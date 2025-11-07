300

Baroda vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

BOB

45%

Chance of Winning

JHA

55%

First class

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

Baroda take on Jharkhand in the fourth round of matches of 2025 Ranji Trophy Elite at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 08 at 09:30 AM IST.
Baroda vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

FACTS

  1. With 159 runs, Shivalik Sharma is the leading run scorer for Baroda this season.
  2. With 277 runs, Shikhar Mohan is the leading run scorer for Jharkhand in this campaign.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Baroda have made positive strides this season and are one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs this term. They went head to head against Uttar Pradesh in the last game and the game was called off due to rain. So far this season Baroda are unbeaten after three games and are currently third on the table.

Jharkhand did not have a great campaign but so far this season they have been one of the biggest surprises as they have been consistent and have won two of the last three games and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Nagaland. As per our calculations, Jharkhand are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Baroda’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 55%

Baroda vs Jharkhand Prediction Tips 2025

Mitesh Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 302 runs with an average of 30.20. So far this season he has scored 102 runs with an average of 102 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ishan Kishan missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been brilliant so far this season. He has scored 218 runs in two games which makes us believe he will do well once again in the upcoming game.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in the last three games regardless, we believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Vadodara during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear
No Rain
29
11 Km/hr
Clear
No Rain
29
11 Km/hr

Baroda and Jharkhand Player List

Playing

BOB
BOB
JHA
JHA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Team Form

Baroda Team Form

Baroda are unbeaten after three games and are third on the table. The last game against Uttar Pradesh was called off due to rain.

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand have been sensational so far as they have managed two wins and one draw in three games.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Head to Head

This would be the first time Jharkhand and Baroda go head to head in Ranji Trophy.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’ top batter

Shivalik Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he is the leading run scorer in this campaign. Last season Sharma scored 484 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shikhar Mohan to be Jharkhand’ top batter

Shikhar Mohan had an incredible game in the last outing against Nagaland as he scored a double hundred. With 277 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’ top bowler

Mahesh Pithiya has got off to a great start this season as he bagged six wickets in the opening game. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anukul Roy to be Jharkhand’ top bowler

Anukul Roy has been the standout bowler for Jharkhand this season. So far in this campaign Roy has bagged 18 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Jharkhand

Jharkhand and Baroda go head to head for the first time in this tournament. Both sides have been solid so far as both teams have remained unbeaten in this campaign which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Jharkhand has been the best team in this group as they have two wins in three games and we expect them to carry on the momentum and bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Baroda to win - 1.95
  • Jharkhand to win - 1.76
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments