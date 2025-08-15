LUFC (Leeds United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction LUFC 51 % Chance of Winning EVFC 49 % Bet Now! The final match of the first match day of the Premier League will be an intense one, as Leeds United will be going against Everton. This match will be played on 19 August at 12:30 AM IST, at Elland Road, which means Leeds United will be taking the home ground advantage. They were able to dominate in the Championship 2024-25 season, finishing as the champions, which helped them to qualify for the Premier League. Marking their comeback to the tournament, the team will be eager to start off with a win. On the other hand, Everton finished 13th in the previous edition of the Premier League, with 11 wins in 38 matches. After a poor ending, the team will be eager to start off the new season well. In its previous match, Leeds United was able to defeat Plymouth Argyle by 1-2, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton also ended the last season with a win against Newcastle United by 0-1 in an away game. Now, both teams will be eager to start off the new Premier League season with a win.

Leeds United vs Everton Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against Leeds United in the recent clashes against each other. If we take a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Everton has won three games while Leeds United has won none, and the remaining three games ended in a draw.

However, Leeds United hold an overall better record over Everton, combined with a home ground advantage, which provides them with a higher chance of winning. The team has been victorious in both of its last two home games, winning against Bristol City by 4-0 and Stoke City by 6-0.

On the other hand, Everton relies on its current record over Leeds United, which puts them as a close contender to turn the tables. In its last two away games, the team has been undefeated, winning against Newcastle United by 0-1 and Fulham by 1-3.

Leeds United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The last clash of the first match day in the Premier League will be intense between Leeds United and Everton, where Leeds emerge as the favourites to win. They have been strong against Everton in the past encounters, and also take home ground advantage, which could help them to start off with a win in their comeback season. On the other hand, Everton relies on its recent wins against Leeds United combined with their winning momentum to turn the tables. Therefore, Leeds United, with the odds of 2.57, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Everton, with the odds of 2.85.

Leeds United was able to dominate in the recent edition of the Championship, which helped them to reach the Premier League. The team finished as the champions of the tournament, having secured 29 wins and just 4 losses in 46 matches. Their attacking side was strong throughout the season, having scored a total of 95 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.07, and this showcases the strong attacking side of their team. On the other hand, their defensive side conceded just 30 goals in the entire season, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.65, and it determines the overall form of the team.

For forwards, Leeds United has players like Sam Greenwood, Lukas Nmecha, Patrick Bamford, Joël Piroe, Harry Gray, and Wilfried Gnonto. Their midfield unit is also strong, having stars such as Anton Stach, Jack Harrison, with just a goal in 34 appearances, Daniel James, with 2 goals and an assist in 24 appearances, Brenden Aaronson, with a goal and 3 assists in 36 appearances, Darko Gyabi, Ao Tanaka, Sam Chambers, and Ilia Gruev. Moving to its defensive unit, Leeds will be coming with Jaka Bijol, Jayden Bogle, with 32 interceptions and 11 blocks in 34 appearances, Ethan Ampadu, with 49 interceptions and 19 blocks in 26 appearances, Joe Rodon, with 21 interceptions and 9 blocks in 15 appearances, Sam Byram, with 22 interceptions and 11 blocks in 15 appearances, and Isaac Schmidt. Illan Meslier will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having 21 clean sheets and 377 saves in 107 appearances.

Leeds United have maintained an impressive form, and holding an in-form line-up would be the key to the team's victory over Everton in the Premier League. In their last five matches, they have asserted dominance, scoring a combined total of 15 goals while conceding just 2 goals in these games. This not only shows the aggressive strength of the team but also its defensive strength, which will be posing challenges to the attackers of Everton. Three of their last five wins in the Championship have been with a clean sheet. It is now likely that Leeds United will win the next game over Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton will aim for a win in this game, considering the fact that they have been undefeated against Leeds United in the last five head-to-head matches. In the previous season, the team finished at the 13th spot with 11 wins and 12 losses in 38 matches. Taking a look at their last five matches, the team scored a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these matches. Overall, Everton finished the season with 42 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.11, and they also made 288 shots out of which 144 remained on target. Given two penalty chances in the previous season, the team was able to capitalise on both of them, and they also maintained an XG rate of 42.38. But their defensive side remained a concern, as it conceded 44 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.16, along with 345 interceptions and 138 blocks.

For Everton, their forward side will be having players such as Dwight McNeil, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 21 appearances, Iliman Ndiaye, with 9 goals in 34 appearances, Beto, with 8 goals in 30 appearances, Thierno Barry, and Youssef Chermiti. Moving to their midfield unit, the team has Jack Grealish, with a goal and an assist in 20 appearances, Charly Alcaraz, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, Idriss Gueye, with just 3 assists in 37 appearances, Harrison Armstrong, and James Garner, with a goal and 4 assists in 76 appearances. To its defensive unit, Everton will be coming with Nathan Patterson, with 2 interceptions in 10 appearances, Michael Keane, with 16 interceptions and 10 blocks in 14 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 41 interceptions and 42 blocks in 33 appearances, Jake O’Brien, with 4 interceptions and 4 assists in 20 appearances, Jarrad Branthwaite, with 27 interceptions and 23 blocks in 30 appearances, and Adam Aznou. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper, having 12 clean sheets and 122 saves in 38 appearances.

In the upcoming match, both Everton and Leeds United will be able to use their line-ups wisely to bring out the best, as no player from either team is close to a suspension in the Premier League. But, taking a look at the past records of Everton, it can be predicted that they will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Leeds United to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Leeds United vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 120

Leeds United Wins: 52

Everton Wins: 35

Matches are Drawn: 33

Leeds United vs Everton Betting Odds

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.57

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.38

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.