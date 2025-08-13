NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction NFFC 69 % Chance of Winning BFC 31 % Bet Now! The first match day of the Premier League 2025-26 edition is expected to be even more intense, as Nottingham Forest goes against Brentford. This match will be played on 17 August at 6:30 PM IST, at the City Ground, which serves as the home ground of Nottingham Forest. They had showcased stellar performances in the previous season, finishing at the 7th spot in the rankings with 19 wins in 38 matches. They will be eager to start off the new season with a win over Brentford. On the other hand, Brentford didn't give consistent performances in the previous season, as the team finished at 10th place with 16 wins in 38 matches. It would be a great challenge for them to go against Nottingham Forest in the first game of a new season. Nottingham Forest was not able to end the previous season well, as the team lost its last game against Chelsea by 0-1, which was also a home game for them. On the other hand, Brentford had drawn its previous match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-1, which was also an away game for them. It will be challenging for both teams to start off the new campaign with a win.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Brentford had been strong against Nottingham Forest in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brentford has secured two wins and Nottingham Forest has won one, while the remaining two games resulted in a draw.

Although Brentford has a strong record, Nottingham Forest has shown a better form and even takes home ground advantage, which enhances their chances of winning. However, the team has been winless in its last two home games, losing against Chelsea by 0-1, and having drawn the other against Leicester City by 2-2.

On the other hand, Brentford stands as a close contender in this game, considering their form against Nottingham Forest. They have been undefeated in their last two away games, having drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 and won the other against Ipswich Town.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The first match day of the Premier League will have a thrilling encounter between Nottingham Forest and Brentford, where the home team comes out as the favourites to win. Although they have not been strong against Brentford, the team still holds home-ground advantage, which might help them to start off the new season with a win. On the other hand, Brentford will aim to take advantage of its strong record against Nottingham Forest. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.12, has a higher chance of winning their next game against Brentford, who lag behind with the odds of 3.68.

Nottingham Forest played well in the previous season, but with a setback towards the end, the team slipped to the 7th spot with 19 wins and 11 losses in 38 matches. Last season, they scored 58 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.53, and they also made 332 shots, out of which 166 remained on target. Scoring all three penalties they got in the previous season, the team also maintained its XG rate at 46.51. Moving to its defence, the team suffered in the end, conceding 46 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.21, and they also made 322 interceptions and 157 blocks in 38 matches.

Nottingham Forest will be relying on its forwards such as Igor Jesus, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Taiwo Awoniyi, with a goal in 26 appearances, Chris Wood, with 20 goals and 3 assists in 36 appearances, Jota Silva, with 3 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, and Emmanuel Dennis, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 19 appearances (2022-23 season). Moving to their midfield unit, the team got players like Ibrahim Sangaré, with an assist in 30 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 7 goals and 8 assists in 34 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and an assist in 35 appearances, and Josh Bowler. Even in its defensive side, Nottingham will be coming with Neco Williams, with 31 interceptions and 10 blocks in 35 appearances, Morato, with 10 interceptions and 5 blocks in 26 appearances, Murillo, with 36 interceptions and 45 blocks in 36 appearances, Omar Richards, Nikola Milenkovic, with 27 interceptions and 24 blocks in 37 appearances, and Ola Aina, with 33 interceptions and 12 blocks in 35 appearances. Matz Sels remains their primary goalkeeper with 13 clean sheets and 120 saves in 38 appearances.

Therefore, Nottingham Forest will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, which also takes the home ground advantage to help the team start the new season with a win. Their form has not been good lately, as the team has scored a combined total of 5 goals but conceded 7 goals in their last five Premier League matches. This suggests that some improvements are required in its defensive unit, as they prepare for the new season. Also, it is likely that Nottingham Forest will win the next game against Brentford without a clean sheet.

Brentford, on the other hand, had a mixed performance in the previous season, finishing in 10th spot with 16 wins and 14 losses in 38 matches. In their last five matches, the team was able to score a combined total of 10 goals, but also conceded 7 goals in these games, which prevented them from achieving the big wins. Last season, the team scored 66 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.74, and they also made 368 shots, out of which 184 remained on target. Out of six, Brentford managed to score five penalties last season, and also maintained an XG rate of 60.19. The team conceded 57 goals last season, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50, and they also made 285 interceptions with 199 blocks.

For Brentford, players like Igor Thiago, Keane Lewis-Potter, with a goal and 3 assists in 38 appearances, and Gustavo Nunes, will handle the forward side. To its midfield unit, the team has Jordan Henderson, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances (2021-22 season), Kevin Schade, with 11 goals and 2 assists in 38 appearances, Yoane Wissa, with 19 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 5 goals and an assist in 36 appearances, Frank Onyeka, with a goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances (2023-24 season), Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 38 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with a goal and 3 assists in 32 appearances, and Paris Maghoma. For the defensive side, they have Ethan Pinnock, with 24 interceptions and 18 blocks in 22 appearances; Rico Henry, with an interception and a block in 5 appearances; Nathan Collins, with 34 interceptions and 57 blocks in 38 appearances; Mads Roerslev, with 4 interceptions and 5 blocks in 19 appearances; and Benjamin Arthur. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper, having 73 saves and 8 clean sheets in 25 appearances.

Since it is a fresh start to the Premier League for both teams, they will be able to use their line-ups wisely in the opening match, as no player from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension. But, taking a look at the recent form, it can be predicted that Brentford will get at least two yellow cards in their opening match against Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 41

Nottingham Forest Wins: 14

Brentford Wins: 16

Matches are Drawn: 11

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.12

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.68

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.