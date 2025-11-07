FACTS

With 439 runs, Aman Mokhade is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha this season. With 196 runs, Sandeep Pattanaik is the leading run scorer for Odisha this season.

Vidarbha vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Vidarbha were outstanding last season as they were unbeaten in the group stages and once again they have looked solid so far as they are unbeaten after three matches which includes one win and two draws in three games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they drew against Tamil Nadu.

Odisha struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. They have lost two of the three games and are eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Andhra. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 80%

Odisha’ chances of winning - 20%

Vidarbha vs Odisha Prediction Tips 2025

Yash Rathod was sensational last season and has carried his form into this season as Rathod has scored back to back centuries and has scored 305 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Govinda Poddar was one of the positives last season as he scored 365 runs last term but so far this season he has struggled for consistency and in the last game he scored 14 and 13 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in the last three games regardless, we believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain 27 11 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 27 11 Km/hr

Vidarbha and Odisha Player List

Playing VID ODI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha won the championship last season and so far they are unbeaten after three games and are second on the table.

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has struggled so far as they have two defeats in three games and are currently eighth on the table.

Vidarbha vs Odisha Head to Head

Odisha and Vidarbha have identical records in this fixture with one win each.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 01

Odisha: 01

Draw/Tie: 04

Vidarbha vs Odisha Top Batters

Aman Mokhade to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Aman Mokhade has been the standout batter for Vidarbha this season, he scored 80 runs in the first innings against Tamil Nadu and with 439 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Pattanaik to be Odisha’ top batter

Sandeep Pattanaik did not have a great start to the campaign but has been outstanding so far. In the last game he scored a half century and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Nachiket Bhute was incredible last season and has showcased his class so far in this campaign. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Badal Biswal to be Odisha’ top bowler

Badal Biswal has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Odisha this season. So far this season he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.