Facts: Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.83

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 15 wickets at an incredible average of 9.06

Hayley Matthews is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.33 at an economy rate of 6.27.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning

Led by a flawless campaign so far, Southern Brave Women have looked unstoppable in the Women’s Hundred 2025, winning all seven of their matches on the trot. Their success has been built on the consistency of Laura Wolvaardt, who has led the charge with the bat, alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge, while Lauren Bell has been devastating with the ball, topping the wicket-taking charts. With every department clicking, the Brave look primed to extend their winning streak.

Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the tournament, with just one win from seven games to show for their efforts. Their hopes largely rest on the contributions of Hayley Matthews and Sophia Dunkley with the bat, while Jess Jonassen has been their standout performer with the ball. For them to challenge a dominant Southern Brave outfit, these players will need to deliver something truly special.

SOB-W’s chance of winning is 61%

WEF-W’s chance of winning is 39%

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips

You have to bet on Laura Wolvaardt. She has been the backbone of Southern Brave’s batting unit this season and her sublime form makes her an automatic pick. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is another smart choice, given her consistency as the team’s second-highest run-scorer and her ability to change games quickly. On the bowling front, Lauren Bell is a must-have bet; she has been sensational with the ball and currently leads the wicket-taking charts, making her one of the safest options in the market.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Women-W’s opening partnership over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Women-W’s opening partnership over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Toss Prediction

The The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 42 Women’s T20 matches at the venue, with the batting first teams winning 23 games as compared to 19 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 140/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 152/6.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women at Southampton.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave Women have already made to the finals of the Women’s Hundred, having had a flawless campaign, with seven wins from as many games. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 20 points.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Georgia Elwiss, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips, Beth Langston

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-Keeper Emily Windsor All-rounder Katie George Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

Welsh Fire Womenhave won just a solitary game in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, and have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-To-Head

Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women have played each other eight times, with the former winning five games as compared to three wins by Welsh Fire Women.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women are the most dominant side in the powerplay this season, having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in 2025, and that automatically translated to success for their side. The likes of Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sophie Devine have ensured things have moved pretty well for them. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Great Britain The Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welsh Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Southern Brave Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Laura Wolvaardt is the highest run-scorer for Southern Brave Women in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, scoring 199 runs at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 130.06. In her T20 career, Wolvaardt has amassed a total of 5629 runs at an average of 31.98 at a strike rate of 116.5. So back her to do well.

Sophia Dunkley to be Welsh Fire Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.83. One of the most successful batters in the Hundred over the years, scoring 1059 runs at an average of 32.18 at a strike rate of 129.76, with seven half-centuries in the league. You have all the reasons to bank on her to deliver.

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 15 wickets at an incredible average of 9.06 at an economy rate of 5.87. That is something incredible and you can always wish that she will repeat the same in the upcoming match as well.

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, right next to Lauren Bell, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.33 at an economy rate of 6.27. Matthews has taken 310 wickets in her T20 career at an average of 19.2 and an economy rate of 6.6. So go ahead and make a bet on her.