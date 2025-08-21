Facts: Abhishek Goswami has scored 85 runs in the last 2 matches for Kashi Rudras.

Atal Bihari Rai is the leading wicket taker for Kashi Rudras with five wickets in 2 matches.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

The Noida Kings head into this contest on the back of a 14-run loss against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in their last match. Bowling first, the Kings conceded a huge score of 186/7. Yuvraj Singh (2/43) and Jasmer Dhankhar (2/38) were the pick of the bowlers, while Kunal, Naman, and Karn Sharma each bagged one wicket.

In pursuit of 187 runs, the Kings were bowled out for 172 in 19.3 overs. Priyanshu Pandey (53 runs in 24 balls) and Ravi Singh (30 runs in 17 balls) fought valiantly with a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Once this duo was out, the Kings had no chance of making a comeback in the contest.

The Kashi Rudras are off to a dominating start to their season, with two wins in two matches. The Rudras defeated the Gorakhpur Lions by 50 runs in their first match of the season, and in the previous match, the Rudras scored 201/3 and then restricted the Kanpur Superstars to 177/8.

Abhishek Goswami was the standout with the bat, smashing 84 runs in 52 balls, while Uvais Ahmad (48 runs in 29 balls) and Upendra Yadav (45 runs in 19 balls) played quick-fire knocks. In the bowling department, Sunil Kumar was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3/25, and Atal Bihari Rai also picked up two wickets. With this win, the Rudras climbed to the top of the points table.

Noida Kings to Win: 46%

Kashi Rudras to Win: 54%

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Upendra Yadav has been a great addition to the Kashi Rudras squad this season where he made an impact with the bat with his big hitting in both the matches smashing a total of 63 runs in 2 matches which includes a knock of 45 runs in 19 balls. He bats in the top four and scores runs quickly, given his current form, we predict Upendra Yadav’s score to be over 22 runs against the Kings.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won five of the seven matches played in the UP T20 League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow this season. The pitch has favoured the batters, where the average 1st innings score is around 180-185 runs and expect another high scoring game in this match.

Kashi Rudra's both victories this season have come while batting first. In contrast the Noida Kings didn't get the chance to bat first this season and their only win came while chasing. But if you look at the way the pitch has behaved the team that wins the toss is more likely to bat first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, the weather in Lucknow will be mostly cloudy. The city can expect a high of 30°C with a 15% chance of precipitation, and humidity will be at 89% with winds reaching 16 km/h.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won one and lost of the last two matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. They lost their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 14 runs.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won their last two matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudra's Head to Head Record

Noida Kings and Kashi Rudras squared off in five matches in the UP T20 League. The Kashi Rudras hold the upperhand with four wins, while the Noida Kings managed to win just one match.

Matches Played: 5

Noida Kings Won: 1

Kashi Rudras Won: 4

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Noida Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kashi Rudras @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Noida Kings opening pair of Shivam Choudhary and Anivesh Choudhary averaged 37.5 runs per match in the last two matches played this season. In contrast, Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 29 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Noida Kings openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kashi Rudras openers.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Shivam Chaudhary to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Shivam Chaudhary scored 14 runs in 12 balls smashing one four and one six against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and before that he smashed 26 runs in 16 balls against the Lucknow Falcons. In both the matches Shivam has gotten off to good starts but failed to convert into big ones. We expect him to kick on and convert his start into a big knock in this fixture against Kashi.

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored 19 runs in 20 balls in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars and before that in his first outing of the season, Sharma scored 39 runs in 19 balls and was the top batter for the Rudras. Overall this season he has scored 58 runs in 2 matches averaging 29. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters for Kashi.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari bowled an economical spell of 1/37 in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. Before that in his first outing of the season against the Lucknow Falcons, Naman bowled a match winning spell of 4/28 and was the top bowler for the Kings. Overall this season he has taken five wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for the Kings.

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken five wickets in two matches, averaging 9.50 and has been the top bowler in one of the matches. He has bowled two match winning spells for Kashi this season and in both matches he has taken a minimum of two wickets. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.