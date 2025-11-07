MCI (Manchester City) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction MCI 52 % Chance of Winning LIV 48 % A high-stakes encounter will take place in the eleventh match week of the Premier League, as Manchester City will be facing Liverpool in the last match of the week. This match will be played on 9 November at 10:00 PM IST, as Manchester City takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Etihad Stadium. They have been among the top contenders in the current edition of the Premier League, holding the 2nd spot in the standings with 6 wins in 10 matches. Their upcoming match against Liverpool will be helpful to them to reach closer to the top spot. On the other hand, Liverpool has regained its form as the team now holds 3rd spot in the standings with 6 wins in 10 games. The team will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the upcoming match against Manchester City. In its previous match, Manchester City secured a win over Bournemouth by 3-1, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool won its previous match against Aston Villa by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. With both teams aiming to get their 7th win this season, only one will be able to get it in the next Premier League match.

Facts: The last time Manchester City and Liverpool faced each other at Etihad Stadium, the match ended in favour of the away team by 0-2.

Manchester City last defeated Liverpool during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 4-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Liverpool, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City and Liverpool have secured two wins each, as one game ended in a draw.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Manchester City in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand with two wins, as Manchester City won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

But Manchester City has shown better form lately and also takes the home ground advantage, due to which they have a higher chance of winning the next game. The team has come out victorious in both of its last two home games, winning against Everton by 2-0 and Bournemouth by 3-1.

On the other hand, Liverpool will take advantage of their strong record against Manchester City, which could help them turn the tables. But it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Chelsea by 2-1 and Brentford by 3-2.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The last clash of the 11th match week in the Premier League will keep fans glued to their seats, as Manchester City goes to the game against Liverpool being the favourites to win. They have shown better form lately in the Premier League, and also take the home ground advantage, which will help them to get the win. On the other hand, Liverpool has been dominant against Manchester City in the head-to-head encounters, which puts them as a close contender for the next game. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.88, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Liverpool, with the odds of 3.95.

Manchester City's dominant form this season continues, as the team holds 2nd spot in the standings with 6 wins and 3 losses in 10 matches. This season, the team has scored 20 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 102 shots out of which 50 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester City is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, still their XG rate stands at 18 after ten games. The team has been strong with the defensive side too, conceding 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.80; and they have also made 72 interceptions and 26 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Erling Haaland, with 13 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Jérémy Doku, with 3 assists and 202 passes. Moving to the middle, the team has Rayan Cherki, with a goal and 2 assists in 5 appearances, Nico González, with 465 passes and 16 tackles in 9 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with an assist and 310 passes in 10 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 497 passes in 8 appearances, Nico O'Reilly, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, and Phil Foden, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances. Manchester City has a formidable defensive side for the next game, with players such as Rúben Dias, with 5 tackles and 10 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with an assist and 5 tackles in 6 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 13 saves in 7 appearances.

Manchester City will be going to the next Premier League match against Liverpool with a strong squad, which will play a vital role in its win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 11 and conceded 3 goals, which also highlights its overall dominance in the current phases of the tournament. Out of the last four wins secured by Manchester City, two of them have been with a clean sheet, which will allow them to put pressure on the attacking side of Liverpool. It is likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Liverpool with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Liverpool had a great start to the tournament, but their recent string of losses has pushed them 3rd in the standings with 6 wins and 4 losses in 10 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded 9 goals, which shows that some challenges have been faced by the defensive side. This season, the team has scored 18 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.80, and they have also made 90 shots out of which 42 shots remained on target inside the box. Liverpool has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of four), as their XG rate stands at 17.30 after ten games. The concern lies with the defensive side, as the team has conceded 14 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.40; still, they have made 66 interceptions and 25 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Mohamed Salah, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 10 appearances, Hugo Ekitiké, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Cody Gakpo, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with 3 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, and Alexis Mac Allister, with 2 assists and 318 passes in 9 appearances. Liverpool has got some depth to the defensive side, with the help of players such as Virgil van Dijk, with 7 tackles and 10 interceptions in 10 appearances, Conor Bradley, with 7 tackles and 5 interceptions in 8 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 17 tackles and 6 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Andy Robertson, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in 5 appearances. Giorgi Mamardashvili will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 14 saves in 4 appearances.

Conor Bradley, Milos Kerkez, and Dominik Szoboszlai from Liverpool are close to being suspended in the Premier League, having three yellow cards each to their names. No player from Manchester City is close to being suspended due to their yellow card count, which will allow them to use their line-ups wisely. It is also likely that Liverpool will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Liverpool in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 198

Manchester City Wins: 50

Liverpool Wins: 95

Matches are Drawn: 53

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.88

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.