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Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction

SBR

61%

Chance of Winning

WELF

39%

Parimatch

1.65
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.55
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

The Rose Bowl

Southern Brave Women will face Welsh Fire Women in the 32nd match of the Women’s Hundred 2025 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on August 28, 2025 (Thursday), at 7:30 PM IST. The Brave have already sealed their spot in the final with a flawless record, winning all seven of their matches so far, while Welsh Fire have endured a disappointing campaign, managing just one victory in seven games and are now playing only for pride.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.83
  • Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 15 wickets at an incredible average of 9.06
  • Hayley Matthews is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.33 at an economy rate of 6.27.

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Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

Led by a flawless campaign so far, Southern Brave Women have looked unstoppable in the Women’s Hundred 2025, winning all seven of their matches on the trot. Their success has been built on the consistency of Laura Wolvaardt, who has led the charge with the bat, alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge, while Lauren Bell has been devastating with the ball, topping the wicket-taking charts. With every department clicking, the Brave look primed to extend their winning streak.

Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the tournament, with just one win from seven games to show for their efforts. Their hopes largely rest on the contributions of Hayley Matthews and Sophia Dunkley with the bat, while Jess Jonassen has been their standout performer with the ball. For them to challenge a dominant Southern Brave outfit, these players will need to deliver something truly special.

  • SOB-W’s chance of winning is 61%
  • WEF-W’s chance of winning is 39%

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

You have to bet on Laura Wolvaardt. She has been the backbone of Southern Brave’s batting unit this season and her sublime form makes her an automatic pick. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is another smart choice, given her consistency as the team’s second-highest run-scorer and her ability to change games quickly. On the bowling front, Lauren Bell is a must-have bet; she has been sensational with the ball and currently leads the wicket-taking charts, making her one of the safest options in the market.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Southern Brave Women-W’s opening partnership over 22.5

1.87

Welsh Fire Women-W’s opening partnership over 18.5

1.87

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Toss Prediction

The The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 42 Women’s T20 matches at the venue, with the batting first teams winning 23 games as compared to 19 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 140/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 152/6.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women at Southampton.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier

Batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt

Batter

Sophie Devine

All-rounder

Freya Kemp

All-rounder

Chloe Tryon

All-rounder

Georgia Adams

All-rounder

Mady Villiers

All-rounder

Rhianna Southby

Wicket-Keeper

Lauren Bell

Bowler

Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave Women have already made to the finals of the Women’s Hundred, having had a flawless campaign, with seven wins from as many games. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 20 points.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Georgia Elwiss, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips, Beth Langston

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley

Batter

Hayley Matthews

Batter

Tammy Beaumont

Batter

Georgia Elwiss

Batter

Jess Jonassen

All-rounder

Sarah Bryce

Wicket-Keeper

Emily Windsor

All-rounder

Katie George

Bowler

Freya Davies

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail

Bowler

Katie Levick

Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

Welsh Fire Womenhave won just a solitary game in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, and have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-To-Head

Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women have played each other eight times, with the former winning five games as compared to three wins by Welsh Fire Women.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women are the most dominant side in the powerplay this season, having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in 2025, and that automatically translated to success for their side. The likes of Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sophie Devine have ensured things have moved pretty well for them. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Great Britain

The Rose Bowl, null

Icon

Southern Brave (w)

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.65
Icon

Welsh Fire (w)

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.40

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Southern Brave Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Laura Wolvaardt is the highest run-scorer for Southern Brave Women in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, scoring 199 runs at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 130.06. In her T20 career, Wolvaardt has amassed a total of 5629 runs at an average of 31.98 at a strike rate of 116.5. So back her to do well.

Sophia Dunkley to be Welsh Fire Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.83. One of the most successful batters in the Hundred over the years, scoring 1059 runs at an average of 32.18 at a strike rate of 129.76, with seven half-centuries in the league. You have all the reasons to bank on her to deliver.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 15 wickets at an incredible average of 9.06 at an economy rate of 5.87. That is something incredible and you can always wish that she will repeat the same in the upcoming match as well.

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, right next to Lauren Bell, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.33 at an economy rate of 6.27. Matthews has taken 310 wickets in her T20 career at an average of 19.2 and an economy rate of 6.6. So go ahead and make a bet on her.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Southern Brave Women

Back Southern Brave Women to continue their dominant run and secure yet another victory. Laura Wolvaardt is their highest run-scorer, while Danni Wyatt-Hodge has provided consistent support as the second-highest run-getter. On the bowling front, Lauren Bell has been outstanding, leading the tournament charts with 15 wickets, and Sophie Devine has complemented her brilliantly as the second-highest wicket-taker. With both batting and bowling firing in unison, backing the Brave to overpower Welsh Fire looks like the safest bet.
  • SOB-W to Win - 1.65 (Parimatch)
  • WEF-W to Win - 2.15 (Parimatch)
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