Facts: With 284 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

With 138 runs, Oliver Robinson is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Yorkshire heads into this game after a disappointing defeat against Warwickshire in the last game. Warwickshire scored 205 runs and Yorkshire failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 32 runs. This was their fourth defeat and six matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Durham head into this game after a sensational win against in-form Northamptonshire who headed into this game after six wins in six games. They won the game by 15 runs. With three wins in five matches, Durham are third on the table. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire ’ chances of winning - 45%

Durham’ chances of winning - 55%

Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Wharton struggled for consistency last season and has continued to struggle in this campaign. Even though Wharton scored well in the last game we believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 81 with an average of 16.20 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have struggled so far in this campaign as they have four defeats in six matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

After an underwhelming start to the campaign Durham have won back to back games and are currently third on the table.

Yorkshire vs Durham Head to Head

Yorkshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Durham 21-17. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Yorkshire: 21

Durham: 17

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Yorkshire and Durham head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Durham went head to head against Northamptonshire who had a perfect record prior to this fixture and against all odds Durham went on and beat them by 15 runs. With three wins in five matches, Durham are third on the table. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Yorkshire thus far as they have four defeats in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost at home against Warwickshire and would be hoping to turn things around. Even though Durham have won back to back games, they have conceded a bigger opening stand in both games which makes us believe Yorkshire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan had a slow start to the season but has been sensational this season as so far Malan has scored 284 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oliver Robinson to be Durham’ top batter

Oliver Robinson struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 138 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

Dominic Bess struggled in the last game against Warwickshire regardless we are going to back him once again as with ten wickets so far, Bess is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine was outstanding once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Northamptonshire. With 13 wickets thus far, Raine is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.