Titans have Mandar Bhandari and Arshin Kulkarni opening the innings. Both players have not clicked together yet. But the duo is in good form and when they will click together, the opposition are unlikely to stand a chance in the game. For Puneri Bappa, Yash Nahar and Murtaza Trunkwala open the innings, both of whom are decent batters. However, for this game, we are backing the duo of Bhandari and Arshin to have a better opening partnership than their counterparts.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans T20 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null Eagle Nashik Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Puneri Bappa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now!

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Yash Nahar to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Yash Nahar has been the best batter for Puneri Bappa so far this season. He opens the innings and has already notched up a half-century with his best score being 82 runs. Overall, he has scored 100 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 156.25. Yash can be backed to become the top batter for Puneri Bappa in this game.

Arshin Kulkarni to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Mandar Bhandari might have scored a century for the Titans but it is Arshin Kulkarni who has scored runs in the last two matches for them. Opening the innings, the youngster has scored 90 runs in three matches, with 42 being his best score. He has already smacked four fours and six sixes and has the ability to become the top batter for his team in this match.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

Nikit Dhumal accounted for a stunning five-wicket haul in the previous outing as he returned with the figures of 5/39 in his four overs. He might not pick up a five-fer again but this performance must have certainly instilled a lot of confidence in him. Dhumal can be backed to become the top bowler for his side yet again and can expect him to pick at least a couple of wickets.

Prashant Solanki to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Prashant Solanki accounted for four wickets in the previous game for the Eagle Nashik Titans. He returned with magical figures of 4/13 in his four overs and has taken overall tally to six wickets in three matches. Solanki can turn the tide in his favour yet again with his variations and can become the top bowler for the Titans.