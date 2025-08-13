CHE (Chelsea) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction CHE 77 % Chance of Winning CPFC 23 % Bet Now! The Premier League’s new edition is set to start off with some electrifying matches, as Chelsea goes against Crystal Palace. This match will be played on 17 August at 6:30 PM IST at Stamford Bridge, which provides home ground advantage to Chelsea. The team came out as a dominant force in the previous season, finishing in the 4th spot in the standings with 20 wins in 38 matches. With their opening match being against Crystal Palace, it seems to be a good opportunity to start off with a win. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had a mediocre form in the previous season, finishing at 12th spot with 13 wins in 38 matches. They will also be looking forward to securing a win against Chelsea in the first clash. In its previous match, Chelsea was able to end its campaign on a winning note, as they defeated Nottingham Forest by 0-1 in an away game. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had an intense clash against Liverpool, which resulted in a draw. With both teams eager to start the Premier League 2025-26 on a winning note, it will be intense to see which one of them actually succeeds.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head encounters in the Premier League, Chelsea emerged victorious in three games while Crystal Palace won none, and the remaining two games resulted in a draw.

Chelsea holds the home ground advantage, combined with a strong record over Crystal Palace, which increases their chances of winning. The team has also been victorious in its last two home games, defeating Manchester United by 1-0 and Liverpool by 3-1.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will surely find things a bit challenging to start off the new season well against Chelsea. But their away form remains consistent over the last two games, as the team had drawn one match against Liverpool, and won the other against Tottenham Hotspur by 0-2.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is expected to be one-sided, where the home team coming out as the favourites to win. They have the home ground advantage, combined with a relatively strong record against Crystal Palace across all competitions. On the other hand, things will surely be challenging for Crystal Palace if they want to turn the tables and end up winning the game. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.61, has a higher chance of winning in their first match of the new season against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 5.50.

Chelsea asserted its dominance in the previous season, but failed to grab a top-three finish. However, the team secured 4th spot in the standings, with 20 wins and 9 losses in 38 matches. They scored a total of 64 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.69, and they also made 436 shots, out of which 218 remained on target. When it comes to penalties, Chelsea was able to score four out of the five penalty opportunities they received in the previous season, and the team also maintained an XG rate of 69.19. Towards its defence, they conceded just 43 goals throughout the season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.13, and they also made 272 interceptions and 103 blocks throughout the season.

Chelsea has improved its line-up to a great extent, having forwards like Raheem Sterling, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances (2023-24 season), Pedro Neto, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances, Liam Delap, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 37 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, João Pedro, with 10 goals and 6 assists in 27 appearances, and Tyrique Goerge, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearancea. Moving to their midfield unit, the team has players like Cole Palmer, with 15 goals and 8 assists in 37 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 6 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances, Andrey Santos, Moisés Caicedo, with a goal and 2 assists in 38 appearances, Omari Kellyman, and Reggie Walsh. Their defensive side has improved even more, having stars like Ben Chilwell, with 6 interceptions in 8 appearances, Axel Disasi, with 7 interceptions and 2 blocks in 13 appearances, Marc Cucurella, with 28 interceptions and 16 blocks in 36 appearances, Tosin Adarabioyo, with 11 interceptions and 7 blocks in 22 appearances, Levi Colwill, with 33 interceptions and 25 blocks in 35 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 29 interceptions and 12 blocks in 25 appearances, Reece James, with 13 interceptions and 6 blocks in 19 appearances, and Malo Gusto, with 24 interceptions and 8 blocks in 32 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper, having 10 clean sheets and 95 saves in 32 appearances.

Chelsea will be backed with the home ground advantage, along with a strong squad, which could help them to start off the new season with a win. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of six goals and conceded just three goals in these games. Along with that, three of their last four wins in the Premier League have been with a clean sheet, putting more pressure on the attacking side of Crystal Palace. It is now likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace managed to perform well in the previous season, but ended at the 12th spot with 13 wins and 13 losses in 38 matches. Even in their last five matches, their attacking side has been dominant, scoring a combined total of 10 goals, but they also conceded 6 goals in these games. Overall, the team scored 51 goals in 38 matches, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.34, and they also made 372 shots, out of which 186 remained on target. In penalties, the team managed to score only three out of four, and they maintained an XG rate of 61.35. Crystal Palace also conceded 51 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.34, which included 334 interceptions and 144 blocks.

In forwards, the team got star performers such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 8 goals and 6 assists in 38 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with 3 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 14 goals and 2 assists in 37 appearances, Zach Marsh, and Matheus França, with a goal and an assist in 14 appearances. Moving to the midfield unit, the team has Jefferson Lerma, with a goal and an assist in 28 appearances (2023-24 season), Eberechi Eze, with 8 goals and 8 assists in 34 appearances, Will Hughes, with 3 assists in 33 appearances, Romaine Esse, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Adam Wharton, with 5 assists in 36 appearances, and Justin Devenny, with a goal and an assist in 23 appearances. In its defensive side, Crystal Palace has Daniel Muñoz, with 44 interceptions and 6 blocks in 37 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with 19 interceptions and 12 blocks in 37 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with 54 interceptions and 22 blocks in 35 appearances, Marc Guéhi, with 28 interceptions and 23 blocks in 34 appearances, Chris Richards, with 19 interceptions and 14 blocks in 25 appearances, and Chadi Riad, with 2 interceptions in one appearance. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper, as he holds 11 clean sheets and 104 saves in 38 appearances.

Nicolas Jackson, from Chelsea, won't be available for the upcoming match against Crystal Palace, as he will be serving the last game of his suspension, which he received in the previous season. Except for him, no player is currently close to a suspension, allowing both teams to use their line-ups wisely for the opening match. However, it is also expected that Crystal Palace will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 63

Chelsea Wins: 35

Crystal Palace Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.61

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.