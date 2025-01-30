IPST (Ipswich Town) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction IPST 79 % Chance of Winning SHFC 21 % Bet now! Ipswich Town and Southampton will be going against each other on the 24th match day of the Premier League. This match will take place on 1 February at 8:30 PM IST at the Portman Road, which also offers the home ground advantage to Ipswich Town. Ipswich Town holds the 19th spot in the standings, with just 3 wins in 23 matches, having 16 points to their name. However, a win in their upcoming game against Southampton could help the team to get away from the relegation zone. On the other side, Southampton has not been able to secure many wins in this season, as the team holds the last spot with just one win in 23 matches, having 6 points. A win could help the team to end its losing streak and also get a chance to move themselves away from the relegation zone. In their previous match, Ipswich Town lost against the table toppers Liverpool by 4-1, which was also an away match for the team. Southampton, on the other side, also lost their previous match against Newcastle United by 3-1, which was a home match for them. With both teams looking forward to getting themselves out of the relegation zone, the upcoming match in the Premier League promises to be a thriller.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Chances of Winning

Ipswich Town holds the upper hand against Southampton, whenever these teams have gone against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches, Ipswich Town has been strong with two wins while Southampton has only been able to secure a single win. The remaining two matches resulted in a draw.

Given the better form of Ipswich Town in this season, as compared to Southampton, they have a higher chance of winning. Along with that, the team also holds the home ground advantage which will further help them to secure a win. In their last three home games, the team has won one match against Chelsea but lost the other two.

On the other hand, Southampton has been on a losing streak in this season, as the team has lost all of their last three away games. Although their attack was able to score goals in the away games, their defence was not able to perform well which led to consecutive losses for the team.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Ipswich Town enters the upcoming match against Southampton as the favourites to win. They have the home ground advantage which will help them to take an edge in the game to get some early goals. Along with that, they have shown better form in this tournament as compared to Southampton, which could help them to get the win. With these facts, Ipswich Town enters the upcoming match against Southampton, with the odds of 1.96, which makes them the favourites. On the other side, Southampton, with the odds of 3.85, will try their best to turn the tables.

Ipswich Town has not been able to perform well in this season, as the team failed to secure consecutive wins or maintain their momentum. Thus, the team stands at the second last spot in the standings with just 3 wins in 23 matches, along with 13 losses. Their attacking side has not been able to do well, scoring just 21 goals, putting their goal per match rate lower than one, and making 208 shots out of which only 75 were on target. They have also scored two penalties and created 31 big chances. In its defence, the team has conceded 47 goals throughout the season but made 84 saves and 2 clean sheets.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap is the best performer with 8 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances. He will be heading into the next match with other players such as Omari Hutchinson, with 2 goals and one assist in 21 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, George Hirst, with one goal and one assist in 11 appearances, and Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 18 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will have players like Christian Walton, with 17 saves and one clean sheet in 6 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with one clean sheet and 67 saves in 17 appearances.

Although Ipswich Town has not been able to give their best performances lately, the upcoming match against Southampton proves to be a crucial opportunity for them to secure a win and regain the momentum. They have shown better performances as compared to Southampton lately, and with the home ground advantage, the team could be able to take up their fourth win of the season. Although their attack has not been able to do well lately, with just 5 goals in the last five matches, the team will be eager to score well in the next game. Along with that, their defence has also not been in great touch, due to which it may be challenging for them to win with a clean sheet. In this case, we predict Ipswich Town to defeat Southampton in the next game by a margin of at least one goal.

For Southampton, things have not gone well since the start of the tournament. They have conceded various goals and have also lost the most games in this season, which can be seen in the team's previous five games, where they lost all of them. In the Premier League standings, they hold the last spot with just one win in 23 matches. They have scored just 16 goals in 23 matches, putting their goal per match rate low at 0.70, with 222 shots out of which 72 were on target. The team has still not scored even a single penalty but created 31 big chances. Their defence has also not been able to give its best, conceding 53 goals this season, with the goals conceded per match rate at 2.30. However, the team has made 99 saves along with 2 clean sheets.

Adam Armstrong is one of the top performers for Southampton in the current season, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances. He will be accompanied by other players such as Cameron Archer, with 2 goals in 21 appearances, Joe Aribo, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, and Paul Onuachu, with one goal in 13 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will rely on the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, with 62 saves and two clean sheets in 15 appearances, and Alex McCarthy, with 24 saves in 5 appearances.

Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Mateus Fernandes from Southampton are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the upcoming Premier League match against Ipswich Town. Downes is just one yellow card away from the suspension due to which the play time could be restricted by the team for his further availability. For Ipswich Town, Sam Morsy holds 7 yellow cards and is three yellow cards close to receiving a two-match suspension. Furthermore, it can be predicted that Southampton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Ipswich Town to beat Southampton in Premier League match.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 71

Ipswich Town Wins: 27

Southampton Wins: 23

Matches are Drawn: 21

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Betting Odds

Ipswich to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.96

Southampton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.