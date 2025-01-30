NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction NFFC 53 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 47 % Bet now! The 24th match week of the Premier League is approaching, and it is anticipated to be a thriller, as Nottingham Forest and Brighton will be going against each other in the first match. This match will be played on 1 February at 6:00 PM at the City Ground, which provides home ground advantage to Nottingham Forest. They have been performing well in this tournament, being able to grab 13 wins in 23 matches, which puts them in the 3rd spot in the standings with 33 points. The team will be eager for another win to reach the top two. On the other hand, Brighton holds the 9th spot with 8 wins in 23 matches and will be looking forward to closing into the top five with a win in this clash. In their previous match, Nottingham Forest suffered a devastating loss, as they lost the away game against Bournemouth by 5-0, which was the biggest clean sheet for the team recently. On the other hand, Brighton also lost their previous match against Everton by 0-1, as they head left to the next game to regain their winning momentum. Although both teams are entering to regain their form, only one of them will be able to succeed in the same, which makes the upcoming match interesting.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Brighton holds the upper hand over Nottingham Forest in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League. In their last five games, Brighton has been able to secure wins in two of them, Nottingham Forest won one, while the remaining two games ended up in a draw.

However, Nottingham Forest has been in better form lately, and the team also holds the home-ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. The team has been undefeated in their last two home matches, which were against Southampton and Liverpool. They were able to score 4 goals combined in these games and conceded just two goals, showcasing their defensive strength in home matches.

On the other hand, Brighton will also be a close contender in this game as their records over Nottingham Forest have been great lately. The team is also doing well in its away games, as they have won two of their last three away matches, one of which ended in a draw. Thus, the upcoming match between these two teams will be a close one.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest enters the upcoming match against Brighton as the clear favourites to come out victorious. The team has maintained a better overall form throughout the tournament and also has the home-ground advantage, which will further help them gain the upper hand and become victorious. Their attack has been good, scoring 9 goals combined in the last five matches, while in defence, the team has also scored two clean sheets. Thus, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.50, has a higher chance of winning over Brighton, with the odds of 2.88, who could turn the tables easily.

Nottingham Forest has shown some impressive performances in this tournament, as the team holds the 3rd spot in the standings with 13 wins in 23 matches. Out of the remaining ten games, the team only lost 5, and 5 ended up in a draw. In their attack, the team scored 33 goals, with the goal-per-match rate being 1.43. Also, the team has made 296 shots, out of which 105 were on target, scoring two penalties and creating 40 big chances. When it comes to their defence, they have been strong with 9 clean sheets and 69 saves till now. Also, the team conceded just 27 goals, with the goals conceded per match also being low at 1.17.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood has been the top performer with 14 goals and two assists in 23 appearances. In the upcoming match, he will also be coming with players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 19 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 2 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, and Ola Aina, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will rely on Matz Sels, with 9 clean sheets and 69 saves in 23 appearances.

This shows that the upcoming match against Brighton could be an opportunity for Nottingham Forest to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. Also, they will have the home-ground advantage, which could further help them to take the upper hand in the next game. In their last two home matches, the team has scored 4 goals combined and conceded just 3 goals, which shows that their attack has been able to perform well. But the team still needs some improvements in their defence, as they have conceded 8 goals in their last three games. Although they have a total of 9 clean sheets, it may be challenging to grab another one in the match against Brighton. It can be predicted for Nottingham Forest to win the match by a margin of at least one goal.

On the other hand, Brighton is also a close competitor in the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, which shows that the game could go either way. Brighton holds the 9th spot in the tournament standings, with just 8 wins and 5 losses in 23 matches. Their goal-scoring ability has been impressive, with 35 goals at the rate of 1.52 goals per match, along with 326 shots, out of which 106 were on target. The team has also created 40 big chances but scored just one penalty. In their defence, they have 5 clean sheets with 59 saves while conceding 31 goals till now.

For Brighton, their star striker has been Danny Welbeck, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances. He will be accompanied in the next game with players like João Pedro, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 17 appearances, Georginio Rutter, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, and Yankuba Minteh, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 18 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be keeping the goal, as he holds 56 saves and 4 clean sheets for the team in 21 appearances.

None of the players from Nottingham Forest or Brighton is currently close to a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards. Thus, both teams will be entering the upcoming match without any issues or worries about the yellow cards, which could lead to reduced play time for some players. However, it can be predicted for Brighton to receive at least two yellow cards in the next clash against Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 42

Nottingham Forest Wins: 17

Brighton Wins: 13

Matches are Drawn: 12

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.50

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.88

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.