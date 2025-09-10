FUL (Fulham) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction FUL 79 % Chance of Winning LUFC 21 % The Premier League will get more exciting for the fans in the fourth match week, as Fulham prepares to go against Leeds United. Both teams will face each other on 13 September at 7:30 PM IST, and Fulham takes the home ground advantage, with the match being in Craven Cottage. The team has not received a good start to this season, as they hold 18th spot in the rankings, with no wins in three games. They will be looking forward to the next match against Leeds United as an opportunity to get their first win. On the other hand, Leeds United stand 12th in the rankings, with just a win in three matches. They will be eager to put up a fight against Fulham and make their way to the top ten. In its previous match, Fulham suffered a loss against Chelsea by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leeds United had a goalless draw against Newcastle United in its previous match, which was a home game for them. Both teams are now eyeing for a crucial win, as they go against each other in the upcoming match.

Facts: Fulham and Leeds United's last clash at Craven Cottage was won by the home team with the score of 2-1.

Leeds last defeated Fulham during the 2020/21 Premier League, winning the away game with a score of 1-2.

In their last five head-to-head matches at Craven Cottage, Fulham has been strong with three wins, as Leeds United won one, and the remaining one resulted in a draw.

Out of the last five victories secured by Fulham over Leeds United, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Fulham vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Leeds United have been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other, but Fulham has the upper hand in the Premier League. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Fulham has won three games, and the remaining two have been won by Leeds United.

With Fulham having a strong record over Leeds in the Premier League and a home ground advantage, the team enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. But, it should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two home games, losing one to Manchester City by 0-2, and drawing the other against Manchester United by 1-1.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking advantage of their strong overall record over Fulham to secure an unexpected win. Their form remains mixed in the away games, as the team has won one of its last two away matches against Plymouth Argyle by 1-2, and lost the other against Arsenal by 5-0.

Fulham vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Fulham and Leeds United will be intense for the fans, as Fulham heads to the game being the favourites to win. Fulham has been strong against Leeds United in the Premier League clashes, and the team also takes home ground advantage, which will help them to grab their first win of the season. On the other hand, Leeds United should also not be underestimated, as they have a better record over Fulham across all competitions. Therefore, Fulham, with the odds of 1.92, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 4.00.

Fulham has yet not been able to get its first win this season, as the team holds 18th spot in the rankings with 2 draws and one loss in 3 matches. The team has scored just 2 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.67, and they have also made 18 shots, out of which 11 shots remained on target inside the box. Fulham has its XG rate standing at 3.54, and the team has also made 1257 passes across all three games they have played. Their defensive side has been the weak link, conceding 4 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33, but the team has still made 16 interceptions and 8 blocks in 3 matches.

The team has forwards such as Alex Iwobi, with an assist and 125 passes in 3 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with a goal and 18 passes, Adama Traoré, with 10 passes in 2 appearances, Kevin, and Jonah Kusi-Asare. Fulham also has a reliable midfield unit with players such as Josh King, with 59 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, Sasa Lukic, with 94 passes and 7 tackles, Sander Berge, with 110 passes and 3 tackles, Tom Cairney, with 16 passes in one appearance, Harry Wilson, with 32 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 42 passes and 6 tackles in 2 appearances, and Harrison Reed. Their defensive side has players such as Timothy Castagne, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Kenny Tete, with 10 tackles and one interception, Calvin Bassey, with 4 tackles, Joachim Andersen, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions, Issa Diop, who is yet to play a game this season, and Jorge Cuenca, with a tackle in one appearance. Bernd Leno will again be the team's primary goalkeeper, with 10 saves in 3 appearances.

Fulham has a great squad ready for its upcoming match against Leeds United, which might help them to secure a much-needed win in the next game and gain some spots in the Premier League rankings. Their form has been a concern, as the team has scored 5 and conceded 8 goals over their last five matches, citing the fact that they require some improvements to the defensive side. Moreover, none of their last five matches have been a clean sheet for the team. It is now likely for Fulham to win the next game against Leeds United without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be looking forward to getting its second win of the season against Fulham. It should be noted that the team has showcased better performances over them when it comes to overall head-to-head encounters. In its last five matches, Leeds United has scored 7 and conceded 6 goals, as the team eyes for some improvements in its defensive unit. This season, they have scored just one goal, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.33, and they have also made 10 shots, out of which 5 were on target. Having scored a penalty, the XG rate of Leeds is just 2.99 after three games. The team has also conceded 5 goals till now, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.67; still, they have been able to secure 28 interceptions and 9 blocks in 3 matches.

Their attacking side has Lukas Nmecha, with a goal and 30 passes in 3 appearances, Wilfried Gnonto, with 66 passes and 8 tackles, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has made one substitute appearance this season, Jack Harrison, with 16 passes and 3 interceptions in 2 appearances, and Harry Gray. In the midfield unit, the team has Sean Longstaff, with 42 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances, Daniel James, with 37 passes and a tackle, Ilia Gruev, with 97 passes and 5 tackles, Anton Stach, with 111 passes and 6 tackles, Ao Tanaka, with 70 passes and an interception in 2 appearances, and Sam Chambers. Leeds also has a strong defensive side with players such as Jayden Bogle, with 5 tackles and 4 interceptions in 3 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions, Joe Rodon, with 2 tackles and 6 interceptions, Pascal Struijk, with 2 tackles, Ethan Ampadu, with 3 tackles and an interception in one appearance, Jaka Bijol, and James Justin, who holds just one substitute appearance this season. Lucas Perri will be their primary goalkeeper, having 2 clean sheets and 3 saves in 3 appearances.

Fulham and Leeds United will be able to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming match, as no player from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League. But Fulham has received 6 yellow cards in the current season, which makes them more likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Leeds United.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Fulham vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 63

Fulham Wins: 22

Leeds United Wins: 25

Matches are Drawn: 16

Fulham vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.92

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.