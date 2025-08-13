MUFC (Manchester United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction MUFC 43 % Chance of Winning ARS 57 % Bet Now! The first match day of the Premier League 2025-26 edition will be electrifying, as two arch-rivals, Manchester United and Arsenal, will go against each other. This match will be played on 17 August at 9:00 PM IST, at Old Trafford, offering home ground advantage to Manchester United. Their performances last season were not up to the mark, as the team ended the season at the 15th spot with 11 wins in 38 matches. However, they will now aim for a positive start to the new season against Arsenal. On the other hand, Arsenal showcased its best form, which helped them to finish in the 2nd spot in the standings with 20 wins in 38 matches. Eager to continue its dominant form, Arsenal will aim for a winning start against Manchester United. In its previous match, Manchester United was able to end the campaign on a positive note, defeating Aston Villa by 2-0 in a home clash. On the other hand, Arsenal also finished the campaign with an away win over Southampton by 1-2. With both teams having positive momentum for the new season, only one of them could get a good start.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has lately shown a strong form against Manchester United in the head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with four wins while Manchester United has won none, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

Arsenal, holding a strong record against Manchester United lately, enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in its last two away games, winning against Southampton by 1-2 and drawing the other against Liverpool by 2-2.

On the other hand, Manchester United takes the home ground advantage, and they also have a better track record in overall head-to-head encounters. But their form has been mixed in the last two games, with the team winning against Aston Villa by 2-0 and losing against West Ham United by 0-2.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal will be a close one, where Arsenal coming as the favourites to win. Their track record against Manchester United has been strong lately, which could help the team to start off the new season with a win. On the other hand, Manchester United holds the upper hand in overall head-to-head encounters and also has a home ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 2.07, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 3.60.

Arsenal maintained its performance in the previous season, which helped them to finish in 2nd place with 20 wins and 4 losses in 38 matches. The team managed to net a total of 69 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.82, and they also made 376 shots, out of which 188 remained on target. Along with that, Arsenal got just two penalties last season and were able to score both of them, while maintaining their XG rate at 61.59 only. But their defensive side maintained its strength, conceding just 34 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.89, and they secured 225 interceptions with 106 blocks in 38 matches.

Arsenal will be entering the game with a strong line-up having forwards such as Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 25 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 8 goals and 7 assists in 38 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with just a goal and an assist in the previous season, and Kai Havertz, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances. Moving to its midfield unit, the team got stars like Ethan Nwaneri, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 30 appearances, Fábio Vieira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and Declan Rice, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances. For defence also, Arsenal is filled with impressive players such as William Saliba, with 21 interceptions and 15 blocks in 35 appearances, Ben White, with 16 interceptions and 8 blocks in 17 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 16 interceptions and 29 blocks in 28 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 22 interceptions and 4 blocks in 30 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with 9 interceptions and 6 blocks in 19 appearances. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper, who secured 86 saves in 13 clean sheets in 38 appearances.

It can be seen that Arsenal’s line-up is filled with star players, which will help the team to start off the new campaign with a win. But the team's form has not been as good as expected, as they have scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding 7 goals in their last five Premier League matches. If they are able to bring down some improvements to their defensive side, they might be able to tackle the attackers of Manchester United with ease. However, it is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Manchester United without a clean sheet.

Manchester United, on the other hand, was not able to secure consistent wins in the previous season, due to which the team finished in 15th place in the standings, with 11 wins and 18 losses in 38 matches. In their last five matches, they were able to score just a combined total of 6 goals, but conceded 8 goals in these games. Overall, Manchester United ended up scoring 44 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.16, and they also made 350 shots, out of which 175 remained on target. When it came to penalties, the team scored all four of them, while maintaining the XG of 53.46 throughout the season. Their defensive side marked a concern, with the team conceding 54 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.42, along with 358 interceptions and 107 blocks.

Manchester United will be heading to the game with forwards such as Jadon Sancho, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 4 goals in 32 appearances, Matheus Cunha, with 15 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Amad Diallo, with 8 goals and 6 assists in 26 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, with 20 goals and 7 assists in 38 appearances, and Alejandro Garnacho, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 36 appearances. Towards their midfield unit, the team has stars such as Mason Mount, with a goal in 17 appearances, Bruno Fernandes, with 8 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal in 24 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with a goal and 2 assists in 29 appearances, and Jack Fletcher. Their defensive side looks a bit strong, as they got players like Harry Maguire, with 40 interceptions and 12 blocks in 27 appearances, Diogo Dalot, with 37 interceptions and 9 blocks in 33 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 33 interceptions and 21 blocks in 29 appearances, Lisandro Martínez, with 32 interceptions and 8 blocks in 20 appearances, and Patrick Dorgu, with 4 interceptions in 12 appearances. André Onana will be their primary goalkeeper, with 9 clean sheets and 90 saves in 34 appearances.

With the clash between Manchester United and Arsenal being the first one of the season for both of them, they would be able to bring their best line-up, since no player is at risk of suspension. However, it can also be predicted that Manchester United to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 243

Manchester United Wins: 99

Arsenal Wins: 89

Matches are Drawn: 55

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.60

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.07

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.