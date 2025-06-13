Ireland vs West Indies Match Prediction IRL 30 % Chance of Winning WI 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Ireland will lock horns against the West Indies in the second of the three-match T20I series on June 14 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast and will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Facts: Ireland last won a T20I back in September 2024

West Indies lost their last three T20Is against England and are on a six-match losing streak in white-ball cricket

Ireland vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Ireland’s wait to return to the shortest format of the game was extended by a couple of days as the first T20I against the West Indies got washed out due to rain. They are playing a T20I for the first time since February and last won a game in the format back in September last year. Ireland will be hopeful of putting up a good show in the second T20I.

West Indies were on the receiving end of their last three T20Is against England. They lost all six white-ball matches on the England tour and will be desperate to notch up a few wins against Ireland. However, the first T20I was abandoned due to rain. The visitors will be hoping for some action in the second game.

Ireland’s chances of winning - 30%

West Indies' chances of winning - 70%

Ireland vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling will open the batting for Ireland. He has immense experience of the shortest format having featured in 150 matches for his country. Stirluing has scored 3656 runs at a strike rate of almost 135 with a century and 24 half-centuries to his name. You can expect him to score at least 25 runs in the second game.

Sherfane Rutherford was in decent form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently and also did well on the England tour in ODIs and T20Is. The southpaw likes to tonk the ball from the word go and has displayed his powerhitting multiple times. He has played 31 T20Is so far in this career and has scored 437 runs at a strike rate of almost 139. Rutherford can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Ireland vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast has received a lot of rain over the past couple of days and more is likely ahead of the second game. The surface has been under covers a lot and the ball is likely to swing early on. Batting will become easy as the match progresses. However, with weather around, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast continues to be wet in Belfast on Saturday (June 14). A lot of rain is predicted in the lead up to the match. However, things are expected to be cleared up during the match time. There is only a 25% chance of rain from 3 PM to 7 PM local time and that might open up a window for a truncated match to happen. However, rain has to completely stop for the officials to consider starting the game.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling (C) Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-Rounder George Dockrell All-Rounder Gareth Delany All-Rounder Mark Adair Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler Benjamin White Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland lost the previous T20I series against Zimbabwe by 1-0. They last won a T20I against South Africa back in September 2024 and are playing in the format for the first time since February.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Johnson Charles Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell Bowler Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Jason Holder All-Rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have lost their last three T20Is, all against England.

Ireland vs West Indies Head to Head

Ireland and the West Indies have locked horns against each other in eight T20Is so far. Both teams have won and lost three matches each and two matches have ended in no result.

Ireland vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than the West Indies

Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles added 45 runs in three innings against England while opening the innings. The duo has not been in great form but is expected to get more chances. With only two matches left in the series, they would be desperate to score runs and in the process, are likely to get the team off to a flyer. On the other hand, with the ball expected to move a bit, Ireland openers Stirling and Lorcan Tucker might end up struggling against the fast bowlers up front. Hence, West Indies are expected to have a better opening partnership than Ireland.

Ireland vs West Indies T20i Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.49 Bet Now!

Ireland vs West Indies Top Batters

Lorcan Tucker to be Ireland’s top batter

Lorcan Tucker has improved his batting a lot over the years. He has been promoted to open the innings in the shortest format. With fielding restrictions enforced in the first six overs, Tucker is expected to take the bowlers on from the word go. In 77 T20Is so far, he has scored 1363 runs at a strike rate of 123.08 with nine half-centuries to his name. He can be expected to be the batter for his team.

Shai Hope to be West Indies' top batter

Shai Hope was the second highest run-scorer for the West Indies in the T20I series against England. He scored 97 runs at a strike rate of almost 135 while batting at three and will have to step up again for the team. Hence, Hope is expected to be the top batter for the West Indies in this game.

Ireland vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Barry McCarthy to be Ireland’s top bowler

Barry McCarthy was Ireland’s best bowler during the preceding ODI series against the West Indies. He accounted for nine scalps in three matches at an average of 22.22 and kept the visitors on the tenterhooks all the time. McCarthy tends to pick crucial wickets during his spell and for the same reason, he can be backed to be the top bowler for Ireland in the second T20I.

Romario Shepherd to be West Indies' top bowler

Romario Shepherd surprisingly took the new ball for the West Indies against England. He struck early as well at times and returned with three wickets in as many outings. Shepherd’s all-round ability makes him a special player and can end up picking up a few wickets in the second T20I against Ireland. He is a serious contender to become the top bowler for his team.