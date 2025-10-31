Facts: West Indies captain Shai Hope needs 27 runs to cross the 300-run mark against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Pakistan had managed just one win in the first 12 ODI games against West Indies.

West Indies vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

West Indies’ harrowing run refuses to abate as they lost the T20I series at home to Pakistan as well. They had previously lost 0-5 to Australia at home while in ODI cricket, the team from the Caribbean were whitewashed 0-3 in England. At home, however, they have won each of their previous three ODI series. They are currently ranked 10th and need to gather points in order to get automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

Pakistan shocked the cricketing world with an away T20I series win against West Indies to begin their tour. They, however, suffered a setback with batsman Fakhar Zaman being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Despite the setback, the Falcons will come into the series full of confidence and looking to heap further misery on the hosts.

West Indies Chance of Winning - 65%

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 35%

West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

With the way that the pitch is expected to behave, the top order will find it difficult to get going in Tarouba. The bowlers are likely to get early breakthroughs, but the middle order should provide some stability to both teams. Hence, we’re backing the middle order batters to go big in the game.

For the West Indies, we have our eye on Keacy Carty and Shai Hope to lead the runscoring charts. The duo are the most in-form batters for the Windies in recent games with an aggregate of 1061 runs in the previous 10 games. Captain Mohammad Rizwan is our pick to go big for the visitors. He has been in stellar form, scoring 425 runs in the previous 10 games and is likely to build on that in the Caribbean islands.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies batsmen to hit more sixes in the match 2.20 Bet on Batery A West Indies batsman to score a fifty in the game 1.45 Bet on Batery Pakistan batsmen to hit more fours 1.50 Bet on Batery

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The pitch favours quick bowlers over spinners, but still has enough for the batsmen to take advantage of. The only ODI that the venue has hosted saw India post 351 on the board in the first innings and defeat West Indies. Going by the team’s performances and the little historic data in the 50-over format at the venue, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and post an imposing total.

Weather Report

There’s a 45% chance of rain during the early hours of the match with a windy afternoon in store for the players. While it is forecast to be a very humid day, the rain should dissipate as the match progresses and we’re likely to see a result in the game.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Keacy Carty Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Justin Greaves Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Shamar Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Jediah Blades Bowler

West Indies Team Form

The West Indies have a contrasting record in ODI cricket depending on the venue. At home, they have won three consecutive home series, but have failed to win any of their previous four away series. In the last five games, the Windies have lost thrice and won just once.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Batter Salman Agha Batter Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper Hasan Ali Bowler Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Winless in 6 games, Pakistan have to fight their recent form in ODI cricket to live up to the expectations that have been set since their win in the T20I series. They were whitewashed 0-3 by New Zealand but prior to that loss, they had won five consecutive away series.

West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head

The West Indies hold a slight edge over Pakistan in the head-to-head record with 71 wins as compared to 63 losses while three games have ended on level terms. In the Caribbean, the hosts lead 16-15. In the last five games, Pakistan have registered four wins, highlighting the gap in quality between the two teams.

Head to Head

West Indies: 71

Pakistan: 63

Tied: 3

West Indies vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Expect the bowlers to dominate the powerplay overs

With the pitch likely to favour fast bowlers, we are expecting them to go through the batsmen like a hot knife through butter. Both teams possess quality quick bowlers and hence, we’re backing them to dominate the proceedings against the top order. We don’t feel the openers of either team would put up a big score and are backing odds of 1.45 and 1.48 on Melbet for West Indies and Pakistan, respectively, to score 53 or fewer runs in the first 10 overs.

West Indies vs Pakistan Odi Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Batters

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batsman

28-year-old Keacy Carty has been a breath of fresh air in ODI cricket for the ailing West Indies side ever since his debut back in 2022. The hard-hitting batsman has scored 721 runs in his last 10 games for the Windies and will be captain Shai Hope’s go-to man with the bat to go big in the game.

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batsman

The Pakistan captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has been a rock in the middle order for the team, averaging over 47 in the last 10 games. The 33-year-old has averaged over 40 in each of the last three seasons and will be expected to lead the team’s runscoring charts come the end of the series.

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Young pacer Jayden Seales comes into the game on the back of 13 wickets in 6 games, bowling at an economy rate of around 6 runs per over. The 23-year-old has taken two wickets in as many games against Pakistan and will be keen on adding to that tally in Tarouba.

Naseem Shah to be Pakistan’s top bowler

22-year-old pacer Naseem Shah made the most of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence and has become a mainstay in the team with his explosive performances. In his previous 9 games, Naseem has taken 13 wickets and his pace will be a lethal weapon for the visitors in the bowling-friendly wickets in West Indies.