Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction
YOR
45%
Chance of Winning
DUR
55%
T20
York Cricket Club
Facts:
- With 284 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.
- With 138 runs, Oliver Robinson is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.
Yorkshire vs Durham Chance of Winning
Yorkshire heads into this game after a disappointing defeat against Warwickshire in the last game. Warwickshire scored 205 runs and Yorkshire failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 32 runs. This was their fourth defeat and six matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Durham head into this game after a sensational win against in-form Northamptonshire who headed into this game after six wins in six games. They won the game by 15 runs. With three wins in five matches, Durham are third on the table. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Yorkshire ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Durham’ chances of winning - 55%
Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
James Wharton struggled for consistency last season and has continued to struggle in this campaign. Even though Wharton scored well in the last game we believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Colin Ackermann has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 81 with an average of 16.20 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire have struggled so far in this campaign as they have four defeats in six matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Will Rhodes
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
After an underwhelming start to the campaign Durham have won back to back games and are currently third on the table.
Yorkshire vs Durham Head to Head
Yorkshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Durham 21-17. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Yorkshire: 21
Durham: 17
Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Yorkshire and Durham head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Durham went head to head against Northamptonshire who had a perfect record prior to this fixture and against all odds Durham went on and beat them by 15 runs. With three wins in five matches, Durham are third on the table. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Yorkshire thus far as they have four defeats in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost at home against Warwickshire and would be hoping to turn things around. Even though Durham have won back to back games, they have conceded a bigger opening stand in both games which makes us believe Yorkshire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Durham
T20
York Cricket Club, null
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter
Dawid Malan had a slow start to the season but has been sensational this season as so far Malan has scored 284 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Oliver Robinson to be Durham’ top batter
Oliver Robinson struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 138 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers
Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler
Dominic Bess struggled in the last game against Warwickshire regardless we are going to back him once again as with ten wickets so far, Bess is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler
Ben Raine was outstanding once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Northamptonshire. With 13 wickets thus far, Raine is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Yorkshire to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Durham to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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