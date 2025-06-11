Facts: Eagle Nashik Titans have won all of their four matches so far this season.

Eagle Nashik Titans have won all three matches against Raigad Royas in MPL history.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals began their MPL campaign on a high but have lost their way since then. They have played three matches so far and have lost their last two games. They are coming into this game on the back of a crushing loss by 67 runs at the hands of defending champions Ratnagiri Jets. With matches coming thick and fast, the Royals will have to return to the winning ways soon.

Meanwhile, Eagle Nashik Titans have been the team to beat so far this season. They have played four matches so far and won all of them. It has been a dominating performance from them as they are sitting comfortably in the top of the points table. The Titans will be eager to make it five wins in a row in this game.

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 35%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 65%

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Siddhesh Veer was the only batter in top five to reach double digits for the Raigad Royals in the previous game. He scored 18 runs off 17 balls with a four and a six each and will be eager to convert his start this time around. Veer opens the innings and can be expected to score some quick runs in the powerplay. He can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Rohan Damle of Eagle Nashik Titans batted at four in the previous game and smashed an unbeaten match-winning 80 in the 150-run chase. He scored 80 runs off just 49 balls with nine fours and two sixes to his name at a strike rate of 163.26. Damle might not score a half-century in this game but given the way he batted in the previous outing, he can be backed to score at least 20 runs.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

Pitches are getting slower at the MCA Stadium and the scores are coming down significantly. However, chasing team is being benefitted in almost every evening game. With dew playing a huge role, the team batting first will have to score more than 170 runs to put up a fight. Any score below 170 will be chased down in a jiffy. Hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

Raingods are likely to have a final say in this MPL game with rain predicted for the whole day on Thursday. Heavy rain with thunderstorms are predicted at 1 PM while light rain is expected exactly at around 7 PM. Thunderstorms are also predicted at 10 PM IST.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Harsh Mogaveera Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Harsh Sanghvi Wicketkeeper Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Ajay Borude Batter Vicky Ostwal All-Rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals have played three matches so far in the ongoing season. They have won one and lost on two occasions.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Manoj Ingale Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans are the most in-form team in MPL this season. They have played and won all four matches and are sitting at the top of the points table.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Raigad Royals and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other three times so far in MPL history. On all three occasions, the Titans have defeated the Royals and will be eager to make it 4-0 in this encounter.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Eagle Nashik Titans openers Mandar Bhandari and Arshin Kulkarni have not been consistent enough. But on occasions, they’ve made sure to get the team off to decent starts. On the other hand, the Raigad Royals have changed openers. After opening with Veer and Harsh Mogaveera in the second game, the Royals changed their opening duo. Veer opened the innings with Rugved More and even that didn’t work for them. The Titans have been consistent with their openers right through and expect to fare better together compared to the Raigad Royals.

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Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Rushabh Rathod to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Rushabh Rathod is the leading run-scorer for the Royals this season so far. He has scored 131 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 187.14 and an average of 43.67 with 10 fours and nine sixes to his name. Rathod’s highest score this season is 80 which shows he is in good form and can be expected to become the top batter of the Royals.

Arshin Kulkarni to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Arshin Kulkarni has struggled for consistency in this MPL season so far. Opening the innings, he has scored 94 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 109.3 and an average of 23.5. His highest score is 42 this season and will be eager to notch up his first half-century of the season. Arshin can be backed to be the top batter of his team.

Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Nikhil Kadam to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Nikhil Kadam is the joint-leading wicket-taker of Raigad Royals alongside Tanay Sanghvi. The team has picked up only 13 wickets in three matches so far and will need a better effort to beat the in-form Eagle Nashik Titans. Nikhil will have to step up for the Raigad team, having accounted for four scalps so far at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 18. He can be expected to become the top bowler for the Royals.

Akshay Waikar to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Akshay Waikar is the joint-second highest wicket-taker for the Titans this season. He has picked up five wickets so far and has played a major role in the team winning all of their four matches. Waikar has sent down 15 overs so far in the league and has conceded only 84 runs at an economy of 5.6. His accuracy is key and for the same reason, Waikar can become the top bowler for the Titans in this match.