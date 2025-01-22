Facts: Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh have never faced each other in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Shaik Rasheed crossed 1000 runs in First Class cricket this season during his 42-run knock against Maharashtra.

Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning

Puducherry are yet to win a match despite playing 5 games so far, losing three and drawing two. The two matches that they drew were rain-affected games against Rajasthan and Gujarat. They find themselves at the bottom of the table with just 2 points, with the gap to the rest of the teams growing.

Andhra Pradesh, too, are winless in their five games with a similar record of 2 draws and 3 losses so far this season. They lost their first three games before stalemates against Hyderabad and Uttarakhand in their most recent matches. With 4 points so far, they sit in seventh place in the table, one spot above Puducherry.

Puducherry Chance of Winning - 40%

Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning - 60%

Our Prediction

Andhra Pradesh have a much better team than Puducherry, who were lucky to get the two draws in the group stage. We’re going with the bookmakers and backing Andhra to emerge victorious despite the match being played in Puducherry.

Puducherry to Win - 2.15 (Batery)

Andhra Pradesh to Win - 1.70 (Batery)

Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a bowlers’ paradise. Even the table toppers, Vidarbha, lost all their wickets in both innings at the venue despite playing the home side, which lies at the bottom of the table.

We are backing the bowlers to perform well and expecting an average of more than 7 wickets to fall in each inning. We have been particularly impressed with Sagar Udeshi and will keep an eye out for him. The Puducherry spinner took 7 wickets the last time he played at the stadium and will be keen on helping his side restrict the Andhra batters to an achievable total.

Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The only match played at the venue so far this season saw Vidarbha bat first and win by 120 runs. The reason behind the captains favouring to bat first is the way the pitch worsens as the match progresses. It is a given in Puducherry that the captain that wins the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The teams are in for a windy game with winds of 14-16 km per hour blowing through during the match. The temperature is forecast to be in the early to mid twenties and with 5% chance of rain in the first three days, we can expect a result in Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh News & Player List

Puducherry Player List

Arun Karthik (c), Ankit Sharma, Abin Mathew, Aman Khan, Anand Bais, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Kargave, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Ajay Rohera, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jay Pande

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Aman Khan Allrounder Akash Kargave Allrounder Jay Pande Batter Arun Karthik Wicketkeeper Fabid Ahmed Allrounder Ankit Sharma Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Saurabh Yadav Bowler Gaurav Yadav Allrounder

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry are winless in their last five matches. They avoided defeat twice in that period, largely assisted by the weather. Their last win was 10 matches ago when they beat Uttarakhand by 55 runs last season.

Andhra Pradesh News & Player List

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Shaik Rasheed, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Maramreddy Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Satyanarayana Raju, Abhishek Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Vamsi Krishna, Hanuma Vihari, Tripurana Vijay, Karan Shinde, Yara Sandeep

Predicted Playing XI

Maramreddy Reddy Batter Abhishek Reddy Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Karan Shinde Batter Srikar Bharat Wicketkeeper Hanuma Vihari Allrounder Yara Sandeep Allrounder Tripurana Vijay Allrounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Mohammad Rafi Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Three losses in five games has seen Andhra languish in the second last place in the table. Their last win came nine matches ago, back in February 2024 when they beat Bihar in Patna.

Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh Head to Head

This is the first meeting between the two teams in First Class cricket.

Head to Head

Puducherry: 0

Andhra Pradesh: 0

Draw: 0

Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh Betting Odds

Puducherry openers to outperform Andhra Pradesh’s opening pair

The opening partnerships by Andhra Pradesh’s top order have been very inconsistent. While they have put together one hundred and two fifties in 9 innings, they could only score in single digits in 5 innings and a score of 18 in another inning. Similarly, Puducherry have put together three 50-run partnerships and one century stand for the opening wicket in ten innings. They are playing at home and we’re expecting them to utilise the home conditions well and outperform the Andhra openers.

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Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Puducherry’s top batsman

27-year-old Ajay Rohera has been Puducherry’s best batsman so far in the tournament. He has scored four fifties in ten innings and averages just under 50. He has a top score of 94 and will be eager to get his first hundred of the season in the group stage.

Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra Pradesh’s top batsman

Despite his tender age of 20 years, Shaik Rasheed has been Andhra’s most impressive batter in the Ranji Trophy so far. He has scored one hundred and three fifties in his last five games and is the only player from the team to cross 400 runs this season. We’re backing him to have the highest score from his team in Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s top bowler

38-year-old Sagar Udeshi has used his experience well to emerge as Puducherry’s highest wicket taker in the tournament after the first five rounds of games. The only match that the team has played at home so far saw Udeshi return with a 5-wicket haul against table toppers, Vidarbha.

Lalith Mohan to be Andhra Pradesh’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Lalith Mohan has taken 22 wickets in nine innings in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season. The 34-year-old’s best performance came against Gujarat in Ahmedabad when he took 10 wickets in the match, including an inning of 7/76.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Andhra Pradesh Puducherry to Win - 2.15 (Batery)

Andhra Pradesh to Win - 1.70 (Batery) Andhra Pradesh have a much better team than Puducherry, who were lucky to get the two draws in the group stage. We’re going with the bookmakers and backing Andhra to emerge victorious despite the match being played in Puducherry. Batery 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





