Facts

Haryana’s Nikhil Kashyap is the second highest wicket-taker of the Ranji Trophy with 20 wickets in six innings.

Mayank Mishra leads Uttarakhand’s bowling attack with 15 wickets in four innings so far.

Haryana and Uttarakhand faced each other twice in the Ranji Trophy and both games were drawn.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Haryana are absolutely invincible at the moment as they come into this game on the back of three successive victories. In the previous game against Gujarat, the latter scored 163 while batting first and the Ankit Kumar-led side overcame the target with ease, having posted 239 runs on the board. Wicket-keeper batter Yashvardhan Dala top-scored with 55 runs, followed by Parth Vats and Dheeru Singh who scored 48 and 41 runs, respectively. The bowlers put pressure on Gujarat the second time around and they were bundled out for 137 which allowed Haryana to take a four-wicket victory.

Uttarakhand were quite successful in the last game against Services where the former scored 257 runs. Middle order batters Jagadeesha Suchith and Saurabh Rawat led the innings with scores of 67 and 56 runs, respectively. Services were restricted to 223 runs but Uttarakhand’s second innings with the bat was a disaster, having been bowled out for a mere 88 runs. Despite that, the bowlers came through and dismissed the opposition for 105 runs which handed the Kunal Chandela-led team a close 17-run win.

Haryana chance of winning - 66%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 34%

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Tips

Haryana to score low before first dismissal

Haryana’s Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar have opened for the team since the start of the season but their partnership has seen a gradual decline, and they are struggling to set up double digit scores together. In the three matches they have played thus far, the pair secured stands of 6, 2, 6, 8, 10 and 16 runs. They are absolutely not in a position to put up a fight against Uttarakhand’s bowlers, especially with the likes of Mayank Mishra and Devendra Singh Bora.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Tripura elected to bat first in the previous game against Haryana hosted at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, and it turned out to be a mistake since they lost terribly. In the 2024 season, the teams batting and fielding first had a 1-1 record while the remaining game was drawn. Nevertheless, the toss winners chose to bowl first twice which makes it the top choice in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Sunny and clear skies are expected to prevail at Rohtak and there is absolutely no likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is set to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Clear no rain 26* no wind

Clear no rain 26* no wind

Haryana & Uttarakhand Player List

Playing HAR UTRH First Team Second Team no information yet

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand got rather lucky with their victory last time out where their bowlers pulled off a miracle. They are, however, still on the backfoot as they take on Haryana.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Both head-to-head games between Haryana and Uttarakhand so far have concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Haryana - 0

Uttarakhand - 0

Draw - 2

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Parth Vats to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Parth Vats was the second leading batter for Haryana in the last game against Gujarat where he scored 48 and 14* runs. He built a massive gap over the other batters with a whopping 245 runs in five innings, including a ton and a half-century. With an exceptional average of 81.66, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Bhupen Lalwani to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Bhupen Lalwani was not among the top scorers for Uttarakhand with 25 and 7 runs against Services last time around. However, he remains their top run scorer overall with 203 runs in five innings and an average of 40.60. He has two half-centuries under his belt and will be anticipated to lead the charge against Haryana.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Nikhil Kashyap to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Nikhil Kashyap emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Haryana against Gujarat since he claimed three wickets in the first game and a four-wicket haul in the second innings. He has extended his lead at the top with 20 wickets in six innings and an excellent average of 11.40, making him the favorite against Uttarakhand as well.

Mayank Mishra to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected considering Mayank Mishra was the top bowler for Uttarakhand against Services with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and a fifer in the second. He has 15 wickets in four innings with an average of 16.20, the best of the team, and remains the top choice to be the team’s premier bowler in the next encounter.