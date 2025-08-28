Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction
SBR
61%
Chance of Winning
WELF
39%
Parimatch
Batery
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl
Facts:
- Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.83
- Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 15 wickets at an incredible average of 9.06
- Hayley Matthews is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.33 at an economy rate of 6.27.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Chance of Winning
Led by a flawless campaign so far, Southern Brave Women have looked unstoppable in the Women’s Hundred 2025, winning all seven of their matches on the trot. Their success has been built on the consistency of Laura Wolvaardt, who has led the charge with the bat, alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge, while Lauren Bell has been devastating with the ball, topping the wicket-taking charts. With every department clicking, the Brave look primed to extend their winning streak.
Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the tournament, with just one win from seven games to show for their efforts. Their hopes largely rest on the contributions of Hayley Matthews and Sophia Dunkley with the bat, while Jess Jonassen has been their standout performer with the ball. For them to challenge a dominant Southern Brave outfit, these players will need to deliver something truly special.
- SOB-W’s chance of winning is 61%
- WEF-W’s chance of winning is 39%
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Tips
You have to bet on Laura Wolvaardt. She has been the backbone of Southern Brave’s batting unit this season and her sublime form makes her an automatic pick. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is another smart choice, given her consistency as the team’s second-highest run-scorer and her ability to change games quickly. On the bowling front, Lauren Bell is a must-have bet; she has been sensational with the ball and currently leads the wicket-taking charts, making her one of the safest options in the market.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Brave Women-W’s opening partnership over 22.5
Welsh Fire Women-W’s opening partnership over 18.5
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Toss Prediction
The The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 42 Women’s T20 matches at the venue, with the batting first teams winning 23 games as compared to 19 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 140/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 152/6.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women at Southampton.
Southern Brave-W Player List
Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr
Predicted Playing XI
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Freya Kemp
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Tilly Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
Southern Brave-W Team Form
Southern Brave Women have already made to the finals of the Women’s Hundred, having had a flawless campaign, with seven wins from as many games. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 20 points.
Welsh Fire Women Player List
Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Georgia Elwiss, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips, Beth Langston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Batter
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Emily Windsor
|
All-rounder
|
Katie George
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Women Team Form
Welsh Fire Womenhave won just a solitary game in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, and have already been eliminated from the tournament.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Head-To-Head
Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women have played each other eight times, with the former winning five games as compared to three wins by Welsh Fire Women.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Betting Odds
Southern Brave-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women are the most dominant side in the powerplay this season, having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in 2025, and that automatically translated to success for their side. The likes of Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sophie Devine have ensured things have moved pretty well for them. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl, null
Southern Brave (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welsh Fire (w)
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Batters
Laura Wolvaardt to be Southern Brave Women’s best batter (Parimatch)
Laura Wolvaardt is the highest run-scorer for Southern Brave Women in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, scoring 199 runs at an average of 49.75 and a strike rate of 130.06. In her T20 career, Wolvaardt has amassed a total of 5629 runs at an average of 31.98 at a strike rate of 116.5. So back her to do well.
Sophia Dunkley to be Welsh Fire Women’s best batter (Parimatch)
Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.83. One of the most successful batters in the Hundred over the years, scoring 1059 runs at an average of 32.18 at a strike rate of 129.76, with seven half-centuries in the league. You have all the reasons to bank on her to deliver.
Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women Best Bowlers
Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 15 wickets at an incredible average of 9.06 at an economy rate of 5.87. That is something incredible and you can always wish that she will repeat the same in the upcoming match as well.
Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Hayley Matthews is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, right next to Lauren Bell, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.33 at an economy rate of 6.27. Matthews has taken 310 wickets in her T20 career at an average of 19.2 and an economy rate of 6.6. So go ahead and make a bet on her.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave Women
- SOB-W to Win - 1.65 (Parimatch)
- WEF-W to Win - 2.15 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments