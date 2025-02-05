AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
AUCA
62%
Chance of Winning
CST
38%
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 217 runs, Michael Sclanders is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
- With 276 runs, Curtis Heaphy is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Even though Auckland did not play well in the Super Smash prior to this game. They have been phenomenal in this tournament in the first half of the campaign. Auckland have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game Auckland beat Northern Knights with five wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponents, Central Districts have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have just one win in five matches and with seven points so far they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Canterbury. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 38%
Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
William O Donnell has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. In the last match O’Donnell scored 194 runs with an average of 38.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Brad Schmulian has been sensational so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 246 runs with an average of 49.20. In the last game he scored 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Central Districts Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Auckland
Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Sean Solia, Finn Allen (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Cam Fletcher (wk), James Neesham, Simon Keene, Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Jock McKenzie, Lockie Ferguson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Michael Sclanders
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Neesham
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have been phenomenal thus far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Joey Field, Angus Schaw, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Josh Clarkson
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Randell
|
All-rounder
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have struggled to make a mark this season as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head
Auckland have dominated this fixture in the past against Central Districts 41-32. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game.
Head to Head
Auckland: 41
Central Districts: 32
Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Central Districts and Auckland head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Central Districts have had a dismal campaign so far as they have one win in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. Central Districts need a perfect run in the second half of the campaign if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Auckland have been the best team in this tournament so far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Auckland dominated the game as they won the tie by 39 runs. Auckland also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Central Districts
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters
Michael Sclanders to be Auckland’ top batter
Michael Sclanders has been solid in this campaign, even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, with 217 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Curtis Heaphy to be Central Districts’ top batter
Curtis Heaphy has been sensational thus far, in the last match he scored a half century and with 276 runs so far, Heaphy is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
James Neesham to be Auckland’ top bowler
James Neesham was excellent in the first half of the campaign. In the last match he bagged three wickets and with eight wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner was sensational in the Super Smash and was exceptional in the first half of the campaign as he bagged 11 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Auckland to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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