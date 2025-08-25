Facts: Muralidhara Venkatesh has scored 226 runs in 7 matches for the Mysore Warriors.

SU Karthik Scored 227 runs in 8 matches for the Mysore Warriors.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning

The Shivamogga Lions put up a courageous fight but ultimately fell short by just five runs in a high-scoring encounter against the Mangalore Dragons in their last match. Chasing a massive target of 201, their innings was built around a sensational knock by Tushar Singh. He was the star of the show, scoring a blistering 89 runs off just 48 balls, an innings that included six fours and seven sixes. Aneeshwar Gautam also provided valuable support with a steady 35.

However, after these two batsmen fell, the Lions lost momentum and a flurry of wickets. The middle order failed to build on the foundation laid by Singh and Gautam. Despite a late cameo from Hardik Raj, who hit a quickfire 32 off 14 balls, the team couldn't get over the finish line. The disciplined bowling from the Mangalore Dragons in the final overs proved to be the difference, as the Shivamogga Lions finished their innings on 195 for 7.

Mysore Warriors are coming off a tough loss against the Hubli Tigers by five wickets, after a disappointing batting performance saw them post a low total of 129 for 8. The innings struggled to gain momentum, with most of the top order failing to convert their starts. Manish Pandey and M Venkatesh both fell cheaply, putting pressure on the middle order. The only notable contributions came from SU Karthik, who scored a half-century with 53 runs off 37 balls, and Srinivas Sharath, who provided a late flourish with 27 runs.

Despite the low score, the Warriors' bowlers tried to make a match out of it. Krishnappa Gowtham was the pick of the bowlers, taking an impressive 3 wickets for just 21 runs. Kushaal Wadhwani also chipped in with a wicket. However, the total was simply not enough to defend against the Hubli Tigers' strong batting lineup. The Warriors ultimately lost by 5 wickets, with the Tigers chasing down the target comfortably in just 14.2 overs.

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 36%

Mysore Warriors Chance of Winning: 64%

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Predictin & Betting Tips 2025

Tushar Singh scored 89 runs in 48 balls, smashing six fours and seven sixes against the Mangalore Dragons. He was benched for most of the season, but in the one game he played, he proved that he belongs in the big league. We expect Tushar to make full use of this opportunity, carry his good form from the last match, and score over 20 runs against the Mysore Warriors.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Toss Prediction

In the 24 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 15 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 155-160.

Weather Report

On Sunday, August 24th, Mysore's weather will be mostly cloudy. The temperature will be 27°C with a gentle wind of 16 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation, and the humidity will be 63%.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions have lost seven of their last eight matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Lions lost their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by five runs.

Mysore Warriors News & Players List

Mysore Warriors Players List

SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Gowtham Sagar, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM.

Predicted Playing XI

Karthik SU Batter Codanda Ajit Karthik All-rounder Muralidhara Venkatesh All-rounder Harshil Dharmani Batter Manish Pandey (c) Batter Lankesh KS Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shikhar Shetty Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Mysore Warriors Recent Form

Mysore Warriors won two, lost four and two matches ended in no result in the last eight matches played this season in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors lost their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 5 wickets.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Head to Head Record

The Mysore Warriors and Shivamogga Lions have squared off in seven matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Warriors have the upper hand with four wins, while the Lions have won two matches and one match ended in no result.

Matches Played: 7

Mysore Warriors: 4

Shivamogga Lions: 2

No Result: 1

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Betting Odds

Mysore Warriors to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions @ 1.59 (Parimatch)

The Shivamogga Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal have averaged just 14 runs per match in the six matches played this season. In comparison, the Mysore Warriors' opening pair of SU Karthik and Karthik CA have averaged 24 runs for the first wicket over their last seven matches this season. Given the recent form of both teams' openers, we are backing the Mysore Warriors to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions.

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Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Top Batters

Tushar Singh to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Tushar Singh delivered an explosive innings of 89 runs from just 48 balls against the Mangalore Dragons, a knock that featured six fours and seven sixes. Having been benched for most of the season, he proved his worth in the one game he played. We expect Tushar to capitalize on this opportunity, carry his stellar form into the next match, and finish as the top batter for the Shivamogga Lions.

Muralidhara Venkatesh to be the Top Batter for Mysore Warriors

Muralidhara Venkatesh struggled to score runs in the last match against the Hubli Tigers in the last match. This season, Venkatesh has been in superb form, accumulating 226 runs in 7 innings at an impressive average of 52.25. He has also been his team's top scorer in two of those matches. Given his outstanding performance in the last game, we expect Venkatesh to carry his good form and play another impactful knock against the Lions.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vasuki Koushik picked up one wicket while conceding 9 runs in the last match against the Dragons. So far this season, Koushik has taken eight wickets in seven matches and has been the top bowler for the Lions in four of those matches. With the Lions in desperate need of a win, we are backing Vasuki Koushik to deliver a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for his team.

Prasidh Krishna to be the Top Bowler for the Mysore Warriors

Prasidh Krishna playing his first match of the season for the Mysore Warriors picked up two wickets and was the top bowler for the Warriors. He has carried his good run of form from the IPL season into this tournament and in a must win match for the Warriors, we back Krishna to be the top bowler for the Warriors.