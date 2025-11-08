Boland vs Titans Chance of Winning

Boland struggled to make an impact last season but have been sensational so far this season as they are perfect after three games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they dominated against Western Province, Boland batted first and scored 173 runs and eventually won the game by 65 runs.

Titans had a solid campaign last season as they made the finals and got off to a great start as they beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the opening game but in the last match they struggled against Warriors as they lost the game by 86 runs. As per our calculations, Boland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Boland’ chances of winning - 61%

Titans’ chances of winning - 39%

Boland vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Gavin Kaplan only played five games last season and he ended up with 95 runs with an average of 23.75. In the last match he scored 32 off 21 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Andile Phehlukwayo had a decent campaign last season as in three innings he scored 69 runs with an average of 34.50. In the two games thus far he has scored 16 and 8 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Paarl during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Boland News & Player List

Boland Player List

Blayde Capell,Gavin Kaplan,Clyde Fortuin (c) (wk),Aviwe Mgijima,Gysbert Wege,Jhedli van Briesies,Ferisco Adams,Keith Dudgeon,Imran Manack,Glenton Stuurman,Siyabonga Mahima, Lehan Botha

Predicted Playing XI

Blayde Capell Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Lehan Botha Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Jhedli van Briesies All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Keith Dudgeon Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland have been exceptional this season as so far they have three wins in three games and are at the top of the table.

Titans News & Player List

Titans Player List

Andile Phehlukwayo,Steve Stolk,Lethabo Phahlamohlaka,Neil Brand,Sibonelo Makhanya,Keagan Lion Cachet (wk),Dayyaan Galiem,Duan Jansen,Roelof van der Merwe (c),Junior Dala,Tabraiz Shamsi, Tsepo Ndwandwa,Merrick Brett,Lesego Senokwane,Schalk Engelbrecht,Lhuan-dre Pretorius,Rivaldo Moonsamy,Letsholo Selemela,Jorich Van Schalkwyk,Lesego Kokohlabana,Janco Smit

Predicted Playing XI

Andile Phehlukwayo Batter Steve Stolk Batter Lethabo Phahlamohlaka Batter Neil Brand Batter Keagan Lion Cachet Wicket-keeper Sibonelo Makhanya All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem Batter Duan Jansen All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Junior Dala Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans won the opening game of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland but in the last match they lost against Warriors.

Boland vs Titans Head to Head

Boland and Titans have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Last season both sides went head to head and Titans won the game.

Head to Head

Boland: 02

Titans: 02

Boland vs Titans Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Titans

Boland and Titans headed into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Titans were exceptional last season as they made the finals last season but so far this season they have struggled for consistency as Titans have one win and one loss in two games. On the other hand, after a difficult season last year, it seems as if they have turned things around this year as Boland have managed three wins in three games and have been the best team in the group stages this season. Last season Titans dominated this fixture as they beat Boland by 94 runs. In the three games thus far, Boland has conceded an opening stand of 5, 3 and 4 which makes us believe Boland will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Titans Top Batters

Lehan Botha to be Boland’ top batter

Lehan Botha has been sensational so far this season. In the last game he scored a half century and with 94 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keagan Lion Cachet to be Titans’ top batter

Keagan Lion Cachet has got off to a great start this season as he has been the standout batter so far. With 79 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Titans Top Bowlers

Keith Dudgeon to be Boland’ top bowler

Keith Dudgeon was brilliant in the last game as he bagged three wickets and had the bowling figures in the game. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ top bowler

Dayyaan Galiem did not bag a wicket in the last game but was excellent as he only conceded 29 runs. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.