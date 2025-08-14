Facts: Skipper Ricky Bhui stands as the leading run scorer for Simhadri Vizag Lions with 145 runs in three innings.

Shaik Rasheed, Royals of Rayalaseema’s captain, is the leading batter of the team with 141 runs in three innings.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Chances of Winning

Simhadri Vizag Lions put an end to their dry spell with their first victory of the season against Vijayawada Sunshiners. The former restricted their rivals to 185 which is not a safe target at this venue, and their chase was a success. Opener Kogatam Haneesh Reddy did much of the work as he stayed not out on 104 and he received assistance from skipper and wicket-keeper batter Ricky Bhui from the other end who was unbeaten on 58. The third-wicket pair finished the chase with eight wickets in hand.

Royals of Rayalaseema also had luck on their side in the last match against Tungabhadra Warriors where the former posted 191 runs on the board. Captain and opening batter Shaik Rasheed top-scored with 67 runs and Satya Sai Sathwik was a close second, having amassed 45 runs. The bowlers came through and bundled out the opposition for 140 runs in the 18th overs, handing the Shaik Rasheed-led side a dominant 51-run victory.

Simhadri Vizag Lions chance of winning - 44%

Royals of Rayalaseema chance of winning - 56%

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Betting Tips

Simhadri Vizag Lions to score under 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Abhishek Reddy and Kogatam Haneesh Reddy have had the time to bed in but their opening totals are still off the mark. In the last three matches, they posted stands of 15, 42 and 8 runs together. They are also quite inconsistent on an individual level which adds to the instability, putting them on the backfoot for the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Simhadri Vizag Lions Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Royals of Rayalaseema Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Toss Prediction

A total of 11 games have been held at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium this season and the toss winners elected to field first on all occasions. The teams fielding first have an 8-2 record so far and one game was abandoned. Further, the average first innings total of 185 this season is not safe at this venue, and the toss winning skipper will be inclined to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A heavy thunderstorm is forecast at Visakhapatnam with a strong 55% likelihood of a washout, and the temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Simhadri Vizag Lions Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Chennuboina Kumar, Dharani Kumar, GS Swamy Naidu, Kogatam Haneesh Reddy, Kothakoona Lakshman, Marathala Dhanush, Roshan Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Devandla Sriram, Tripurana Vijay, Vattikulla Pradhneesh Rai, Merapala Yuvaraju, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Kaldhi Kumar, Kavuri Saiteja, Myla Harshavardhan, Ranjeet Darji, Shaik Kamil, Yeddala Reddy.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy All-rounder Kogatam Haneesh Reddy Batter Marathala Dhanush Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Wicket-keeper Bailapudi Yeswanth All-rounder Chennuboina Kumar Batter Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Roshan Kumar All-rounder Dharani Kumar Batter Shaik Kamil Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Bowler

Simhadri Vizag Lions Team Form

Simhadri Vizag Lions are inconsistent with the bat, and their bowlers have a tendency to be lax with runs.

Royals of Rayalaseema Player List

Shaik Rasheed (c), Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Kolla Kiran, Maddila Vardhan, Manoj Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Dheeraj Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Gundluri Reddy, Sai Pranav Chandra, Satya Sai Sathwik, Suryadevara Chakravarthy, M Vasu Deva Raju, Jagarlapudi Ram, Madhav Rayudu, Poda Yashwanth, Siraparapu Ashish, Vinukonda Venu.

Predicted Playing XI

Shaik Rasheed (C) Batter Manoj Kumar Batter Dhruva Kumar Reddy Wicket-keeper Pyla Avinash Batter M Vasu Deva Raju Batter Girinath Reddy All-rounder Jagarlapudi Ram Bowler Vinukonda Venu Bowler Gundluri Reddy All-rounder Siraparapu Ashish Bowler Dheeraj Reddy All-rounder

Royals of Rayalaseema Team Form

Royals of Rayalaseema have a competent batting lineup, and their opening wicket remains relatively steady despite the changes over the course of the season.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Head-to-Head

Simhadri Vizag Lions will clash with Royals of Rayalaseema for the first time in the Andhra Premier League, and they have not established a record yet.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Betting Odds

Royals of Rayalaseema to have a better opening partnership than Simhadri Vizag Lions @ 1.81 (Parimatch)

Abhishek Reddy and Kogatam Haneesh Reddy have opened all three games for Simhadri Vizag Lions in the tournament so far but they are unable to sustain their competitiveness. They secured totals of 15, 42 and 8 runs while their counterparts at Royals of Rayalaseema have been a tad more consistent even though their opening wicket has undergone changes in all three games thus far. Shaik Rasheed is their linchpin, and the openers added 8, 21 and 28 runs to the first wicket. They are backed to outclass Simhadri Vizag Lions’ first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema T20 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, null Simhadri Vizag Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.841 Bet Now! Royals of Rayalaseema Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.93 Bet Now!

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Batter

Ricky Bhui scored his second half-century in a row as he notched up 58 runs against Vijayawada Sunshiners in the last match. Although he was not the top scorer of the game, he leads the team’s run charts with 145 runs in three innings so far. Moreover, he has an exceptional average of 72.50 in the tournament which makes him the favorite for the next match as well.

Shaik Rasheed to be Royals of Rayalaseema’s Best Bowler

Shaik Rasheed led Royals of Rayalaseema’s innings in the previous outing against Tungabhadra Warriors, having scored a 67-run half-century. He stands as the team’s leading run scorer with 141 runs in three innings and an excellent average of 47.00, making him the top choice for the next encounter, too.

Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Best Bowlers

Bailapudi Yeswanth to be Simhadri Vizag Lions’ Best Bowler

After going wicketless for three games, Bailapudi Yeswanth emerged as the leading bowler for Simhadri Vizag Lions in the last game against Vijayawada Sunshiners with a four-wicket haul in four overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 3.75. He is expected to build on this form and keep the momentum up in the upcoming fixture.

Jagarlapudi Ram to be Royals of Rayalaseema’s Best Bowler

Jagarlapudi Ram emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Royals of Rayalaseema in the last outing where he captured three wickets in three overs and garnered a remarkable economy rate of 2.66. He is the team’s top bowler overall with six wickets in three innings and an average of 14.33 which makes him the top contender against Simhadri Vizag Lions.