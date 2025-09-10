EVFC (Everton) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction EVFC 53 % Chance of Winning AVFC 47 % Two of the fierce rivals will now be going against each other in the fourth Premier League match week, as Everton faces Aston Villa. This anticipated clash will take place on 13 September at 7:30 PM IST, as Everton enjoys the home ground advantage with the match being at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The team has received a good start to the new season, standing at number 5 in the rankings with 2 wins in 3 matches. A win in the next game over Aston Villa would help them get closer to the top three spots. On the other hand, Aston Villa has still not secured a single win this season, as the team holds 19th spot in the standings. They will also be eager to secure the first win of the season against Everton. In its previous match, Everton secured an impressive victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-3, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa suffered a brutal loss against Crystal Palace by 0-3, which was a home game for the team. As one team eyes to continue its winning momentum, the other aims to get its first win of the season.

Facts: Everton and Aston Villa’s last clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium ended in favour of Aston Villa by 0-1.

Everton has not defeated Aston Villa since the 2015/16 edition of the Premier League, when they last won by 1-3.

Out of the last five victories secured by Everton over Aston Villa, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Everton has not won any of their last five head-to-head matches against Aston Villa at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the team losing three of them.

Everton vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Everton in their clashes against each other. Even in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has been strong with four wins, and Everton has not won even a single game, with one match ending in a draw.

However, Everton has shown better form this season and also takes the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. The team has won both of its last two home games in the Premier League, defeating Southampton by 2-0 and Brighton also by 2-0.

On the other hand, Aston Villa is eager to regain its winning momentum, and they also have a strong record over Everton, which might help to turn the tables. But, it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Manchester United by 2-0 and Brighton by 1-0.

Everton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the Premier League between Everton and Aston Villa will be a close one, as Everton heads as the favourites to win. Although the team has not been strong over Aston Villa lately, their home ground advantage, combined with a winning streak, will play a crucial role in boosting the team's confidence and securing its third win of the season. On the other hand, Aston Villa has been strong against Everton, but the team has struggled to secure wins lately in the Premier League. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 2.46, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.95.

Everton, even after losing its first game, has secured two consecutive wins, which puts it at number 5 in the Premier League standings. The team has scored 5 goals till now, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.66, and they have also made 16 shots, out of which only 6 shots were on target inside the box. Everton currently holds an XG rate of 4.33, and they have also made 1144 passes in 3 matches. Their defensive unit has done well this season, conceding 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and the team has secured 26 interceptions with 18 blocks in 3 matches.

Their forward side covers three strong players, such as Dwight McNeil, with 6 passes in just one appearance, Beto, with a goal and 29 passes in 3 appearances, and Iliman Ndiaye, with 2 goals and 65 passes. Moving to the midfield unit, Everton has Jack Grealish, with 4 assists and 81 passes in 3 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with a goal and an assist, James Garner, with a goal and 135 passes, Idrissa Gueye, with 118 passes and 6 tackles, Charly Alcaraz, with 32 passes and 4 tackles, and Tim Iroegbunam, with 43 passes and 4 blocks. Their defensive side covers some key performers such as Michael Keane, with 3 tackles and 4 interceptions in 3 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions, Jake O'Brien, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions, Vitalii Mykolenko, with a tackle and an interception in one appearance, Nathan Patterson, with 94 tackles and 26 interceptions in 49 appearances, Adam Aznou, and Elijah Campbell. Jordan Pickford would once again be their primary goalkeeper with a clean sheet and 8 saves in 3 appearances.

Everton did suffer a loss in its first match of the season, but their squad has been stronger than before as it prepares for the upcoming match against Aston Villa. A strong line-up with consistent performances will be helpful for the team to get its third win of the season. Taking a look at its last five matches, the team has scored 8 and conceded 3 goals, highlighting the strength of their attacking as well as defending sides. Along with that, three of their last five Premier League matches have ended in a clean sheet, which will be capable enough for them to put pressure on the attackers of Aston Villa. It is likely for Everton to win the next game against Aston Villa with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will aim to regain its form, considering its strong record against Everton in the Premier League. But the team currently holds 19th spot in the rankings with two losses and a draw in 3 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored 2 and conceded 6 goals. This season, they have still not been able to score a goal, putting their goal-per-match rate at nil, but the team has made 18 shots, out of which 14 shots remained on target inside the box. As of now, their XG rate stands at 2.53, and the team has also made 1428 passes in 3 matches combined. On its defensive side, they have conceded 4 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.33, yet they have made 22 interceptions and 11 blocks in 3 matches.

The team has strong players in its forward unit, such as Ollie Watkins, with 44 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 27 passes, Morgan Rogers, with 72 passes and 2 tackles, and Evann Guessand, with 16 passes and 2 tackles in 2 appearances. To the midfield, Aston Villa has Youri Tielmans, with 192 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, John McGinn, with 96 passes and 2 tackles, Harvey Elliot, Amadou Onana, with 72 passes and 5 interceptions in 2 appearances, Emiliano Buendía, with 37 passes and 4 tackles, and Boubacar Kamara, with 45 passes and 3 tackles. Their defensive side covers players such as Matty Cash, with 5 tackles and 5 blocks in 3 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with a tackle in 2 appearances, Ian Maatsen, with a tackle and an interception, Tyrone Mings, with 4 interceptions and a block in 3 appearances, Lucas Digne, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions, Pau Torres, with 3 tackles and a block in 2 appearances, and Lamare Bogarde, with 27 passes. Marco Bizot will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having a clean sheet and 4 saves in 2 appearances.

Everton and Aston Villa will be able to bring their best line-ups for the upcoming match, as no player from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League. Aston Villa has received 5 yellow cards and one red card in 3 matches, which makes them more likely to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Everton.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Everton vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 233

Everton Wins: 83

Aston Villa Wins: 89

Matches are Drawn: 61

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.46

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.