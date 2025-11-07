FACTS

With 159 runs, Shivalik Sharma is the leading run scorer for Baroda this season. With 277 runs, Shikhar Mohan is the leading run scorer for Jharkhand in this campaign.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Baroda have made positive strides this season and are one of the favourites to qualify for the playoffs this term. They went head to head against Uttar Pradesh in the last game and the game was called off due to rain. So far this season Baroda are unbeaten after three games and are currently third on the table.

Jharkhand did not have a great campaign but so far this season they have been one of the biggest surprises as they have been consistent and have won two of the last three games and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Nagaland. As per our calculations, Jharkhand are favourites in the upcoming game.

Baroda’ chances of winning - 45%

Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 55%

Baroda vs Jharkhand Prediction Tips 2025

Mitesh Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 302 runs with an average of 30.20. So far this season he has scored 102 runs with an average of 102 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ishan Kishan missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been brilliant so far this season. He has scored 218 runs in two games which makes us believe he will do well once again in the upcoming game.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in the last three games regardless, we believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Vadodara during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain 29 11 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29 11 Km/hr

Baroda and Jharkhand Player List

Playing BOB JHA First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Baroda Team Form

Baroda are unbeaten after three games and are third on the table. The last game against Uttar Pradesh was called off due to rain.

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand have been sensational so far as they have managed two wins and one draw in three games.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Head to Head

This would be the first time Jharkhand and Baroda go head to head in Ranji Trophy.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’ top batter

Shivalik Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing regardless he is the leading run scorer in this campaign. Last season Sharma scored 484 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shikhar Mohan to be Jharkhand’ top batter

Shikhar Mohan had an incredible game in the last outing against Nagaland as he scored a double hundred. With 277 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Baroda vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’ top bowler

Mahesh Pithiya has got off to a great start this season as he bagged six wickets in the opening game. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anukul Roy to be Jharkhand’ top bowler

Anukul Roy has been the standout bowler for Jharkhand this season. So far in this campaign Roy has bagged 18 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.