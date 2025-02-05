AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction AUCA 62 % Chance of Winning CST 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.616 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Auckland take on Central Districts in the 17th of the 2024-25 The Ford Trophy at Eden Park, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 03:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Even though Auckland did not play well in the Super Smash prior to this game. They have been phenomenal in this tournament in the first half of the campaign. Auckland have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game Auckland beat Northern Knights with five wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Central Districts have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have just one win in five matches and with seven points so far they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Canterbury. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 62%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 38%

Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

William O Donnell has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. In the last match O’Donnell scored 194 runs with an average of 38.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 246 runs with an average of 49.20. In the last game he scored 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia, Finn Allen (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), James Neesham, Simon Keene, Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Jock McKenzie, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Sean Solia Batter William O Donnell Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper James Neesham Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have been phenomenal thus far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Brad Schmulian Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Jack Boyle Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter William Clark All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have struggled to make a mark this season as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head

Auckland have dominated this fixture in the past against Central Districts 41-32. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game.

Head to Head

Auckland: 41

Central Districts: 32

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Auckland head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Central Districts have had a dismal campaign so far as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. Central Districts need a perfect run in the second half of the campaign if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Auckland have been the best team in this tournament so far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Auckland dominated the game as they won the tie by 39 runs. Auckland also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts List a Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.616 Bet now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet now!

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters

Michael Sclanders to be Auckland’ top batter

Michael Sclanders has been solid in this campaign, even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, with 217 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter

Curtis Heaphy has been sensational thus far, in the last match he scored a half century and with 276 runs so far, Heaphy is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

James Neesham to be Auckland’ top bowler

James Neesham was excellent in the first half of the campaign. In the last match he bagged three wickets and with eight wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was sensational in the Super Smash and was exceptional in the first half of the campaign as he bagged 11 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.