WHU (West Ham United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction WHU 71 % Chance of Winning BURL 29 % Fans are excited for the upcoming match in the 11th match week of the Premier League, with West Ham United preparing to go against Burnley. This match will be played on 8 November at 8:30 PM IST, as West Ham United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at London Stadium. They have now regained their form, as the team holds 18th spot in the standings with 2 wins in 10 matches. Their next game against Burnley could help them to finally get away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Burnley has also given some tremendous performances this season, as the team holds 17th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 10 matches. They will be eager to steal a win against West Ham United in the next game. In its previous match, West Ham United secured a win over Newcastle United by 3-1, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Burnley lost its previous match against Arsenal by 0-2, which was also a home game for the team. Both teams will aim for a win in this game, which will help them to get away from the relegation zone.

Facts: The last time West Ham United and Burnley faced each other at London Stadium, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Burnley last secured a win over West Ham United during the Premier League 2019-20 edition, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by West Ham United over Burnley, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at London Stadium, West Ham United holds the upper hand with two wins, as Burnley won one and two games ended in a draw.

West Ham United vs Burnley Chances of Winning

West Ham United has been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, West Ham United takes the upper hand with two wins, as Burnley won none, and the remaining three games ended in a draw.

West Ham United, holding a strong record against Burnley along with the home ground advantage, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown mixed form in its last two home games, losing to Brentford by 0-2 and winning against Newcastle United by 3-1.

On the other hand, Burnley will be taking advantage of its recent form in the Premier League, which might help it to get a turnaround. It should be noted that the team has shown mixed form in its last two away games, losing to Aston Villa by 2-1 and winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-3.

West Ham United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the 11th match week of the Premier League will be a close one, as West Ham United goes into the game against Burnley as the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Burnley in the clashes against each other, and also take the home ground advantage, which will help them to secure a win. On the other hand, Burnley will be eager to take advantage of their current form, which might help them to turn the tables and get an unexpected win. Therefore, West Ham United, with the odds of 2.01, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 3.92.

West Ham United has finally managed to get back on track, as the team holds 18th spot in the standings with 2 wins and 7 losses in 10 matches. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 78 shots out of which 36 shots remained on target inside the box. West Ham United has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 9.41 after ten games. The major concern for the team lies with its defensive side, as they have conceded 21 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.10; still, they have secured 60 interceptions and 41 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Crysencio Summerville, with an assist and 161 passes in 8 appearances, Callum Wilson, with a goal and 35 passes in 7 appearances, and Jarrod Bowen, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Lucas Paquetá, with 3 goals and 472 passes in 10 appearances, Mateus Fernandes, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, and Freddie Potts, with 136 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances. In its previous match, the team made some changes to its defensive side which helped them to win, and will go to the next game with players like Maximilian Kilman, with 10 tackles and 5 interceptions in 10 appearances, El Hadji Malick Diouf, with 3 assists and 15 tackles, Jean-Clair Todibo, with 12 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with 5 tackles and 5 interceptions in 6 appearances. Alphonse Areola will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 19 saves in 6 appearances.

West Ham United will be heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, which might help them to get the win against Burnley. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 5 but conceded 8 goals, which shows that their defensive side has not been able to do well lately. With none of their last five games ending with a clean sheet, it might also help Burnley to score goals and stitch a comeback in the next game. As of now, it is unlikely that West Ham United will win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley will take advantage of their better form this season, as the team holds 17th spot with 3 wins and 6 losses in 10 matches. In their last five games, they have scored 7 but conceded 11 goals, highlighting the issues being faced by their defensive side. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 18 shots remained on target inside the box. Burnley is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, as their XG rate stands at 7.24 after ten games. The defensive side will spark a major concern, as the team has conceded 19 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.90; still, they have made 102 interceptions and 47 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jaidon Anthony, with 4 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 99 passes in 8 appearances. In the middle, the team has Lesley Ugochukwu, with 2 goals and 143 passes in 9 appearances, Florentino, with an assist and 246 passes in 7 appearances, Zian Flemming, with 2 goals and 56 passes, Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, and Josh Laurent, with 180 passes and 4 tackles. Burnley will be coming with some depth in its defensive side, having players such as Kyle Walker, with an assist and 19 tackles in 10 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 4 assists and 20 tackles, Maxime Estève, with 10 tackles and 13 interceptions, and Axel Tuanzebe, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 43 saves in 10 appearances.

Jaidon Anthony from Burnley and Maximilian Kilman and Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United have three yellow cards each, putting them close to suspension. No other player from either West Ham United or Burnley is close to being suspended in the Premier League. It can also be predicted that West Ham United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

West Ham United vs Burnley Head-to-head

Matches Played: 96

West Ham United Wins: 40

Burnley Wins: 21

Matches are Drawn: 35

West Ham United vs Burnley Betting Odds

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.01

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.92

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.52

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.