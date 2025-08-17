Facts: Madhav Kaushik scored 146 runs in the last three matches against the Kanpur Superstars.

Zeeshan Ansari was the leading wicket taker for the Meerut Mavericks in the 2024 season with 24 wickets in 12 matches.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

The Meerut Mavericks enter the 2025 Uttar Pradesh Premier League season on the heels of a dominant 2024 campaign. They finished as table toppers with 16 points after winning eight out of ten league matches and losing only two. In the final, they chased down 191 runs to defeat the Kanpur Superstars by five wickets, securing their first-ever UP League title. This victory was particularly sweet after their defeat to the Kashi Rudras in the 2023 finals.

The Mavericks' formidable batting lineup is spearheaded by IPL champion Rinku Singh. Swastik Chikara, a hard-hitting player who was part of the RCB title-winning squad, is also a key member. He was the leading run-scorer last season with 499 runs in 12 matches, averaging 49.90. The spin attack is led by Zeeshan Ansari, who played a crucial role in their title win with 24 wickets in 12 matches. To further strengthen their already powerful bowling unit, they have added Karthik Tyagi to bolster their pace attack.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur Superstars finished third in the league stages with 10 points, having won five and lost five matches. Although they put up a valiant effort in the final by scoring 190/5, they were unable to defend the total against the Meerut Mavericks. This season, they will be looking to bounce back and go all the way. Adarsh Singh was a key player for them, scoring 308 runs in 13 matches with an average of 25.66. Sameer Rizvi had an outstanding season, scoring 469 runs in 13 matches, averaging 42.63.

In the bowling department, Mohsin Khan was their go-to bowler for breakthroughs, picking up 15 wickets in 11 matches with an economy of 6.94. Mukesh Kumar was another vital bowler, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker last season with 12 wickets. However, the Superstars do have some issues with their spin bowling unit.

Based on our team analysis, the Meerut Mavericks possess greater depth and balance in both their batting and bowling lineups. Therefore, they have a better chance of winning this contest.

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 56%

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 44%

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Swastik Chikara had a phenomenal 2024 season, finishing as the league's top run-scorer with 499 runs in 12 matches, an average of 49.90, and a staggering strike rate of 185.50. He is one of the Mavericks' top run-scorers and, against the Kanpur Superstars last season, he scored 85 runs in three matches, averaging 28.3 runs per match. Given his strong record in the UP T20 League, we anticipate he will start this season strongly and score over 24 runs against Kanpur.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

At the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium last season, teams batting first had a better record, winning 18 out of 33 matches, while teams bowling first won 15. The average first-innings score is around 155-160 runs, and a par score is approximately 165-170 runs. We predict that the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first in this fixture.

Weather Report

On Sunday, August 17th, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be 33°C with a 25% chance of light rain. Humidity will be high at 77%, with winds blowing at 11 km/h.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players List

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Rinku Singh Batter (Captain) Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Ritik Vats All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary All-rounder Aditya Kumar Singh Bowler Rajat Sanserwal Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks only lost two of the last 12 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They are the reigning champions of the UP T20 League.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Mukesh Kumar Allrounder Manav Sindhu Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Aaqib Khan Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won six of the last 12 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. They finished the last season as Runner up and lost the finals against the Meerut Mavericks by five wickets.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Head to Head Record

The Meerut Mavericks and Kanpur Superstars have faced each other in five matches in the UP T20 League. The Mavericks hold a dominant record with four wins, while the Kanpur Superstars have managed to win only one game.

Matches Played: 5

Meerut Mavericks: 4

Kanpur Superstars: 1

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Kanpur Superstars to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks @ 1.90 (Parimatch)

The Kanpur Superstars' opening pair of Shoaib Siddiqui and Shourya Singh averaged 41.33 runs per match against the Meerut Mavericks last season. In contrast, the Meerut Mavericks' opening pair of Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara only managed to add one run in the three matches they played against Kanpur last season. As both teams are set to field the same opening combination for this match, we are backing the Kanpur Superstars to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks.

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Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Madhav Kaushik to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

In three matches against the Kanpur Superstars last season, Madhav Kaushik scored 69, 52, and 25 runs, amassing a total of 146 runs with an average of 48.66. He was the top batter for the Mavericks in two of their last three matches, which included a 69-run knock in the finals. We expect Kaushik to start this season strongly and outscore the other batters for the Mavericks.

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for the Kanpur Superstars

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi, scored 57, 21, and 16 runs in the three matches played against the Meerut Mavericks last season, accumulating a total of 94 runs with an average of 31.3. He had a strong finish to his IPL season with the Delhi Capitals and a phenomenal previous season where he scored close to 500 runs. We anticipate a positive start to his campaign and back him to play a match-winning knock against the Mavericks.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari was the leading wicket-taker in the UP T20 League with 24 wickets in 12 matches. Against the Kanpur Superstars, he bagged nine wickets in three matches, which included a five-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul, and was the top bowler in two of the three matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.

Mohsin Khan to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Mohsin Khan, who was the second-best bowler for the Kanpur Superstars last season, picked up 12 wickets in 11 matches. Against the Meerut Mavericks, he took three wickets in two matches and was the top bowler in one of those games. Given his good record against the Mavericks, we are backing him to be the top bowler for the Kanpur Superstars in this season opener.