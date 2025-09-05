Facts: Kochi opener V Manoharan has scored 328 runs in 10 matches of KCL 2025 at a strike rate of 169.95

Rohan Kunnummal has scored 134 runs in his two outings against Kochi in KCL 2025

Calicut Globstars' Akhil Scaria is the leading wicket-taker in the KCL 2025 with 25 scalps in nine matches

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning

Kochi Blue Tigers finished at the top of the six-team points table by winning eight of their ten matches. On the other hand, Calicut Globstars finished fourth with five wins and as many defeats. Globstars were second before their last league stage match, but the four-wicket defeat against Thrissur saw them slip to fourth spot.

It might be an uncommon prediction, but Calicut appear to have a better chance of beating Kochi in the second semi-final on Friday. If Calicut break through the Kochi opening pair early, it could be a tough walk for Kochi in Thiruvananthapuram. We are backing Calicut despite their defeats in the last two games because the team really looks good despite their star batter Salman Nizar representing South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. Sanju Samson would also not be there for Kochi, and that balances the things out between the two teams.

But what's next? Calicut Globstars boast of an excellent top-order batting unit which includes someone like Rohona Kunnumma. They have arguably the best all-rounder in Akhil Scaria, and players like M Ajinas and Sudhesan Midhun, who can win matches on their own. Kochi have won their last five games, but their wins in the last three games have not been very convincing. The batting unit looks vulnerable, and the bowlers have also not done wonders. Calicut scored 249/4 when they met Kochi for the first time in the KCL 2025.

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 45%

Aries Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 55%

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ajeesh K walked in to bat at number three for Kochi Blue Tigers in his last outing and top-scored for the team with 58 runs off 39 balls. The innings consisted of three fours and five sixes. An innings of this quality just ahead of the semi-final will give a lot of confidence to the right-hander, and Kochi Blue Tigers in general. Ajeesh can be the surprise factor for the opposition, and betting on him could prove to be a masterstroke.

Maruthungal Ajinas will play a key role in Calicut Globstars' success in the semi-final of KCL 2025. He managed to score just five runs off five balls in his side's last league stage match on Thursday. However, that does not undermine his calibre. With 272 runs in 10 matches at an average of 27.20, the 28-year-old is the 12th highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. In the first leg match against Kochi, Ajinas scored 49 runs off 33 balls, and he would aim to better the performance in the all-important semi-final. High rewards could be in store if you bet on the eight-hander.

Match Prediction Best Odds Calicut Globstars to score over 24.5 runs before the fall of 1st wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Rohan Kunnummal to score over 27.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in each of the thirty league stage matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The semi-final fixtures are expected to follow the same pattern.

Weather Report

It's expected to be perfect weather conditions for cricket in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, October 5. The precipitation level is expected to be around 20 percent only, and a passing rain shower has been predicted around 9:00 AM in the morning. The first semi-final would commence from 2:30 PM IST, and the second one from evening 6:45 PM. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Jishnu A Batter V Manoharan Batter Saly Samson (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Thottath (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ajeesh K All-rounder Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Jobin Joby Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Afrad Nazar Bowler

Kochi Blue Tigers Form

Kochi Blue Tigers finished at the top of the table after the end of league round of the KCL 2025. They kicked off their Kerala Cricket League 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they ended up losing their next two games. However, they bounced back with five wins on the trot to finish their league stage with 16 points in ten matches.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Batter Ameersha SN Batter M Ajinas All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Monu Krishna Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Ibnul Afthab Bowler

Calicut Globstars Form

Calicut Globstars finished fourth in the points table after the end of the league stage of the KCL 2025. They kicked off the league stage with two defeats, and also ended it with two back-to-back defeats. In between, they won five of their six matches.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Head to Head

Calicut Globstars and Kochi Blue Tigers clashed twice against each other in Kerala Cricket League 2024. Calicut emerged victorious on both the occasions. Calicut also defeated Kochi in their first leg match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025, but lost the second leg match.

Head to Head

Matches: 4

Calicut Globstars Won: 3

Kochi Blue Tigers: 1

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Kochi Blue Tigers openers forged another successful partnership in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 on Wednesday. The duo of V Manoharan and Jishnu A partnered together for 42 runs off 35 balls. Sanju Samson has made himself unavailable for Kochi now because of his India duty, however even when he made himself available for the tournament, Kochi openers have given their teams a good start. Jishnu scored 45 off 29 in the match. Sanju Samson and Manoharan partnered for 51 runs in Kochi's third-last match against Alleppey Ripples. Samson did not play the fourth-last game as Manoharan opened with Vipul Shakti and partnered for 93 runs with the youngster. The pair of Samson and Manoharan scored 68 runs together in their fifth-last match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Kochi Blue Tigers opening not scoring over 19 runs together is highly unlikely in the semi-final.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Kochi Blue Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Calicut Globstars Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.18 Bet Now!

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Top Batters

V Manoharan to be Kochi Blue Tigers’ Top Batter

V Manoharan has slowly peaked in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The 33-year-old opener scored 36 off 22 balls in his last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. He has scores of 36, 30, 23, 65 and 42 in his last five outings. Overall, Manoharan has scored 328 runs in 10 matches at an average of 32.80. The tally is fourth-highest in the tournament, and eyes will again be on him in the absence of Sanju Samson, who has left for Asia Cup 2025.

Rohan Kunnummal to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Calicut Globstars opener Rohan Kunnummal top-scored for his side in their last league stage match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The 27-year-old opener scored 46 runs off 26 balls with the help of seven fours. Kunnummal is also the fifth highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 328 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 188.51. In his last outing against Kochi, he scored 40 off 26. In the first round match, the Kerala star scored 94 off 43.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Top Bowlers

Jerin PS to be Kochi Blue Tigers’ top bowler

The pitches in the KCL 2025 are used now, and conditions will be favourable for the spinners now. In the scenario, left-arm spinner Jerin PS will have an opportunity to climb up the ladder of highest wicket-takers in the KCL 2025. He gave away just 14 runs in four overs and picked two wickets in his last outing against Kollam. Overall, Jerin has picked 11 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.09.

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria went wicketless in his side's last match but he has been on a roll in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has taken a handsome lead in the list of highest wicket-takers in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He registered three scalps in his second-last outing to take his tally to 25 wickets in ten matches at an average of 12.04. The second-ranked bowler has picked 15 wickets in as many matches.