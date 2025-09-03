Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Georgia Davis is the second leading bowler of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 17 wickets in ten innings.

Durham Women’s Hollie Armitage and Suzie Bates are the second and third leading batters of the tournament with 498 and 467 runs, respectively, in ten innings.

Durham Women and Warwickshire Women have a 1-0 scoreline in their head-to-head tally.

Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women’s campaign is absolutely forgettable so far and their previous defeat at the hands of Surrey Women shows that they are not a competitive side at all. The Birmingham-based team kicked off the innings with a meager 239-run stand where Davina Perrin’s maiden ton of 113 runs this season was the standout performance. Wicket-keeper batter Natasha Wraith’s 47 was also a helpful contribution but the bowlers did not have enough to work with. They did their best by toppling seven wickets but, ultimately, the score was too low to defend.

Contrarily, Durham Women were rather dominant in the previous game against Somerset Women where the former posted 315 runs on the board. Opener Suzie Bates did much of the work singlehandedly as she scored 163 runs and the others made scant contributions in comparison. Nevertheless, the team had a defensible total and the bowlers held up their end of the bargain, having dismissed Somerset Women for a mere 210 runs. This gave the Hollie Armitage-led unit a formidable 105-run victory.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 37%

Durham Women chance of winning - 63%

Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Warwickshire Women’s opening wicket has undergone several changes over the course of the season which has evidently had an adverse impact on their performance. In the last five matches, they had Meg Austin, Bethan Ellis, Amu Surenkumar, Sterre Kalis and Abigail Freeborn open for the team which resulted in stands of 16, 10, 7, 23 and 13 runs before the first dismissal. They remain on the backfoot going into the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire Women and Surrey Women was held at Mitchells and Butlers' Ground where the latter chose to field first and emerged victorious. The first innings stand of 239 in the match was not quite enough to defend, and based on this outcome, the toss winning skipper will be keen to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Birmingham is set to experience light showers with a 40% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius on match day.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Meg Austin, Sophie Beech, Sterre Kalis, Amu Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Em Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Millie Taylor, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Bethan Ellis All-rounder Amu Surenkumar All-rounder Davina Perrin Batter Abigail Freeborn Batter Sophie Beech Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Issy Wong Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women are vulnerable at the moment and their batting is completely off the mark. They have absolutely no vigor or resolve to take on any opposition in their present form, especially with six back-to-back defeats.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma Marlow Batter Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Sophia Turner Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women made a poor start to their campaign but recovered rather well, having won four of the previous five encounters.

Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Durham Women have the upper hand in their head-to-head tally against Warwickshire Women with one victory.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Warwickshire Women - 0

Durham Women - 1

Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Meg Austin and Bethan Ellis, Warwickshire Women’s openers, have not been able to give the team a solid foundation to build on which reflects in totals of 16, 10 and 7 runs in the last three matches. Durham Women’s Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow have also been off the mark in this regard as they have secured stands of 22, 24 and 0 runs in the previous three encounters. Despite that, the latter have the bookmaker’s backing to set up a competitive score and outperform Warwickshire Women’s first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin emerged as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire Women during the last game against Surrey Women where she scored a 113-run ton. She stands as their leading run scorer overall, having amassed 355 runs in ten innings with an average of 35.50. With a century and two half-centuries under her belt, she is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage is the top batter for Durham Women in the competition so far with 498 runs in ten innings. Although her 21-run knock in the last game was not particularly impressive, she has a ton and three half-centuries in the tournament along with an excellent average of 55.33, making her the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Davis was tied for second place in the last game against Surrey Women as she picked a single wicket in her five-over spell. She has a massive lead over the others with a whopping 17 wickets in ten innings, and her average of 21.94 is the best of the team. She is the favorite to be their premier bowler against Durham Women.

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner was the joint leading bowler for Durham Women against Somerset Women last time around, having claimed a three-wicket haul in ten overs. She is their top wicket-taker overall with 21 wickets in ten innings, and her average of 18.95 is commendable. She remains the top pick for the next encounter against Warwickshire Women.