WHU (West Ham United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction WHU 23 % Chance of Winning CHE 77 % Bet Now! The second match week of the Premier League is about to begin with an exciting clash, which will be played between West Ham United and Chelsea. This anticipated clash will be played on 23 August at 12:30 AM IST at the London Stadium, which means West Ham United takes the home ground advantage. Unfortunately, the team was not able to start off the new season well, as they suffered a loss against Sunderland, putting them in the bottom spots in the standings. Now, they will be eager to turn the tables against Chelsea and get a win. On the other hand, Chelsea was also not able to win its initial game, and now stands at the 11th spot in the standings. The upcoming match against West Ham United is set to be a great opportunity for them to get their first win. In its previous match, West Ham United suffered a loss against Sunderland by 3-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea had drawn its previous game against Crystal Palace, which was a home game for them. Now, both teams eye their first win in the Premier League 2025-26 season, in the next game.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against West Ham United in their clashes against each other. Even in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has come out victorious three times while West Ham United has won one, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

With this strong record over West Ham United, Chelsea enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. But their record in away games has been mixed, as in the last two away games the team secured a win against Nottingham Forest by 0-1 and lost the other against Newcastle United by 2-0.

On the other hand, West Ham United will be taking the home ground advantage, which could give them a slight edge. However, it should be noted that the team has been winless in its last two home games, losing against Nottingham Forest by 1-2, while the other one against Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between West Ham United and Chelsea will be an intense one, as Chelsea comes out as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against West Ham United in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to secure a crucial victory to rise in the standings. On the other hand, West Ham United will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win over Chelsea. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.72, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against West Ham United, with the odds of 4.55.

Chelsea didn't get a good start to the latest edition of the Premier League, as the team stands at the 11th spot in the standings. They were not able to score even a single goal in the last game, but managed to make 6 shots, out of which all were on target inside the box. Along with that, the team also maintained their XG rate at 1.6 in the last game, and made 568 passes. Their defensive unit remained at its peak, ending the game with a clean sheet along with 11 interceptions and 4 blocks.

Taking a look at Chelsea’s line-up, you will be able to find forwards such as Pedro Neto, with 31 passes and a tackle in the last game, Jamie Gittens, with 14 passes and a tackle, João Pedro, with 13 passes, Liam Delap, with 4 passes, Nicolas Jackson, with 24 goals and 10 assists in 65 appearances, and Tyrique Goerge, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances. Their midfield unit is also strong having players such as Cole Palmer, with 37 passes and a tackle in the last game, Enzo Fernández, with 37 passes, Moisés Caicedo, with 67 passes and 5 tackles, Dário Essugo, Andrey Santos, with 6 passes, and Roméo Lavia, with a goal and an assist in 46 appearances. In its defensive side, Chelsea has various options such as Reece James, with a tackle and 4 interceptions in the last game, Marc Cucurella, with a tackle and a block, Josh Acheampong, with 2 tackles and an interception, Trevoh Chalobah, with an interception and a block, Jorrel Hato, Levi Colwill, with 74 interceptions and 38 blocks in 75 appearances, Malo Gusto, with 41 interceptions and 12 blocks in 60 appearances, and Tosin Adarabioyo, with 104 interceptions and 53 blocks in 100 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper, having secured a clean sheet and 4 saves in the last game.

Chelsea will be taking advantage of its strong line-up, combined with their winning momentum and a strong record against West Ham United, to come out victorious in the next game. In its last five matches, Chelsea has scored a combined total of 5 goals and conceded just 2 goals in these games. Moreover, three of their last five matches have ended in a clean sheet for the team, and this will impose some challenges to the attacking side of West Ham United. Thus, it is also likely that Chelsea will win the next game over West Ham United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, things could be challenging for West Ham United in the upcoming clash, as they now stand at the 19th spot in the standings. Their team form remains mixed, as in their last five matches, the team has scored 7 goals combined, and even conceded the same number of goals. Currently, in this season, West Ham United has failed to score any goals in the opening match they played, as their goal-per-match rate also stands at zero. The team made 8 shots, out of which 6 were on target inside the box, and they also completed 25% crosses. But their defensive side was not able to perform well, as the team ended up conceding 3 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 3, and they also made 4 interceptions and one block in the game.

For West Ham United, the team has forwards such as Jarrod Bowen, with 2 shots and 29 passes in the last game, Niclas Füllkrug, with 2 shots and 23 passes in the last game, Crysencio Summerville, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 53 appearances, Callum Wilson, with 88 goals and 23 assists in 240 appearances, and Callum Marshall. Moving to their midfielders, the team will be heading with stars like James Ward-Prowse, with 46 passes in the last game, Guido Rodriguez, with 32 passes in the last game, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 33 passes in the last game, Lucas Paquetá, with an impressive total of 64 passes in the last game, Andy Irving, with 6 passes in the last game, and Lewis Orford. In its defensive side, West Ham United has Jean-Clair Todibo, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in the last game, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a tackle and an interception in the last game, Maximilian Kilman, with 3 tackles in the last game, Nayef Aguerd, with a block in the last game, Ollie Scarles, and Emerson. Mads Hermansen will be their goalkeeper, as he secured two saves in the initial game, but also conceded 3 goals.

Both teams will be able to have a fair encounter against each other, as no players from either West Ham United or Chelsea are close to a suspension in the Premier League. But the record of West Ham United has not been good in this case, as the team also received a yellow card in its previous match. It can be predicted that West Ham United will receive a yellow card in the next game against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 122

West Ham United Wins: 44

Chelsea Wins: 55

Matches are Drawn: 23

West Ham United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.55

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.72

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.25

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.